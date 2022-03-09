All Rey Mysterio Showcase matches in WWE 2K22: Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker

Make no mistake, Rey Mysterio is the most famous luchador professional wrestling has ever seen. As a result, 2K has decided to immortalize the masked magician by giving him his very own Showcase mode to go with being WWE 2K22’s cover star.

2K’s Showcase mode is a fabulously detailed walkthrough of a certain superstar, or group’s, career, and allows players to experience their special moments in history. Rey Mysterio has forged an unbelievable career over nearly 25 memorable years, he’s a multiple-time world champion, and he’s come to have some wonderful matches.

WWE 2K22 honors some of his classic bouts through the course of 12 faithfully recreated matches, including arenas and attire worn during them.

Every WWE 2K22 Rey Mysterio Showcase match

Understandably, many of Rey’s best matches are missing due to licensing issues, with Kurt Angle being the biggest miss. No Kurt means we don’t get to take part in Rey’s historic WWE debut match at WWE Summerslam 2002 or his first world title win at Wrestlemania 22.

Regardless, 2K have put a lot of detail and effort into this Showcase mode, with multiple objectives needing to be completed per match. Not only that, but the gameplay itself is chopped up and intertwined with real match footage, and interview commentary by Rey Mysterio himself.

Here is every Rey Mysterio Showcase match in WWE 2K22:

Rey Mysterio Jr. vs Eddie Guerrero: WCW Cruiserweight Championship – Halloween Havoc (1997)

Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero – Wrestlemania 21 (2005)

Rey Mysterio vs Shawn Michaels – RAW (2005)

Rey Mysterio vs JBL: World Heavyweight Championship – Judgement Day (2006)

Rey Mysterio vs Kane – Cyber Sunday (2008)

Rey Mysterio vs Dolph Ziggler: WWE Intercontinental Championship – SummerSlam (2009)

Rey Mysterio vs Batista: #1 Contender’s Match – Smackdown (2009)

Rey Mysterio vs The Undertaker: World Heavyweight Championship – Royal Rumble (2010)

Rey Mysterio vs The Miz: WWE Championship Tournament Final – RAW (2011)

Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe – RAW (2019)

Rey Mysterio vs Gran Metalik – RAW (2019)

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins & Murphy – Payback (2020)

So there you have it, all of the WWE 2K22 Showcase matches for the king of the 619.

Between the objectives and the cut-scenes, there is several hours of solid gameplay here for players to enjoy, and is a good reason as to why we think this year’s WWE game has gotten the series back on track!