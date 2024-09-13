All SAM Ore locations & best uses in Satisfactory 1.0

Learning how to farm and use SAM Ore in Satisfactory is a game-changer – once you try it, you’ll never run your factory the same way again.

However, since SAM Ore is the rarest resource in the game, an Impure node alone won’t be enough to power an advanced alien-tier factory in Satisfactory. Worse yet, you could end up wasting your valuable SAM Ore on inefficient recipes instead of saving it for the best ones.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to locate and mine SAM Ore in Satisfactory, along with the top recipes to maximize its potential.

All SAM Ore locations

Dexerto There are only three Pure Nodes and Six Common Nodes.

Though you can find several Impure SAM ore nodes all over the Satisfactory map, there are only three pure and six common ones. SAM is the rarest ore in the game, so you should only worry about farming it in the endgame.

If you’re looking to set up a SAM mining spot, I’d head for the Pure and Common Nodes on the southwest corner. They are not as close as they seem, but at this point of the game, you should have a jetpack or vehicle to travel from one to the other comfortably.

All SAM Ore Pure Node locations

Western Dune Forest SAM Ore





One of the SAM Pure nodes you can find is in the west portion of the map, in the Western Dune Forest. If you want to place a marker, the coordinates are -473, 1274.

This is probably the easiest SAM Pure node to spot if you’re flying since it’s guarded by a tall lush structure. That said, if you’re on foot, you might want to consider some alternatives to reach it. With a Portable Miner, you can quickly get what you need and head back to your base. If you’re interested in placing a fixed Mk. Miner, consider building an appropriate facility to transport the goods around it.

Eastern Dune Forest SAM Ore







Another SAM Pure node in Satisfactory is in the eastern part of the same Dune Forest. The exact coordinates are 1705, 699.

Unlike other nodes, this one’s a bit harder to spot, but potentially easier to work your way around in terms of transportation. This SAM node is tucked away in the mountains, so if you don’t spot it right away, try checking beneath the floor.

There’s a second SAM node nearby, but it’s a Common one. Still, if you’re hungry for more SAM ore, you can take a short trip southeast to fill your inventory with more of this purple, alien resource.

Spire Coast SAM Ore







The last Pure SAM Ore location is all the way up north on the Spire Coast. The exact coordinates are 1730, -2407.

Again, this one’s pretty hard to reach on foot, so you’ll have to find a way to reach the higher terrain near the coast. That said, the northern coast makes for a pretty scenic and is among our best locations for a factory or base in Satisfactory.

Best recipes for SAM ore





Before Satisfactory 1.0 dropped, SAM ore didn’t really have a purpose. Now, when you reach Tier 9, you can start working on some of the endgame recipes for the game. SAM ore can be converted into Reanimated SAM, which in turn can be used to make SAM Fluctuators. This ingredient helps you craft the two most useful recipes: Portals and Converters.

Portal : As you can probably guess, if you place two of these, you can teleport from one corner of the map to another. This is extremely useful given the sheer size of the game’s map.

: As you can probably guess, if you place two of these, you can teleport from one corner of the map to another. This is extremely useful given the sheer size of the game’s map. Converter: This clever invention lets you make the item you want using a different type of ore than the usual one. It’s like using Alternate Recipes, but without the hassle of searching for all 118 hard drives.

That’s all you need to know about SAM ores in the 1.0 version. You might want to learn how to find more Pure nodes for other ores, or how to create a dedicated server for you and all your friends.