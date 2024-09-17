All Satisfactory vehicles & how to get them

Vehicles in Satisfactory help you automate logistics, explore the world, and transport goods. Whether you need an off-road workhorse, a speedy scout, or aerial cargo drones, there’s a vehicle for you.

For a good portion of the game, you’ll be trekking around your base and the vast Satisfactory map on foot. But don’t worry – you can eventually build a Hoverpack or craft other vehicles to make life a lot easier as you progress.

Here’s a breakdown of each vehicle, how to unlock and craft them, and how to keep them powered up.

Tractor

Dexerto/Coffee Stain Studios

The Tractor is your first vehicle for land transport. It’s small, slow, and can knock down vegetation, but it gets the job done in the early game.

How to unlock the Tractor

You can unlock the Tractor in Tier 3: Vehicular Transport. Once unlocked, you can craft it at the Equipment Workshop.

How to craft the Tractor

You’ll need the following materials to craft the Tractor:

x5 Modular Frame

x5 Rotor

x10 Reinforced Iron Plate

How to power up the Tractor

The Tractor accepts a variety of fuels, from simple Leaves to advanced fuels like Plutonium Fuel Rods. Just interact with the red box at the back of the vehicle to fuel it up. Once fueled, you can drive or automate it for transport.

Truck

Dexerto/Coffee Stain Studios

The Truck is your heavy-duty hauler. With a larger cargo hold and better speed than the Tractor, it’s ideal for larger-scale logistics, though it struggles off-road.

How to the Truck

The Truck is unlocked in Tier 5: Logistics Mk.4. After unlocking, you can craft it at the Equipment Workshop.

How to craft the Truck

Here’s what you’ll need to build the Truck:

x15 Motor

x20 Encased Industrial Beam

x20 Modular Frame

x50 Rubber

How to power up the Truck

Just like the Tractor, the Truck can use any fuel ranging from Leaves to Plutonium Fuel Rods. You can fuel it by accessing the back door of the vehicle. With its massive cargo space and long driving range, this beast is perfect for long-haul transport.

Explorer

Dexerto/Coffee Stain Studios

The Explorer is your go-to for speed and maneuverability. It’s nimble and can climb steep hills and rough terrain, making it perfect for fast exploration.

How to unlock the Explorer

Unlock the Explorer through MAM Quartz Research once you’ve gathered enough resources.

How to craft the Explorer

To craft the Explorer, you’ll need:

x5 Crystal Oscillator

x5 Motor

x10 Modular Frame

x15 Steel Pipe

How to power up the Explorer

Fuel up the Explorer like other vehicles by interacting with the red box at the back. It accepts all types of fuel. Once powered, enjoy the fast-paced drifting and superior terrain handling this vehicle offers.

Cyber Wagon

Dexerto/Coffee Stain Studios

Originally an April Fools’ joke, the Cyber Wagon is now a real part of the game. It features quirky design choices like cracked windows and a seating glitch that leaves the driver seated below the vehicle.

How to unlock the Cyber Wagon

Feed 21 Coupons into the AWESOME Sink to unlock this wacky vehicle.

How to craft the Cyber Wagon

You’ll only need a simple set of materials:

x10 Reinforced Iron Plate

How to power up the Cyber Wagon

The Cyber Wagon accepts any fuel, from Leaves to Plutonium Fuel Rods. Fuel it up at the back, and although its square wheels make it an inefficient ride, it’s a fun, indestructible vehicle perfect for novelty runs.

Drone

Dexerto/Coffee Stain Studios

Drones are an efficient way to transport items across long distances. They’re automated and can cover large areas, making them a perfect solution for low-throughput, high-distance logistics.

How to unlock the Drone

Drones are unlocked in Tier 8: Aeronautical Engineering. Once you hit this tier, you can start crafting Drone Ports and the Drones themselves.

How to craft the Drone

To craft a Drone, you’ll need:

x4 Motor

x10 Alclad Aluminum Sheet

x1 Radio Control Unit

x2 AI Limiter

x1 Portable Miner

How to power up the Drone

Drones are powered by Batteries. Each Drone consumes 4 Batteries per trip, plus 1 additional Battery for every kilometer it flies. Batteries must be supplied to at least one of the connected Drone Ports to keep them operational.

All Vehicle fuel options to power them up

Dexerto/Coffee Stain Studios

Every vehicle in Satisfactory requires fuel to operate. Here’s a list of fuels that all land vehicles accept:

Leaves

Mycelia

Wood

Biomass

Solid Biofuel

Coal

Petroleum Coke

Packaged Fuels Oil Heavy Oil Residue Liquid Biofuel Turbofuel)

Advanced fuels Batteries Rocket Fuel Uranium Fuel Rods Plutonium Fuel Rods



To add fuel to a vehicle, interact with the vehicle’s inventory, insert your fuel, and you’re ready to drive. Keep in mind that, automation of vehicles requires fuel, so stock up to keep everything running smoothly.

If you’re looking to set up a rail network and automate your trains in Satisfactory, we’ve got a full guide on trains for you to check out.