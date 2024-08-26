All Shapeshifting forms in Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong allows players to shapeshift into some of the bosses they’ve defeated. In this guide, we will cover each one and how to unlock it.

Those familiar with Journey to the West, the 16th-century novel that inspired Black Myth: Wukong, will know that Sun Wukong can shapeshift into different creatures. Game Science has used this intriguing piece of lore and made it into a game mechanic.

Black Myth: Wukong features a total of 91 bosses. This includes the difficult Wandering Wight, and the frustrating Whiteclad Noble. While you can’t transform into all of them, there are certain bosses you can shapeshift into and use their powers.

You can use this ability in two primary ways, spells or spirits. Both of these are obtained by defeating bosses. So, here’s every form the Destined One can shapeshift into.

All Spell transformations in Black Myth: Wukong

Wolf Guai: Red Tides

Game Science This is the only transformation you acquire in Chapter 1.

How to unlock: Defeat Guangzhi and pick up his fiery dual blade to unlock the Wolf Guai transformation.

Location: Head to Outside the Forest Shrine and travel up the hill through the forest area to reach a small bridge. Cross the bridge to find Guangzhi’s lair.

This is one of the first transformations you will unlock. The light attack, Moon Dance, allows you to throw a barrage of slash attacks while building up Focus.

On the other hand, the heavy attack Moon Chase allows you to launch a series of dash attacks. You can also follow up your dodge with a special heavy attack when at full Focus.

Rock Guai: Azure Dust

Game Science

How to unlock: Complete the Man-in-Stone side quest.

Location: After defeating King of Flowing Sands and Second Rat Prince in Sandgate Village, find the Squall Hideout Shrine by crossing the rope bridge. Once there, walk down the path heading to the ravine and you’ll see the Man-in-Stone boss.

The Azure Dust Spell has a special ability that grants you immunity to all four Banes. These are the game’s status effects, so you’ll be protected by any of them using this transformation.

Other than that, you have a few cool attacks. Your Light Attack, Earth Shatter, has you smash into an enemy thrice with your head. Mountain Splitter is your Heavy Attack, which has you ram forwards into any enemies in your pathway.

You also get a cool spell called Rockfall that can trigger if you build up enough Focus for it. It’ll cause you to jump and crash into the ground for a large AoE attack.

Rat Guai: Ashen Slumber

How to unlock: Defeat the Third Rat Prince boss in Chapter Three.

Location: First, speak to the rat NPC inside of a house in Sandgate Village in Chapter Two who will tell you to defeat the First and Second Rate Prince bosses. Talk to him again to learn about the Third Rat Prince. In Chapter Three, complete the prisoner quest and the Great Pagoda Realm wards. Find the Third Rat Prince through a small tunnel where you found the prisoner.

The Unique Talent of this spell is its Rage Burst, where each talent level will slightly increase the Scorch damage you deal (it has six ranks in total).

Your Light Attack, Chop Wood, has you slash your blade in front of you, and your Heavy Attack, Blow Fire, makes you breathe fire from your mouth if you hold this attack button down.

Fiery Burst is the Spell you gain with Ashen Slumber, and it makes you explode out of your transformation to deal huge AoE damage to nearby enemies.

Yin Tiger: Ebon Flow

How to unlock: Defeat the Yin Tiger boss in Chapter Three.

Location: After finishing Chen Loong’s side quest, you’ll be able to enter the Painted Realm. This is where you can fight Yin Tiger.

The Unique Talent for Ebon Flow grants you Cold Edge, which reduces the cooldown of all your Alteration Spells. Then your special trait grants you deflection and teleport dash moves.

The Light Attack, Onslaught Blade, has you deal slow but devastating swipes that build up your Focus. Rift Cleaver, your Heavy Attack, is a brutal blow that takes a while to charge, but the higher your Focus, the more damage you deal.

Your Spell, Windwalker, will convert all your Focus into swiftness, and any dodges you do turn you into gusts of wind. During the Windwalker state, your Light Attack is called Stormsurge, and it lets you close in on a target to deal a huge blow.

Monk from the Sea: Hoarfrost

How to unlock: Defeat Monk from the Sea boss.

Location: In Chapter Three, find the New Thunderclap Temple and find this boss by walking along the path to your right.

While Snow Veil, your Unique Talent, makes each level slightly increase the Frost damage you deal (has six ranks), the Trait you get makes your attacks inflict the Frost Bane on enemies.

