All Satisfactory console commands so you can cheat & customize in-game

If you’re looking to customize and cheat in your Satisfactory game, there are a ton of console commands you should know about.

While you may be interested in flying around your world as a god, you may also just want to go into the debug mode or alter how your game looks.

Whether you’re playing alone or on your dedicated server, we’ll explain how to type out console commands and how they all work.

How to access the console

Before you start getting into the weeds of all the commands you can use, you’ll first need to know how to access the console itself. You can bring up the console by hitting the tilde/backtick (~/`) key on your keyboard.

Now that the command line is open, press the key again to open it as a larger window. From here, you can type out whichever command you’d like based on the options below.

How all console commands work

Coffee Stain Studios

As a reminder, since Satisfactory recently had its 1.0 release, some commands that worked in Early Access are currently not functioning. These are the commands that don’t work as of writing this:

Fly

God

Teleport

Ghost

Cheats

GiveItem

Other than Satisfactory crashing on launch, this is one of the bigger issues players have had with the game’s full release. For now, you’ll only be able to use the console commands written in the table below:

Command Effect ? (without pressing Enter) Shows a list of all commands, both useable and unusable. materialFlowAnalysis recipeName[FString] Finds the items required for all craftable items per second. The item name is case sensitive, and the FString (item name) should follow the same string indicated in the item’s Blueprint Path. Gamma [number] Changes gamma (brightness) level. Pause Pauses the game. Enter again to unpause. r.Atmosphere [0/1] Activates/deactivates the atmosphere. r.Fog [0/1] Activates/deactivates the fog. r.ViewDistanceScale Sets render distance of objects like trees and foliage (value is multiplicative). foliage.LODDistanceScale Changes how higher-quality LOD models are shown at a distance. r.Shadow.DistanceScale Sets render distance of object shadows (value is multiplicative). r.ScreenPercentage [percent] Sets internal resolution scale. r.TemporalAACurrentFrameWeight [number] Sets the impact of the current internal frame on the final image (range of 0-1). r.TemporalAAFilterSize Sets spread of TAA samples. r.TemporalAASamples [number] Sets the number of samples to use for TAA (2-5 reduces jitter). r.Tonemapper.Sharpen [number] Changes the amount of a sharpen filter. r.StaticMeshLODDistanceScale [number] Controls level of detail for static meshes. r.LandscapeLODBias [number] Changes terrain geometry from a far distance. Grass.densityscale [number] Sets the grass density. pool.light.count [number] Sets the amount of rendered lights. pool.light.lightshaft.count [number] Sets the amount of rendered light shafts. Stat FPS Activates FPS counter. Stat Levels Displays level streaming information. Stat Unit Displays various statistics such as Game time, Frame time, and GPU time. Suicide Kills and respawns you at the HUB. t.MaxFPS [number] Sets maximum framerate. FOV [number] Changes field of view. ToggleDebugOverlay [0/1] Displays debug information. SaveWithNewSessionName [name] Saves your current session under a new name.

How to use debug commands

Besides normal console commands, you can also play around with debug commands. Each debug command goes by the same standard, which is “ShowDebug DebugType[FName]“. The italicized portion must be replaced by any of the options in the table below.

No matter which command you use, you’ll see information at the top left dictating your name, coordinates, rotation, instigator, owner, and base eye height.

Replace the italicized portion of “ShowDebug DebugType[FName]” with any of these options below for specific effects:

Italic Replacement Effect AI Unknown, presumably shows enemy or vehicle information. AKAUDIOSOURCES Displays number of active audio sources. ANIMATION Unknown, presumably displays information on the animation that is playing. BONES Unknown, presumably shows bone connection information. CAMERA Shows information on camera position. CIRCUITS Shows information on any circuits/power networks in your world. COLLISION Unknown, presumably displays information of collisions. FACTORY Displays the number of structures built by players. FACTORYCONNNECTIONS Unknown. Causes lag. FORCEFEEDBACK Shows information on force feedback values. INPUT Shows information on which input method is being used and which keys/buttons are being used. NET Unknown, presumably shows multiplayer connection information. NONE Displays default information and hides everything else. PHYSICS Shows physics-related information (player velocity/speed etc.) POWER Unknown. Causes lag. RADIATION Shows information on the radioactivity subsystem. RADIATIONSPHERES Displays spheres where radiation would affect players. Reset Hides all debug information. SIGNIFICANCEMANAGER Shows information on sounds being played. TRACKS Shows information on railroad subsystem on tracks. TRAINSCHEDULER Shows information on train schedules. TRAINSIGNALS Displays train signal information. TRAINS Shows information on any existing trains. VEHICLE Shows information on the player’s vehicle. WEAPON Displays information on held weapons.

That’s all of the console and debug commands we know about in Satisfactory! You should also check out our Hard Drive tier list so you know which Alternate Recipes to learn.