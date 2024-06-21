All reprints in MTG Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed

Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed has reprinted several crucial MTG cards and we’ve collected them all together. Even players with no interest in new cards styled around Assassin’s Creed characters should look out for these updated-art reprints.

MTG’s Assassin’s Creed crossover is packed full of new Assassin Creatures, Legendary Artifacts of the Isu, and Commanders based on Historical figures like Leonardo Da Vinci and Cleopatra, and Socrates.

Beyond all these new options, the set is also packing some key reprints, from Magic: The Gathering staples given a fresh Assassin’s Creed coat of paint to highly valuable picks that collectors should keep an eye out for.

Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed: All Reprints

Assassin’s Trophy

Ubisoft/WotC

An excellent removal option that many more decks would run if it weren’t bound to Grixis colors. Although Assassin’s Trophy does allow opponents access to more land, taking out any permanent for a cost of just BG is well worth the trade.

Black Market Connections

Ubisoft/WotC

Most recently reprinted in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s Commander decks, Black Market Connections is an incredible Enchantment that can fit in almost any deck running black mana.

Undoubtedly one of the stars of the show among these reprints, Black Market Connections provides reliable value, with a choice between Treasure, card draw, and Creature token production. Whether you want to stockpile additional mana, cards, or build up your board, Black Market Connections has you covered for almost any situation.

Conspiracy

Ubisoft/WotC

A typal Enchantmant that can help build out a number of Creature strategies. Conspiracy converts all of your Creatures – whether on the field or not – into a type of your choice.

Cover of Darkness

Ubisoft/WotC

A strong contender for the best reprint on this whole list, Cover of Darkness hasn’t returned to MTG in years and is set to make a splash in Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed.

Typal decks will have a field day with Cover of Darkness, making your Creatures functionally unblockable against the vast majority of other strategies, befitting Assassin’s Creed perfectly.

Fatal Push

Ubisoft/WotC

Instant-speed removal for a single black mana, Fatal Push is initially somewhat limited, but its range of efficacy can be increased through classic black mana strategies.

Destroying a target Creature with mana value 2 or less can be useful for taking out busted one-drops or power-increasing tokens like Karnstructs. But as well as this, Fatal Push can be a fantastic card to use after combat or sacrificing a Creature to catch opponents off-guard and take out a Creature with mana value of up to four.

Go for the Throat

Ubisoft/WotC

More black-mana removal that is slightly costlier than Fatal Push, but can hit a wider variety of Creatures. As long as you aren’t playing against an Artifact Creature deck, Go For the Throat is reliable, reactive removal that still leaves you enough mana to play out your turn.

Hired Blade

Ubisoft/WotC

Flash allows Hired Blade to drop in when opponents least suspect it, providing a blocker for what would otherwise be a wide-open field.

Mortify

Ubisoft/WotC

Befitting the lethal-by-trade characters of Assassin’s Creed, a large number of this set’s reprints are removal options. This 1WB Orzhov pick is more costly than some of the cheap removal on this list, but its flexibility more than makes up for it.

By allowing you to destroy your choice of a Creature or Enchantment, mortify can remove an opponent’s card that would otherwise have stuck around and netted them value every single turn.

Murder

Ubisoft/WotC

A spell that is more here for its Assassin associations than its reprint value. Murder definitely has its uses in MTG, but at 3 mana you can find better, cheaper removal in black.

Path to Exile

Ubisoft/WotC

A classic white-mana removal option, Path to Exile never goes out of fashion. The card fits particularly well with the backstory of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey’s Kassandra.

While allowing your opponent to build up their mana base tempers the card’s power somewhat, having access to exile-based removal at Instant speed for a single white mana is simply too good to pass up for most decks.

Propaganda

Ubisoft/WotC

An incredible blue Enchantment that can give your opponents a real headache and keep you in the game for much longer. Propaganda is well worth the 2U it takes to cast, preventing other players from attacking you unless they pay 2 generic mana for each attacking Creature.

MTG Players will often overextended pre-combat and have no resources less to pay for Propaganda’s cost. Even if opponents keep the necessary mana in reserve, Propaganda almost completely shuts down decks that rely on swarming with a multitude of weak token Creatures.

Reconnaissance

Ubisoft/WotC

A white-mana Enchantment that works to keep your Creatures out of trouble. Reconnaissance allows you to activate on-attack triggers without fear of losing your Creatures to a powerful blocker.

Rest in Peace

Ubisoft/WotC

Recently appearing in Thunder Junction’s The Big Score, this card was destined to appear in Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed, given Ezio using the phrase after taking out each key target.

Aside from its series relevance, Rest in Peace is phenomenal graveyard hate, preventing opponents from bringing back their best option once you’ve taken them off the field.

Royal Assassin

Ubisoft/WotC

Removal on legs, Royal Assassin is a highly useful Creature that will make opponents thing twice about swinging with their strongest and most valuable Creatures.

As all it takes to destroy another tapped Creature is to tap this card, Royal Assassin is a deterrent that can keep other players from running away with the game.

Sword of Feast and Famine

Ubisoft/WotC

Belonging the MTG’s Mirran swords cycle, Sword of Feast and Famine is among the pricier reprints in UNiverses Beyond: Assassin’s Creed.

With protection from two specific colors, a combat boost for its equipped Creature, a discard ability and incredible resource doubling, Sword of Feast and Famine is among the very best cards in its already sought-after cycle.

Sword of Light and Shadow

Ubisoft/WotC

Another member of MTG’s Mirran swords cycle, Sword of Light and Shadow gives Black Market Connections a run for its money in terms of reprint value.

These swords are highly valued among MTG players, performing incredibly in a variety of decks. Packing both lifegain and recursion, this sword will see players cracking Assassin’s Creed Beyond Boosters in search of it for sure.

Temporal Trespass

Ubisoft/WotC

Blue mana has a suite of options for taking additional turns in MTG, and with the right preparation, Temporal Trespass can be among the cheapest.

Extra turn spells usually cost an exorbitant amount to play, but if your graveyard is stacked full of cards you can make use of the Delve effect and cast Temporal Trespass for just three blue mana.

Terminate

Ubisoft/WotC

This black and red removal Instant can take out any Creature without Indestructible in a pinch. Its second ability is less relevant than it used to be, but while Regenerate is rarely seen in MTG these days, it still saw a surprising resurgence on a Modern Horizons 3 Phyrexian card.

Even without the Regenerate-cancelling, this is still a useful removal pick for Rakdos decks, destroying a Creature for just two mana regardless of their stats or mana value.