Tentacle Flick is your Light Attack, which has you hit enemies with your tentacles to build Focus. Then your Heavy Attack, Tentacle Sweep, is a huge swinging attack that also gains Focus.

Your Spell, Ice Sheet, uses all the Focus you have to create a large sheet of ice around you which inflicts the Frost Bane on anyone standing on it. While standing on Ice Sheet you have special Light and Heavy Attacks, Snowball Fight, and Avalanche, respectively.

Macaque Chief: Umbral Abyss

How to unlock: Complete Chapter Three.

Umbral Abyss has the Unique Talent Red Eyes. This slightly increases your attack for a long duration after defeating an enemy and can stack up to 30 times (has two ranks). Meanwhile, the Transformation’s Trait will inflict Frost Bane with each attack.

Your Light Attack has you deal quick slashes with your blade, the final slash dealing even more damage to give you tons of Focus. Your Heavy Attack is a stronger, but slower attack that also gives you Focus.

Cold Heart is your Spell that puts you into the Cold-Hearted state. This state buffs your attacks and allows you to turn into mist whenever you dodge. It also allows you to close the gap on an enemy and deal a huge strike of damage.

Yellow Loong: Golden Lining

How to unlock: Defeat Yellow Loong in Chapter Four.

Location: Fight this boss at the Relief of the Fallen Loong Shrine, but you must first get the Loong Scale. This will have you fight the first three Loong bosses.

Lightning Flash, your Unique Talent, increases your invincibility duration while you see through an enemy. Then your Trait allows you to see through enemies and grants immunity to Shock and Thunder Bane attacks.

Lightning Dance is your Light Attack, and you can slash foes in quick succession. Fatal Shadow, your Heavy Attack, has you charge up an attack to deal a fatal strike upon an enemy.

Death Trilogy is your Heavy Attack, which replaces Fatal Shadow only if you perform it with at least one Focus Point. You’ll leap into the air to crash down onto an enemy with your Thunder-infused weapon.

Also, if you follow up a Light Attack with a Heavy one, you’ll build up a Focus Point and you can see through an enemy’s move to counter it.

Worm Guai: Violet Hail

How to unlock: Defeat Daoist Mi during Chapter Four.

Location: Discover the Purple Cloud Mountain secret area after defeating Venom Daoist twice (once in Pool of Shattered Jade and then in Temple of Yellow Flowers). You’ll find Daoist Mi here.

Filthy Malice, your Unique Talent, increases your Poison damage with each level (has six ranks). Then your Transformation Trait grants Poison immunity, Poison Bane on your attacks, and the Self-Torment ability.

While your Light Attack has you slash your opponent like usual, Self-Torment is your Heavy Attack which lowers your HP slightly to then imbue your blade with up to four larvae to inflict upon your enemies.

The Spell Hive Mind allows you to make all the larvae explode to instantly deal damage, which then recovers some of your lost health. You can also make your larvae explode by de-transforming.

Horse Guai: Dark Thunder

How to unlock: Rescue Horse Guai in Chapters One to Five.

The Transformation Trait for Dark Thunder grants you Thunder immunity, and all your attacks inflict the Thunder Bane.

Lightning Lashes is your Light Attack which lashes the enemy ahead of you to build Focus. Thunderbolt Sweep, the Heavy Attack, has you successively lash enemies around to give you even more Focus.

With your Spell, Lightning Infusion, you’ll go into the Thrilled State after getting your whip infused with Thunder. Thunder Flurry and Thunder Dominion become your Light and Heavy Attacks, respectively.

While Thunder Flurry makes each lash whip call forth a lightning strike, Thunder Dominion conjures a Thunder Formation to intermittently strike enemies within your reach.

Stone Monkey: Azure Dome

How to unlock: Find the secret ending and defeat the Stone Monkey final boss.

Indestructible, your Unique Talent, immensely increases your resistance against the four Banes. Then your Trait grants immunity to Shock and Poison, and you can convert Frost and Scorch to empower yourself.

Primal Punch is your Light Attack, and it has you unleash a flurry of punches that build up Focus. Then your Heavy Attack, Earthshatter Slam, makes you leap up and crash down onto the enemy while restoring some of your health.

You also get the Spell Monkey Mind, which allows you to cast Spells based on those you have equipped. You can use Rock Slide or Cloud Step, and even A Pluck of Many. When you choose between Immobilize or Ring of Fire, you can imbue your fists with Ice or Fire respectively.

All Spirit transformations in Black Myth: Wukong

Game Science Spearbone spirit can be collected by defeating the boss in Yellow Wind Ridge.

Spirits are temporary transformations that allow the use of an attack from the boss you defeated, after which the transformation goes away. Only one Spirit can be equipped at a time, which comes with a passive effect that works even when you’re not transformed.

Spirits are obtained after defeating certain bosses. You can absorb these spirits using the Blessed Gourd, which is unlocked after speaking to the wise master on the Snake Trail of the Bamboo Grove.

Chapter One Spirits

Dexerto

Spirit Location Ability Effect Guangmou In the Bamboo Grove, find him at the end of the Snake Trail. Summons snakes that spit venom on foes to inflict Poison damage. Moderly increases Poison damage and Poison resistance. Wandering Wight Nearby the Outside the Forest Shrine in a clearing. Ram into foes with your bronze skill for massive damage. Considerably increases defense. Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang In the river near Snake Trail Shrine. Lash at foes using the frog’s tongue to inflict great damage. Moderately reduces stamina cost of jumps and jump attacks. Wolf Assassin Outside of Black Wind Cave, find him surrounded by archers. Throw knives to far-away enemies. Slightly increases Critical Hit chance.

Chapter Two Spirits

Dexerto

Spirit Location Ability Effect Swift Bat Head through a narrow pathway leading to the Swift Bat boss after beating the First Prince of Flowing Sands. Unfurl your wings and stir up gravel to strike oncoming foes. Moderately increases stamina recovery. Earth Wolf Fight the Earth Wolf in front of a gate near Sandgate Village. Charge at your foes to make them stumble. Grants a small amount of additional Focus on hit. Rat Archer First defeat the Earth Wolf, then take down the Rat Archers after opening the gate. Defeat the strongest archer for this Spirit. Load and shoot arrows several times in succession. Moderately reduces stamina cost of Staff Spin. Spearbone From Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine in Yellow Wind Ridge, take the staircase to the right to reach a platform where Spearbone will be waiting for you. Ward off attacks with a shield, then bash enemies and smash the ground with your shield. Slightly increases damage reduction. Rat Governor Just nearby the Stone Vanguard who is in Rockrest Flat. Leap up and shoot lightning from your staff to deal Thunder damage. Moderately increases Thunder damage. Poisestone Head through the tunnel near Rockrest Flat. Leap up and kick your foe in the chest. Then slam the ground to damage nearby foes. Moderately increases damage of light jump attacks and reduces stamina cost of sprinting. Gore-Eye Daoist Head left from the Windseal Gate Shrine. Emit a crimson glow, and stay within the radius to enhance your attack. Moderately increases maximum Mana. Civet Sergeant Walk downstairs after defeating the Tiger Vanguard. Juggle twin blades and hurl them at a foe’s chest. Slightly increases attack. Rat Imperial Guard Head up the path before you once you defeat the Tiger Vanguard, and fight an onslaught of rats. One of them in the strongest guard. Nimbly circle your target and slice them. Moderately increases Focus gained from perfect dodges. Tiger’s Acolyte Walk across the stone bridge near Windrest Hamlet, and you’ll see them guarding the bridge. Draw near the foe in a flash and hack them with your sword. Moderately increases Critical damage. Mad Tiger Beat the Old-Rattle Drum obtained from Tiger Acolyte in three different areas (they appear grey when you enter them). Fight the Mad Tiger in the secret area you’ve gained access to. Roar with a terrifying might to shock nearby does and deal Damage in front of you. Moderately increases attack, but massively reduces maximum Health.

