All Oni Masks and how to get them in Fortnite

Fortnite’s brand new Oni Masks in Chapter 6 allow you to use some cool powers in the Battle Royale and here’s how you can get them.

After the epic The Finale live event that wrapped the previous chapter up, players are once again met with a fresh beginning thanks to the arrival of Chapter 6. As with any other chapter, many new additions have been added to the Battle Royale, one of which is the Oni Masks.

Article continues after ad

When equipped, these will give you different effects that you can use to pressure your enemies or make a swift escape, making them worth picking up for your loadout.

Finding them can be tricky though, especially if you’re unsure where to look. So, if you want to get your hands on these, here’s how to get Oni Masks and use them.

All Oni Masks in Fortnite and how to use them

There are two types of Oni Masks available in Chapter 6: Fire and Void. The fire ones essentially let you launch projectiles that will damage your enemies when hit, while the void ones are used to teleport.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To use Oni Masks, you have to equip them and use your primary fire button to launch their ability. Alternatively, if you’re using a different weapon to fire at your enemies, you can switch to the Oni Masks in your loadout to help you finish them off.

These will basically replace whatever weapon you have in your current loadout slot, as it works like any other item.

Fire Oni Mask

epic games / dexerto The Fire Oni Mask as seen in action.

When using the Fire Oni Mask, you can hurl explosive screaming masks that deal 100 damage upon hit. Since this can also damage multiple enemies, you can use this to poke them from afar or pressure them to leave their location. It’s also great to take down annoying builds in your way.

Article continues after ad

Void Oni Mask

epic games / dexerto The Void Oni Mask is a solid mobility item in Chapter 6.

On the other hand, the Void Oni Mask will create a “void tear” that you can teleport to when used. The way this works is that when you hit your primary fire button, you’ll be able to see the other part of the void appear in the initial direction you fired at. This is the exact location you will teleport to afterward, making it ideal to use to escape from sticky situations.

Article continues after ad

How to get Oni Masks

Oni Masks spawn in regular and Elemental chests, but the Mythic variant ones can only be obtained by defeating bosses.

Article continues after ad

epic games / dexerto Elemental chests stand out from afar and they usually have higher rarity items.

Currently, there are four of them in the game.

Fire Oni Mask (Epic)

Void Oni Mask (Epic)

Shogun X’s Fire Oni Mask (Mythic)

Night Rose’s Void Oni Mask (Mythic)

While the Mythic ones have the same effect as their Epic counterparts, what makes them different is solely having a higher number of total uses.

Getting them won’t be exactly a walk in the park, though, as you have to defeat either the Shogun or Night Rose bosses first. With that in mind, just make sure that you’ve picked up some of the best weapons first to be safe.

Article continues after ad

That sums up how you can get Oni Masks and what they do in Chapter 6. While you’re here, check out all the new cosmetics in the OG Battle Pass, how to get the Typhoon Blade, and the new Godzilla Evolved skin.