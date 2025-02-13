All PGA Tour 2K25 locker codes & rewards

PGA Tour 2K25 has already got a few different codes for free rewards, and the game isn’t full out yet. Here’s what you can get your hands on.

Two years on from the success of PGA Tour 2K23 and HB Studios are gearing up to release their follow-up – the aptly named PGA Tour 2K25. It’s got 26 real-world courses and, of course, you’ll be able to build your own fantasy fairways and greens again.

Article continues after ad

There is also a revamped MyCareer mode, allowing you to take on some of the biggest names in golf as rivals.

To get a leg up on the likes of Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas, you’re going to need a fair bit of VC and boosts. Thankfully, that is where 2K’s signature locker codes come into play.

Every active PGA Tour 2K25 Locker Codes

That’s right, if you’ve played NBA 2K before, you’ll be familiar with locker codes. 2K Sports put them out at different times, leading to different rewards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In PGA Tour 2K25, these codes will get you free VC to spend on your character, different bits of unique clothing, and a few other things.

Even though we’re in the demo and early access period, there are already a handful of different codes you can use to make a quick start. You can find these below:

Locker Code Rewards TEEOFF TGL cosmetics HELLOGOLFERS Malbon Hat LVLUP Level Up token

How to redeem PGA Tour 2K25 locker codes

In order to use these codes, you will have to go in-game and through a few of the menu options. And yes, they have to be in all caps to work.

Article continues after ad

Simply go to the settings part of the main menu, scroll down to ‘redeem locker code’ and wait for the prompt to tell you type in a code. Enter the code and then hit redeem. Once you’ve done that, your rewards will be given to you.

Load up PGA Tour 2K25 Head to the Settings part of the main menu Find Locker Codes Type in your code Redeem and enjoy!

Any codes and rewards that are redeemed during the demo or early access period will carry over into the full release.

Article continues after ad

There are, of course, only a one-time use, so once you’ve redeemed it, don’t try and use it again. That simply won’t happen.

Article continues after ad

Just keep an eye out on social media and, of course, this page for any more codes that are released.