Chapter Three Spirits

Spirit Location Ability Effect Mountain Patroller Walk up the steps once you defeat Macaque Chief and then turn left. Leap up and let a flurry of slashes rain down. Slightly increases Critical Hit Chance of jumping Heavy Attacks. Blade Monk Drop down some ledges on the cliffside near where you defeated Captain Wise-Voice in the Pagoda Realm. Swing your blade twice before cleaving forcefully downward on your foe Moderately increases attack for a short duration after defeating an enemy. Fungiman Find him inside one of the lower cells in the Pagoda Realm. Wield a staff that spins charge into your foes. Moderately increases recovery speed of Might. Falcon Hermit They’ll be waiting near the Warding Temple in a snow field. Summon a wind gust that deals Frost damage along its path, or freezes enemies in place. Moderately increases Frost damage. Enslaved Yaksha Claim all four souls of the captains in the Pagoda Realm to unseal its wards, then find this Spirit inside a cell that’s now open. Swing your blade to stab an enemy in the heart, staggering them. Grants moderate amount of Focus when hit. Apramana Bat At the North Shore of the Bitter Lake Shrine, walk along the beach on the right until you find a snowfield with large snake bones. Leap into the air to evade attacks, then send two freezing gusts to deal Frost damage. Target can freeze in place if Frost gauge is maxed. – Non-White You’ll stumble upon them while exploring the cave once you meet the Child Buddha and interacting with the four statues. Spin and leap to the target and sprout thorns over your body to stab them. Moderately increases Poison and Frost damage. Red-Haired Yaksha Walk past the Precept Corridor Shrine and you’ll find this Spirit. Shoot an arrow imbued with exceptional power at your enemy, staggering them. Moderately increases Heavy Attack damage. Crow Diviner In the river nearby Brook of Bliss Shrine. Scatter a field of Frigid Dust from an incense burner, stacking Frost Bane on you and your enemies. Moderately increases Chill resistance. Non-Able Head to the snowy clearing by the Brook of Bliss Shrine. Let loose a flurry of punches and kicks. Different phases of your Light Attack enable different moves. Slightly increases attack, Critical Hit Chance, and Critical damage, but massively reduces maximum Mana. Old Ginseng Guai Spawn the enemy by harvesting a plant on the ground near the Towers of Karma Shrine. Call forth one or more Ginsenglings that strike at your foe. Moderately increases Health of summoned minions. Clay Vajra Guarding the main entrance to the New Thunderclap Temple. Spew flames to burn nearby enemies. Moderately increases Burn resistance. Non-Void Start the Fox Form side quest by transforming into a Fox as per a dead NPC’s request. Make it to the New Thunderclap Temple and keep left to find Non-Void. Stride back in a sweep and turn into a waving after-image. Recovers moderate amount of Stamina when hit. Non-Pure Enter the building on the right of the New Thunderclap Temple’s main hall. Brandish a monk’s spade back and forth, striking foes repeatedly. Moderately improves Damage Reduction for a short direction after casting Rock Solid.

Chapter Four Spirits

Spirit Location Ability Effect Lantern Holder Return to the boss arena where you fought the Second Sister after exploring the entire area first. Wave a lantern to summon will-o’-the-wisps that chase foes. Moderately increases Will gained. Beetle Captain Walk past the Upper Hollow Shrine until you reach a clearing with a cave on your right. Head through to find this enemy. Soar into the air to evade attacks, then dive down to hack at the foe. Moderately increases maximum Stamina. Scorpion Prince He’ll be guarding the center of the village past Verdure Bridge Shrine. Pierce enemies with your tail and inject venom into the ground for Poison damage. Moderately increases Poison damage. Puppet Spider Destroy the spider sacs below the village by Verdure Bridge and you’ll find a small room with this enemy. Repeatedly claw at the foe with your fangs. Moderately slows Might decay when transformed. Elder Amourworm After defeating Elder Amourworm by Verdure Bridge, head to the Painted Realm and you should see a garden where you can grow the Proto Amourworm. You’ll acquire the Spirit once you feed it three Rice Cocoons found in egg sacs throughout the Webbed Hollow. Spray venom from your tail which forms poisonous pools on the ground, inflicting Poison Bane on enemies. Moderately increases Critical Hit Chance while in Poisoned state. Centipede Guai Find them in the Bonevault deep within the Webbed Hollow. Curl your body into a giant ball and collide into nearby enemies. Slightly increases movement speed. Dragonfly Guai The proceeding battle after defeating the boss in the Purifying Spring. Shoot Poison arrows from your bow. Slightly increases Qi gained from hits, but significantly reduces maximum Health, Stamina, and Mana. Puppet Tick Walk past the Relief of the Fallen Loong Shrine accessible by crossing the rope bridge after beating Buddha’s Right Hand and getting through the array of egg sacs. You’ll find them near the back to the right. Shake the staff and screech to summon small Stone Spiders to bite foes. When the spiders die, their venom bursts out, poisoning nearby enemies. Considerably reduces Mana cost of A Pluck of Many. Commander Beetle Found outside the Temple Entrance Shrine. Spin the twin blades to hack at the enemy. The spinning edges pulse, striking all nearby foes and dealing AoE damage. Moderately increases Poison damage. Fungiwoman Go through the path to the left of the Temple Entrance Shrine. Then, follow through the tunnel once you make it to a snake yaoguai enemy. Harvest a mushroom here to reveal the Fungiwoman. Drift in the air with a mushroom cap and release spores. Crash into your foe upon landing, as the spores rain down to strike them. Spores that hit the foe can recover your Health. Considerably increases maximum Health, but moderately decreases maximum Stamina. Snake Sheriff Head right once you walk through the gate past the Temple Entrance Shrine. Extend your neck to roar, shaking all nearby yaoguais. Moderately increases attack, but considerably decreases defense. Verdant Glow Found in the Purple Cloud Mountain secret area, inside the forest near the Valley of Blooms Shrine. Absorb nature’s essence to recover Health continuously. The healing effect is enhanced when in water. Slowly recovers a bit of Health. Snake Herbalist Guarding a gate in the Purple Cloud Mountain secret area. Smash venom on the ground to form poisonous pools. Foes will receive stacked Poison Bane upon stepping in pools. Recovers a bit of Health when consuming medicines.

