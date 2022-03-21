All new Nintendo Switch games in 2022

The Nintendo Switch is now five years into its life and shows no signs of slowing down. Here’s all the new Switch games coming to the console in 2022.
While the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gave the Nintendo Switch some stiff competition, the portable hybrid console has continued to sell well. From fantastic first-party Switch games to ports of older titles finding new life on the system, the Nintendo Switch continues to thrive even in the face of advancing gaming technology.
In 2022, the system has been given a shot in the arm thanks to the OLED model, however, what really makes the console stand out is the release of new Switch games each month. From Mario, Pokemon, Zelda and so many others – here’s all the new Nintendo Switch games coming our way this year.
Contents
- March 2022 new Switch games
- April 2022 new Switch games
- May 2022 new Switch games
- Summer and beyond
- To be confirmed
March 2022 new Switch games
The following new Switch games will be coming to the console in March 2o22:
|Date
|Game
|March 22
|A Place for the Unwilling
|March 22
|Krakan Academy!!
|March 22
|Rune Factory 5
|March 23
|Tempest 4000
|March 23
|Bunny Memory
|March 23
|Chippy
|March 24
|Thunder Kid
|March 24
|Andro Duno 2
|March 24
|Aery – Calm Mind 2
|March 24
|Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
|March 24
|MUSICUS!
|March 24
|OddBallers
|March 24
|Super Nanaru
|March 25
|BouncyBoi in Puzzle
|March 25
|Devastator
|March 25
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|March 25
|Taqoban
|March 29
|Crystar
|March 29
|Ikai
|March 29
|WRC 10
|March 30
|Agent Intercept
|March 30
|Catie in MeowmeowLand
|March 30
|Take Off: The Flight Simulator
|March 31
|Coromon
|March 31
|Cosplay Love! Enchanted Princess
|March 31
|Marble Maid
|March 31
|Weird West
April 2022 new Switch games
The following new Switch games will be coming to the console in April 2022:
|Date
|Game
|April 1
|tERRORbane
|April 5
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|April 5
|MLB: The Show 22
|April 6
|Outbreak: Contagious Memories
|April 6
|Z-Warp
|April 7
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|April 7
|The House of the Dead: Remake
|April 7
|The Last Friend
|April 7
|Mokoko X
|April 7
|Slipstream
|April 8
|Astrodogs
|April 12
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|April 14
|Cat Cafe Manager
|April 14
|Defend the Rock
|April 14
|Labyrinth of the Chaka King
|April 14
|Tormented Souls
|April 17
|Sociable Soccer ’22
|April 19
|Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars
|April 20
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|April 21
|Anuchard
|April 21
|Hot Wheels Unleashed: Monster Trucks Expansion
|April 21
|Metal Tales: Overkill
|April 21
|Revita
|April 22
|Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro
|April 26
|The Serpent Rogue
|April 26
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|April 28
|Abyss Memory: Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic
|April 28
|TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight
|April 28
|Transiruby
|April 29
|Nintendo Switch Sports
May 2022 new Switch games
The following new Switch games will be coming to the console in May 2022:
|Date
|Game
|May 4
|Wildcat Gun Machine
|May 5
|RiffTrax: The Game
|May 6
|Football Drama
|May 10
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2
|May 12
|The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
|May 13
|Evil Dead: The Game
|May 13
|Instant Sports +
|May 15
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|May 17
|Hidden Objects Collection Volume 2
|May 17
|Two Point Campus
|May 19
|Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
|May 19
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|May 20
|Cotton Fantasy
|May 24
|Mozart Requiem
|May 24
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|May 27
|Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers
|May 27
|My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure
|May 27
|Pac-Man Museum+
|May 31
|Pocky & Rocky Reshrined
Summer and beyond
The following new Switch games will be coming to the console from June 2022 onwards:
|Date
|Game
|June TBD
|LEGA Brawls
|June 10
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
|June 10
|Mario Strikers: Battle League
|June 10
|Metal Max Xeno Reborn
|June 17
|Omari
|June 24
|Capcom Fighting Collection
|June 24
|Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
|June 30
|Cuphead: Delicious Last Course
|June 30
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
|July 1
|Beasties
|July 5
|Classic Racers Elite
|July 5
|Yurukill: The Calumniation Games
|July 8
|Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
|July 22
|Live A Live
|August 16
|Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3
|September TBD
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|September 22
|Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
|September 27
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
|October 7
|Chaos;Head Noah / Chaos;Child Double Pack
|October 11
|In Sound Mind
|October 18
|Hidden Objects Collection Volume 4
|December 31
|LoverPretend
To be confirmed
The following new Switch games will be coming to the console at some point in 2022, providing they are not delayed:
|Date
|Game
|TBC
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|TBC
|Arkanoid Eternal Battle
|TBC
|Aztech Forgotten Gods
|TBC
|Azure Striker Gunvolt 3
|TBC
|Bayonetta 3
|TBC
|Berserk Boy
|TBC
|Blazing Strike
|TBC
|Blood Bowl 3
|TBC
|Blossom Tales 2
|TBC
|Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
|TBC
|Chinatown Detective Agency
|TBC
|CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story
|TBC
|Cosmic
|TBC
|Cursed Golf
|TBC
|DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
|TBC
|Demon Throttle
|TBC
|Digimon Survive
|TBC
|The Diofield Chronicle
|TBC
|Disney Speedstorm
|TBC
|Dragon Ball: The Breakers
|TBC
|Dying: 1983
|TBC
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|TBC
|Elderland
|TBC
|Front Mission 1st
|TBC
|Gestalt: Steam & Cinder
|TBC
|Gigabash
|TBC
|Getsu Fūma Den: Undying Moon
|TBC
|Instinction
|TBC
|Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor
|TBC
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
|TBC
|The Last Worker
|TBC
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
|TBC
|Lil’ Gator
|TBC
|The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
|TBC
|Madison
|TBC
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns
|TBC
|Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
|TBC
|MATCHPOINT – Tennis Championships
|TBC
|Metal Slug Tactics
|TBC
|Moo Lander
|TBC
|My Time at Sandrock
|TBC
|No Man’s Sky
|TBC
|Phantom Breaker: Omnia
|TBC
|Portal: Companion Collection
|TBC
|Project Golden Nekker
|TBC
|Read Only Memories: Neurodiver
|TBC
|Roller Champions
|TBC
|RWBY: Arrowfall
|TBC
|SD Gundam Battle Alliance
|TBC
|Serial Cleaners
|TBC
|Shadowrun Trilogy
|TBC
|Song of Nuno
|TBC
|Sonic Frontiers
|TBC
|Splatoon 3
|TBC
|Star Wars: Hunters
|TBC
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|TBC
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
|TBC
|There Is No Light
|TBC
|Turbo Overkill
|TBC
|Wizard With A Gun
|TBC
|WrestleQuest
|TBC
|XIII
So, that’s all the new Switch games coming in 2022 so far. For more Nintendo news, check out some of the following articles:
