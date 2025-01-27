All Sniper Elite: Resistance Achievements and Trophies

Sniper Elite: Resistance is the latest game in the beloved WW2-era stealth series and there are more ways to take out Nazis than ever. With plenty of trophies and achievements to get your hands on along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

Sniper Elite: Resistance happens in parallel to the events of Sniper Elite 5. Players take control of Harry Hawker, a British sniper and member of the elite Special Operations Executive, who is dropped behind enemy lines to destroy a new Nazi wonder weapon.

It features all of the gameplay elements and challenges that longtime players would expect, with a ton of different ways to approach each mission. As such, you’ll need to make sure you do things in a specific way if you want to secure all of those achievements.

Every Sniper Elite: Resistance Achievement and Trophy explained

In total, there’s an enormous 61 Achievements to collect, rising to 62 Trophies on PlayStation with the addition of the Platinum. The base game contains 54 of those, with the Lights, Camera, Achtung! DLC making up the difference. The complete breakdown is as follows:

WARNING: SOME ACHIEVEMENTS CONTAINS STORY SPOILERS

Sniper Elite: Obtain all Trophies.

Obtain all Trophies. Dam Buster: Sabotage the Dam and destroy the AA guns.

Sabotage the Dam and destroy the AA guns. Welcome to the Resistance: Find the Mole and uncover the Superweapon plot.

Find the Mole and uncover the Superweapon plot. Trainwreck : Raid the Hotel Terminus and sabotage the Sonderzüge.

: Raid the Hotel Terminus and sabotage the Sonderzüge. Bomb Squad: Ensure Allied secrets remain unknown and confirm the location of Site D.

Ensure Allied secrets remain unknown and confirm the location of Site D. Climbing the Ranks: Reach rank 40.

Reach rank 40. Vive La Résistance: Complete the campaign.

Complete the campaign. Crème de la Crème: Complete the entire campaign on Authentic difficulty.

Complete the entire campaign on Authentic difficulty. Full English: Complete 11 Optional objectives.

Complete 11 Optional objectives. Hostile Takeover: Win one Axis Invasion as an Invader.

Win one Axis Invasion as an Invader. Hold the Line: Defeat an invading Sniper Jager.

Defeat an invading Sniper Jager. Brothers in Arms: Play one team-based PVP match.

Play one team-based PVP match. Just a Scratch : Complete any mission, excluding Mission 1 and Mission 9, on any difficulty without healing.

: Complete any mission, excluding Mission 1 and Mission 9, on any difficulty without healing. Open Surgery : Hit every Organ at least once with a Rifle.

: Hit every Organ at least once with a Rifle. Tactician : Make a Tank shoot and destroy another enemy Vehicle.

: Make a Tank shoot and destroy another enemy Vehicle. Pistol Perfectionist : Obtain Six Pistol-related Mastery Medals.

: Obtain Six Pistol-related Mastery Medals. Secondary Supremacy : Obtain Eight Secondary-related Mastery Medals.

: Obtain Eight Secondary-related Mastery Medals. Revered with Rifles : Obtain Seven Rifle-related Mastery Medals.

: Obtain Seven Rifle-related Mastery Medals. Master-at-arms : Become the Master of each Weapon.

: Become the Master of each Weapon. Gunslinger : Kill 150 enemies with a Pistol.

: Kill 150 enemies with a Pistol. Skirmisher : Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon.

: Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon. Sharpshooter : Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle.

: Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle. Going the Distance : Total kill distance of 100,000 meters.

: Total kill distance of 100,000 meters. Blaze of Gory : Kill 50 enemies with Traps.

: Kill 50 enemies with Traps. Eyes on the Prize : Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in Iron Sights.

: Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in Iron Sights. Scoping Mechanism : Kill 150 enemies with a Rifle while in Iron Sights.

: Kill 150 enemies with a Rifle while in Iron Sights. Set to Blow : Kill 20 soldiers using Booby traps.

: Kill 20 soldiers using Booby traps. The Big Guns : Kill 50 soldiers with Heavy weapons.

