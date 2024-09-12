All Satisfactory console commands so you can cheat & customize in-game

All Satisfactory console commands so you can cheat & customize in-gameCoffee Stain Studios
If you’re looking to customize and cheat in your Satisfactory game, there are a ton of console commands you should know about.
While you may be interested in flying around your world as a god, you may also just want to go into the debug mode or alter how your game looks.
Whether you’re playing alone or on your dedicated server, we’ll explain how to type out console commands and how they all work.
How to access the console
Before you start getting into the weeds of all the commands you can use, you’ll first need to know how to access the console itself. You can bring up the console by hitting the tilde/backtick (~/`) key on your keyboard.
Now that the command line is open, press the key again to open it as a larger window. From here, you can type out whichever command you’d like based on the options below.
How all console commands work
As a reminder, since Satisfactory recently had its 1.0 release, some commands that worked in Early Access are currently not functioning. These are the commands that don’t work as of writing this:
- Fly
- God
- Teleport
- Ghost
- Cheats
- GiveItem
Other than Satisfactory crashing on launch, this is one of the bigger issues players have had with the game’s full release. For now, you’ll only be able to use the console commands written in the table below:
|Command
|Effect
|? (without pressing Enter)
|Shows a list of all commands, both useable and unusable.
|materialFlowAnalysis recipeName[FString]
|Finds the items required for all craftable items per second. The item name is case sensitive, and the FString (item name) should follow the same string indicated in the item’s Blueprint Path.
|Gamma [number]
|Changes gamma (brightness) level.
|Pause
|Pauses the game. Enter again to unpause.
|r.Atmosphere [0/1]
|Activates/deactivates the atmosphere.
|r.Fog [0/1]
|Activates/deactivates the fog.
|r.ViewDistanceScale
|Sets render distance of objects like trees and foliage (value is multiplicative).
|foliage.LODDistanceScale
|Changes how higher-quality LOD models are shown at a distance.
|r.Shadow.DistanceScale
|Sets render distance of object shadows (value is multiplicative).
|r.ScreenPercentage [percent]
|Sets internal resolution scale.
|r.TemporalAACurrentFrameWeight [number]
|Sets the impact of the current internal frame on the final image (range of 0-1).
|r.TemporalAAFilterSize
|Sets spread of TAA samples.
|r.TemporalAASamples [number]
|Sets the number of samples to use for TAA (2-5 reduces jitter).
|r.Tonemapper.Sharpen [number]
|Changes the amount of a sharpen filter.
|r.StaticMeshLODDistanceScale [number]
|Controls level of detail for static meshes.
|r.LandscapeLODBias [number]
|Changes terrain geometry from a far distance.
|Grass.densityscale [number]
|Sets the grass density.
|pool.light.count [number]
|Sets the amount of rendered lights.
|pool.light.lightshaft.count [number]
|Sets the amount of rendered light shafts.
|Stat FPS
|Activates FPS counter.
|Stat Levels
|Displays level streaming information.
|Stat Unit
|Displays various statistics such as Game time, Frame time, and GPU time.
|Suicide
|Kills and respawns you at the HUB.
|t.MaxFPS [number]
|Sets maximum framerate.
|FOV [number]
|Changes field of view.
|ToggleDebugOverlay [0/1]
|Displays debug information.
|SaveWithNewSessionName [name]
|Saves your current session under a new name.
How to use debug commands
Besides normal console commands, you can also play around with debug commands. Each debug command goes by the same standard, which is “ShowDebug DebugType[FName]“. The italicized portion must be replaced by any of the options in the table below.
No matter which command you use, you’ll see information at the top left dictating your name, coordinates, rotation, instigator, owner, and base eye height.
Replace the italicized portion of “ShowDebug DebugType[FName]” with any of these options below for specific effects:
|Italic Replacement
|Effect
|AI
|Unknown, presumably shows enemy or vehicle information.
|AKAUDIOSOURCES
|Displays number of active audio sources.
|ANIMATION
|Unknown, presumably displays information on the animation that is playing.
|BONES
|Unknown, presumably shows bone connection information.
|CAMERA
|Shows information on camera position.
|CIRCUITS
|Shows information on any circuits/power networks in your world.
|COLLISION
|Unknown, presumably displays information of collisions.
|FACTORY
|Displays the number of structures built by players.
|FACTORYCONNNECTIONS
|Unknown. Causes lag.
|FORCEFEEDBACK
|Shows information on force feedback values.
|INPUT
|Shows information on which input method is being used and which keys/buttons are being used.
|NET
|Unknown, presumably shows multiplayer connection information.
|NONE
|Displays default information and hides everything else.
|PHYSICS
|Shows physics-related information (player velocity/speed etc.)
|POWER
|Unknown. Causes lag.
|RADIATION
|Shows information on the radioactivity subsystem.
|RADIATIONSPHERES
|Displays spheres where radiation would affect players.
|Reset
|Hides all debug information.
|SIGNIFICANCEMANAGER
|Shows information on sounds being played.
|TRACKS
|Shows information on railroad subsystem on tracks.
|TRAINSCHEDULER
|Shows information on train schedules.
|TRAINSIGNALS
|Displays train signal information.
|TRAINS
|Shows information on any existing trains.
|VEHICLE
|Shows information on the player’s vehicle.
|WEAPON
|Displays information on held weapons.
That's all of the console and debug commands we know about in Satisfactory!