Chapter Five Spirits

Spirit Location Ability Effect Father of Stones Awaiting you nearby the Heart of Ember Shrine. Release two powerful roars that shake and damage nearby foes. Slightly increases Critical Hit Chance and Critical Hit damage. Charface Find them just before fighting the Gray-Bronze Cart. Smash lava-forged blade on the ground, causing magma to burst out and damage nearby foes. Moderately increases charging speed. Turtle Treasure From the Valley Entrance Shrine in Furnace Valley, walk along the river of lava to your right until you see this enemy guarding a chest. Ride a mallet and land to crush your foe to the ground. Moderately increase damage dealt by heavy attacks which cost three or more Focus Points. Flint Chief You’ll find the Flint Chief from the Furnace Valley Shrine by walking along the left-most path until you reach a flowing lava pool. Jump down, and it’ll form itself. Take the form of a rock upon the enemy’s strike to deflect them. Slightly increases four Banes resistance. Earth Rakshasa Head up the slope from where you came from after fighting the Flint Chief, then continue along the original path until you face a foe with a shield guarding a chest. Thrust a shield to smash the ground and damage nearby foes. Then plant the shield to block attacks. Moderately improves damage reduction for a short duration when hit. Misty Cloud, Cloudy Mist This duo is guarding the exit of the lava cave you’re in. Wield an incense bunch to whip your foe, then unleash three beams of light to bash them. Moderately reduces Mana cost of Cloud Step. Flint Vanguard From Ashen Pass III, continue along the path until you see Pingping. She’ll open up a new area for you where Flint Vanguard will be. Pummel your foe with stone fists, stacking Scorch Bane. If enemy ignites, they’ll suffer Burn damage over time. Moderately increases Scorch damage and Burn resistance. Mother of Flamlings You’ll find a glowing spot on the ground you can interact with nearby the Flint Vanguard, which will spawn this enemy. Summon Flamlings that breathe fire and burns nearby foes. Moderately reduces all Spells’ cooldowns. Nine-Capped Linzhi Guai Walk behind the Ashen Pass III Shrine and pick up one of the mushrooms. Instead, it will reveal this foe. Wear the Earth Spirit Cap and lingzhi will sprout and explode to deal Poison damage to nearby enemies. Moderately reduces Mana cost of Mysticism Spells. Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top After watching a cutscene at the end of the stage, head back to the Emerald Hall Shrine. Walk down the pathway left of the throne and you can get the Spirit. Turn into an iron ball to bounce and slam into enemies. Significantly increases defense, but moderately reduces attack. Bull Governor Find the secret Bishui Cave area through the Pale-Axe Stalwart’s quest. From Cave Depths Shrine, follow the path ahead until you reach this enemy. Charge at your foe to cleave them with your halberd, thrusting it into the ground for Scorch damage. Moderately increases Scorch damage.

Now that you know how to get every Spell and Spirit Shapeshift in Black Myth: Wukong, try out our other guides that teach you how to level up quickly and which skills from the skill tree are best to unlock.