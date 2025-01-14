Gaming

All Okhema Nymph Butterfly locations in Honkai Star Rail

Cande Maldonado
Honkai Star Rail is no stranger to open-world collectibles, like Mini Herta Puppets. That said, miHoYo really outdid themselves with Nymph locations in the 3.0 version of the game.

You can find Nymphs scattered all over Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail. I’d love to tell you they’re just in plain sight, but if that were the case, neither of us would be here. These insects blend in with the world’s decorations like chameleons. In Okhema, they manifest as orange butterflies.

Here’s every Butterfly Nymph location in Okhema in Honkai Star Rail.

Altarfly #1 – Rooftop (F2)

  • Butterfly location
  • Butterfly appearance

Head up to the rooftop during “Distant Travelers, listen to this World’s Player” and look for a fountain. Approach it, and grab the Altarfly Nymph.

Detectivefly #2- Rooftop (F2)

  • Butterfly location
  • Butterfly appearance

After speaking with the man on the rooftop during “Distant Travelers, listen to this World’s Player”, walk to the rooftop across the cloth piece and hug the wall on the left until you spot the Detectivefly inside a wicker casket.

Mountainfly #3 – Blacksmith (F1)

  • Butterfly location
  • Butterfly Appearance

Near the Blacksmith area, look near the fire to find the Mountainfly Nymph on top of the embers.

Sweetfly #4 – Dromas’ Workshop (F1)

  • Butterfly location
The Sweetfly Nymph is hiding inside the Dromas’ feeder in the Workshop.

Farewellfly #5 – South bridge

  • Butterfly location
Head out to the bridge south of the Dromas’ Workshop, and you’ll find the Farewellfly Nymph standing on a light.

Peonyfly #6 – South bridge

  • peonfly location
As you head up the bridge on your way back, you’ll run into the Peonyfly Nymph hiding in a soldier’s helmet.

Perfectfly #7 – North of Dromas’ Workshop (F2)

  • butterfly
  • butterfly appearance

Up the stairs by the Dromas’ Workshop, a Perfectfly Nymph is stuck to the wall.

Excitafly #8 – Outside the Bathhouse

  • butterfly hsr
On the balcony outside of the Bathhouse, look for a table with a centerpiece, and you’ll spot the Excitafly Nymph on top. It’ll make you chase it until it lands on a vase nearby, where you can catch it.

Divinefly #9 – Bathouse’s shelves

  • butterfly hsr
  • butterfly hsr

Inside the bathhouse, there’s a room with shelves stocked with plushies. Among them, you’ll find a hidden Divinefly Nymph.

Rebelfly #10 – Bathhouse’s pool

  • butterfly hsr
  • butterfly hsr

Near one of the Bath house’s pool, you’ll find the Rebelfly Nymph flying over it.

Floatingfly #11 – Bathhouse’s fountain

  • butterfly hsr
Behind the second waterfall curtain, you’ll find the Floatingfly Nymph drifting on the fountain’s water.

Spyfly #12 – Chrysos Heir Bathhouse

  • butterfly hsr

Climb one of the ramps at the top floor of the Bathhouse to find the Spyfly Nymph.

Soulmatefly #13 – Outside bath house library

  • Butterfly location
  • Butterfly location

Outside the Bathhouse’s library, you’ll find a pool with a Soulmatefly Nymph flying around.

Knowledefly #14 – On a bench in the bath house

  • Butterfly location
  • Butterfly location

In a room with a table at the center, there’s another Nymph, the Knowledefly, sitting on a purple bench.

Nostalgiafly #15 – Bath house’s terrace

  • Butterfly location
  • Butterfly location

Head outside the Bathhouse on the second floor to find a terrace with an ancient tree. Opposite the tree, you’ll spot the Nostalgiafly.

Dozefly #16 – Inside bath house, near a pool

You can find the Dozefly taking a nap on one of the Bathhouse’s benches.

Goldenfly #17 – Complete the Garmentmaker’s side quest

  • Butterfly location

Speak with Garmentmaker for the first time to acquire Chirping Secret, a side quest that asks you to touch the tree on the lower floor of the city. Once completed, you’ll capture this Nymph.

Truthfly #18 – Elevator

  • Butterfly location
  • Butterfly location

Stand on the elevator and look at the walls to spot the Truthfly Nymph. Press the button/key three times to catch it as you ride up to the top floor.

Frescofly #19 – Mural

  • Butterfly location
  • Butterfly location

Look for a butterfly mural on the second floor of the city. You’ll find the Frescofly in the lower left corner of the mural.

Phasefly #20 – Decoration near Verax Leo

  • Butterfly location
  • Butterfly location

Near the spot where you speak with the lion statue Verax Leo, turn around and head up the stairs, then down the stairs to the right. Here, you’ll spot a golden decoration with the Phasefly.

Reward for finding all Nymphs in Okhema

Once you find all 20 Nymphs, bring them to the Garmentmaker to get Stellar Jade x30 and Celestial Ambrosia x100.

If you need help getting extra Crystal Memory Shards to find more Nymphs, we’ve got you covered.

