All Pure Ore Node locations in Satisfactory

Satisfactory is all about running a factory. But as your facilities get bigger, the game becomes more about running around the factory while your advanced machinery runs itself.
Whether you’re playing solo or on a private server, you’ll need a steady flow of resources like fuel and ores. You can’t make new machines, vehicles, or tech upgrades out of thin air.
While Satisfactory offers crafting stations and automation like other similar games, it steps things up with a special resource tracking system and enhanced nodes to gather materials. In this guide, you’ll learn the basics of finding ores, how to unlock all available ores, and the best places on the map to farm each one.
How to track down ores
You can track down resources with your Resource Scanner by holding V to select a resource with the wheel and then tapping V to scan. When you scan, the nearest resource nodes are shown on your linear map on the top portion of the screen. You can then check which one’s closer to you and head toward that direction.
In the early game, you can only track a few ores; namely, Iron, Copper, and Limestone. But as you progress through the game, your Resource Scanner wheel will populate with more and more ores.
Once you unlock the map, you can use the locations and coordinates below to find the best ore farming spots faster. Be sure to copy and paste the coordinates from the top right corner of the map screen and drop a marker there, so you don’t lose track of it.
What’s the difference between Impure, Common, and Pure Nodes?
In Satisfactory, not all resource nodes are created equal. You’ve got three purity levels to deal with: Impure, Normal, and Pure. These determine how fast you can mine and how much stuff you actually get. Let’s break it down:
- Impure nodes are the slackers. With a Miner Mk.1, they’ll only give you 30 items per minute. That’s just half of what a Normal node puts out.
- Normal nodes are your average Joe, spitting out 60 items per minute with a Miner Mk.1
- Pure nodes are the overachievers, doubling that to a whopping 120 items per minute.
Now, slap a Miner Mk.3 on these bad boys and crank them up to 250% overclock: Impure hits 300 items/min, Normal hits 600, and Pure – well, it maxes out at 780 because the belt can’t handle anything faster.
All Pure Limestone Node locations
You’ll be using Limestone to produce Concrete for your factory. Though there are plenty of impure and common nodes scattered around the world, there are only 30 Pure Limestone nodes.
Best farming location for Limestone
- Coordinates: -2255,-1295
If you want to farm Limestone, you should aim for the northwest corner of the map. There are 9 nodes nestled pretty close to each other, just waiting for your Miners to seize them up.
All Pure Iron Node locations
Iron is your bread and butter in Satisfactory. You can smelt it into iron ingots or alloy it into Steel ingots. These two are necessary to build most items in the Builder list, so having an endless supply of iron is a must.
Best farming location for Iron
- Coordinates: 2866,-1868
The best place to farm Iron is by far the northeast corner of the map. There, you can find twelve Iron nodes relatively close to each other.
All Pure Coal Node locations
Coal is a resource you can use for advanced smelting or to power up your machines. With it, you can power up Coal Generators or even vehicles. When leaves and logs simply aren’t enough, you’ll need to resort to coal to keep your machines running. Having a steady supply is a must unless you want your factory production to come to a halt.
Best farming location for Coal
- Coordinates: 1020,-491
There are two groups of three Pure Coal nodes in the center of the map, so I’d recommend setting up your base near them.
All Pure Copper Node locations
Copper ore is the only way to make copper ingots. With these, you make your wires and cables for powering up your factory in the early game. This resource, however, isn’t as common as Iron or Limestone, so picking the right spot is a must.
Best farming location for Copper Nodes
- Coordinates: 1763, 131
There are only 13 Pure Nodes, but the biggest concentration is on the east portion of the map. That said, you can cover this mining expedition with just four miners.
All Pure Caterium Node locations
Caterium is one of the rarer nodes in Satisfactory. With it, you can make Nitrogen Gas or Caterium Ingots of various qualities. Since it’s so rare, it’s a good idea to use the Pure Recipe for Caterium Ingot to turn two ores into one Caterium Ingot.
Best farming location for Caterium
- Coordinates: -1256, 2196
We recommend farming Caterium ore in the lower left corner of the map since that’s where two Pure Caterium nodes can be found relatively close to each other.
All Pure Sulfur Node locations
You’ll need Sulfur if you want to equip yourself with Black Powder and Compacted Coal. Compacted Coal helps you burn Coal twice as fast, which can help you run more Coal Generators at the same time.
Best farming location for Sulfur
- Coordinates: 2178,-2988
Though you won’t find them in groups of more than two, you can farm Sulfur in the northeast corner of the map.
All Pure Bauxite Node locations
Bauxite is the only way to make Alumina, which can then be refined into Aluminum ingots to produce Lifts and advanced Conveyor Belts. It’s a commodity, but one that any high-tier factory needs.
Best farming location for Bauxite
- Coordinates: 2245, 138
Since it’s one of the rarest nodes, you won’t find any Bauxite nodes near each other. The closest two are in the west portion of the map.
All Pure Raw Quartz Node locations
You’ll need Raw Quartz for your advanced electronic devices and your Silica, which in turn lets you create glass structures and other electronics. It’s an endgame item, but one that can make your factory look much cleaner.
Best farming location for Raw Quartz
I’d recommend farming Quartz in the northwest corner of the map, or if your base is near the center of the map, look for the two Raw Quartz pure nodes in the middle west.
- Coordinates: -1381, 168
All Pure SAM Ore Node locations
This Strange Alien Metal is the rarest ore out there. In a QA, the devs said SAM ore is related to the story, which was implemented in 1.0.