: Kill 50 soldiers with Heavy weapons. Three Birds One Stone : Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one Grenade.

: Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one Grenade. Jack of all Trades : Get a kill with 20 different Weapons.

: Get a kill with 20 different Weapons. Das Nuts! : Get a testicle shot with a Rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more.

: Get a testicle shot with a Rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more. Finders Keepers : Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons.

: Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons. Le Fantome : Achieve 250 Ghost Kills.

: Achieve 250 Ghost Kills. Silent but Deadly : Kill 50 enemies during a Sound Mask.

: Kill 50 enemies during a Sound Mask. Knives for a Pro : Perform 100 lethal Takedowns.

: Perform 100 lethal Takedowns. Always Greener : While in Tall Grass, kill 50 Soldiers.

: While in Tall Grass, kill 50 Soldiers. Pen Pal : Collect 35 Personal Letters.

: Collect 35 Personal Letters. Top Secret : Collect 35 Classified Documents.

: Collect 35 Classified Documents. Treasure Hunter : Collect 22 Hidden Items.

: Collect 22 Hidden Items. Spread Your Wings : Destroy 21 Dead-eye Targets.

: Destroy 21 Dead-eye Targets. Innovator : Interact with 22 Workbenches.

: Interact with 22 Workbenches. Survivalist : Complete an entire Survival mission.

: Complete an entire Survival mission. File O’ Facts : Recover all evidence implicating Resistance members within the Library in Dead Drop.

: Recover all evidence implicating Resistance members within the Library in Dead Drop. Sprung a Leak : Sabotage the Dam’s pump room in Collision Course.

: Sabotage the Dam’s pump room in Collision Course. Stopping Traffic : Destroy the Trucks carrying Kleine Blume ingredients in Devil’s Cauldron.

: Destroy the Trucks carrying Kleine Blume ingredients in Devil’s Cauldron. Tanks for Nothing! : Destroy the Panzer Tank in End of the Line.

: Destroy the Panzer Tank in End of the Line. Mastermind : Headshot Kruger

: Headshot Kruger Propagandist : Complete all Propaganda missions with a 3 Star Rating.

: Complete all Propaganda missions with a 3 Star Rating. Propaganda Machine : Complete all Propaganda missions with a 3 Star Rating on Authentic difficulty.

: Complete all Propaganda missions with a 3 Star Rating on Authentic difficulty. Industrial Action : Destroy the underground chemical weapons plant and cease Kleine Blume production.

: Destroy the underground chemical weapons plant and cease Kleine Blume production. Blast from the Past : Infiltrate Fort Rouge and escape before Allied bombers level the site.

: Infiltrate Fort Rouge and escape before Allied bombers level the site. Grapes of Wrath : Infiltrate the V1 rocket launch site and destroy the Zugwerfer.

: Infiltrate the V1 rocket launch site and destroy the Zugwerfer. Whatever it Takes : Stop the Zugwerfers from leaving and obliterating the D-Day landings.

: Stop the Zugwerfers from leaving and obliterating the D-Day landings. Lost its way Gnome: Find the French Resistance Gnome and take a Picture.

DLC Trophies & Achievements

Take 5, and… ACHTUNG!: Kill Hitler 5 times.

Kill Hitler 5 times. Fast and Fuhrer-less : Kill only Hitler and exfiltrate.

: Kill only Hitler and exfiltrate. He did Nazi-it Coming: Kill Hitler at a distance of 250 meters or more.

Kill Hitler at a distance of 250 meters or more. In The Dead Of Reich : Kill Hitler and exfiltrate without ever being detected.

: Kill Hitler and exfiltrate without ever being detected. Blockbuster : Complete the mission on Authentic difficulty.

: Complete the mission on Authentic difficulty. That’s a Wrap! : Complete the mission.

: Complete the mission. B-Movie : Complete the mission with a 2 star rating.

: Complete the mission with a 2 star rating. Mein Juewel!: Kill Hitler with a testicle shot.

That’s all there is to know! Make sure to check out our full review of the game so you know exactly what to expect.