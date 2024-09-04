All skins in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions & how to unlock them

All skins in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions & how to unlock themWarner Bros. Games
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions players can unlock unique skins to play as their favorite characters out on the field. Here is every skin in the game and how to unlock them.
Quidditch Champions has finally arrived. This live service game allows fans of the franchise to jump on their broomsticks and battle it out on the Quidditch pitch across various modes and iconic locations.
While the game allows players to create their own Quidditch champion, it also includes various skins that override your character.
For those wanting to stack their whole Quidditch team with the best of the best from the Harry Potter series, here are all the heroes of Hogwarts skins available so far, as well as how to unlock them.
All Heroes of Hogwarts skins & how to unlock them
At launch, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has twelve unique hero skins available, each requiring players to complete a specific objective or challenge to get their hands on each different skin.
Once a hero skin is unlocked, you can override any character on your team with the design. Want to stack your squad with the Weasley family? Thanks to these special skins, you can do exactly that.
As such, here is the full rundown of all the Heroes of Hogwarts skins and what you need to do to get them.
|Name
|Rarity
|How to unlock
|Ginny Weasley
|Common
|Finish the Chaser tutorial.
|Ginny Weasley – Gryffindor Chaser
|Epic
|Purchase from the Vault for 250 Winged Keys.
|George Weasley
|Epic
|Reach Career Level 45.
|Fred Weasly
|Epic
|Purchase from the Market for 1,150 Gold.
|Sebastian Sallow
|Epic
|Redeem the free Hogwarts Legacy Pack.
|Rolanda Hooch
|Epic
|Complete the Mastery Career challenge series for every position.
|Draco Malfoy
|Legendary
|Purchase from the Vault for 250 Winged Keys.
|Ron Weasley
|Legendary
|Reach level 50 on the Season Zero: Quidditch Tryouts Reward Track.
|Cedric Diggory
|Legendary
|Purchase from the Vault for 250 Winged Keys.
|Harry Potter
|Legendary
|Reach Career Level 45.
|Cho Chang
|Legendary
|Purchase from the Vault for 250 Winged Keys.
|Hermione Granger
|Legendary
|Purchase from the Market for 1,650 Gold.
How to get Hagrid Papercraft Mask in Quidditch Champions
The infamous PS1 Hagrid meme is also featured in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Players can equip a mask that transforms them into the beloved groundskeeper.
To unlock this Legendary headgear, players must reach Tier 40 of the Season Zero: Quidditch Tryouts Reward Track.
Skins we want in Quidditch Champions
While Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions already offers up many skins for some beloved characters, the game has yet to include any characters from the other Wizarding Schools, Durmstrang and Beauxbatons.
Given that both are included in the game as Quidditch maps, including Viktor Krum and Fleur Delacour to represent their schools would be a great addition. It could also make for fun team-ups, such as pitting Hermoine and Ron against Viktor.
Furthermore, skins for the Hogwarts faculty, such as Dumbledore, Snape, and McGonagall, would be fantastic additions to the game. Who wouldn’t want to play as their favorite Hogwarts teachers?
Be sure to check back in with this article as we update it with all the latest Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions skins added to the game further down the line.