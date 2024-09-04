All skins in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions & how to unlock them

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions players can unlock unique skins to play as their favorite characters out on the field. Here is every skin in the game and how to unlock them.

Quidditch Champions has finally arrived. This live service game allows fans of the franchise to jump on their broomsticks and battle it out on the Quidditch pitch across various modes and iconic locations.

While the game allows players to create their own Quidditch champion, it also includes various skins that override your character.

Article continues after ad

For those wanting to stack their whole Quidditch team with the best of the best from the Harry Potter series, here are all the heroes of Hogwarts skins available so far, as well as how to unlock them.

Warner Bros. Games There are multiple Ginny skins to unlock in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

All Heroes of Hogwarts skins & how to unlock them

At launch, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has twelve unique hero skins available, each requiring players to complete a specific objective or challenge to get their hands on each different skin.

Article continues after ad

Once a hero skin is unlocked, you can override any character on your team with the design. Want to stack your squad with the Weasley family? Thanks to these special skins, you can do exactly that.

Article continues after ad

As such, here is the full rundown of all the Heroes of Hogwarts skins and what you need to do to get them.

Name Rarity How to unlock Ginny Weasley Common Finish the Chaser tutorial. Ginny Weasley – Gryffindor Chaser Epic Purchase from the Vault for 250 Winged Keys. George Weasley Epic Reach Career Level 45. Fred Weasly Epic Purchase from the Market for 1,150 Gold. Sebastian Sallow Epic Redeem the free Hogwarts Legacy Pack. Rolanda Hooch Epic Complete the Mastery Career challenge series for every position. Draco Malfoy Legendary Purchase from the Vault for 250 Winged Keys. Ron Weasley Legendary Reach level 50 on the Season Zero: Quidditch Tryouts Reward Track. Cedric Diggory Legendary Purchase from the Vault for 250 Winged Keys. Harry Potter Legendary Reach Career Level 45. Cho Chang Legendary Purchase from the Vault for 250 Winged Keys. Hermione Granger Legendary Purchase from the Market for 1,650 Gold.

How to get Hagrid Papercraft Mask in Quidditch Champions

The infamous PS1 Hagrid meme is also featured in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Players can equip a mask that transforms them into the beloved groundskeeper.

To unlock this Legendary headgear, players must reach Tier 40 of the Season Zero: Quidditch Tryouts Reward Track.

Warner Bros. Games The PS1 Hagrid meme has made its way to Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Skins we want in Quidditch Champions

While Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions already offers up many skins for some beloved characters, the game has yet to include any characters from the other Wizarding Schools, Durmstrang and Beauxbatons.

Article continues after ad

Given that both are included in the game as Quidditch maps, including Viktor Krum and Fleur Delacour to represent their schools would be a great addition. It could also make for fun team-ups, such as pitting Hermoine and Ron against Viktor.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, skins for the Hogwarts faculty, such as Dumbledore, Snape, and McGonagall, would be fantastic additions to the game. Who wouldn’t want to play as their favorite Hogwarts teachers?

Be sure to check back in with this article as we update it with all the latest Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions skins added to the game further down the line.