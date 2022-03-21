All new Nintendo Switch games in 2022

The Nintendo Switch is now five years into its life and shows no signs of slowing down. Here’s all the new Switch games coming to the console in 2022.

While the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gave the Nintendo Switch some stiff competition, the portable hybrid console has continued to sell well. From fantastic first-party Switch games to ports of older titles finding new life on the system, the Nintendo Switch continues to thrive even in the face of advancing gaming technology.

In 2022, the system has been given a shot in the arm thanks to the OLED model, however, what really makes the console stand out is the release of new Switch games each month. From Mario, Pokemon, Zelda and so many others – here’s all the new Nintendo Switch games coming our way this year.

March 2022 new Switch games

The following new Switch games will be coming to the console in March 2o22:

Date Game March 22 A Place for the Unwilling March 22 Krakan Academy!! March 22 Rune Factory 5 March 23 Tempest 4000 March 23 Bunny Memory March 23 Chippy March 24 Thunder Kid March 24 Andro Duno 2 March 24 Aery – Calm Mind 2 March 24 Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles March 24 MUSICUS! March 24 OddBallers March 24 Super Nanaru March 25 BouncyBoi in Puzzle March 25 Devastator March 25 Kirby and the Forgotten Land March 25 Taqoban March 29 Crystar March 29 Ikai March 29 WRC 10 March 30 Agent Intercept March 30 Catie in MeowmeowLand March 30 Take Off: The Flight Simulator March 31 Coromon March 31 Cosplay Love! Enchanted Princess March 31 Marble Maid March 31 Weird West

April 2022 new Switch games

The following new Switch games will be coming to the console in April 2022:

Date Game April 1 tERRORbane April 5 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga April 5 MLB: The Show 22 April 6 Outbreak: Contagious Memories April 6 Z-Warp April 7 Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition April 7 The House of the Dead: Remake April 7 The Last Friend April 7 Mokoko X April 7 Slipstream April 8 Astrodogs April 12 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim April 14 Cat Cafe Manager April 14 Defend the Rock April 14 Labyrinth of the Chaka King April 14 Tormented Souls April 17 Sociable Soccer ’22 April 19 Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars April 20 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed April 21 Anuchard April 21 Hot Wheels Unleashed: Monster Trucks Expansion April 21 Metal Tales: Overkill April 21 Revita April 22 Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro April 26 The Serpent Rogue April 26 Zombie Army 4: Dead War April 28 Abyss Memory: Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic April 28 TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight April 28 Transiruby April 29 Nintendo Switch Sports

May 2022 new Switch games

The following new Switch games will be coming to the console in May 2022:

Date Game May 4 Wildcat Gun Machine May 5 RiffTrax: The Game May 6 Football Drama May 10 Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2 May 12 The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story May 13 Evil Dead: The Game May 13 Instant Sports + May 15 Figment 2: Creed Valley May 17 Hidden Objects Collection Volume 2 May 17 Two Point Campus May 19 Matchpoint: Tennis Championships May 19 Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong May 20 Cotton Fantasy May 24 Mozart Requiem May 24 Touken Ranbu Warriors May 27 Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers May 27 My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure May 27 Pac-Man Museum+ May 31 Pocky & Rocky Reshrined

Summer and beyond

The following new Switch games will be coming to the console from June 2022 onwards:

Date Game June TBD LEGA Brawls June 10 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles June 10 Mario Strikers: Battle League June 10 Metal Max Xeno Reborn June 17 Omari June 24 Capcom Fighting Collection June 24 Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes June 30 Cuphead: Delicious Last Course June 30 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak July 1 Beasties July 5 Classic Racers Elite July 5 Yurukill: The Calumniation Games July 8 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series July 22 Live A Live August 16 Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3 September TBD Xenoblade Chronicles 3 September 22 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown September 27 The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero October 7 Chaos;Head Noah / Chaos;Child Double Pack October 11 In Sound Mind October 18 Hidden Objects Collection Volume 4 December 31 LoverPretend

To be confirmed

The following new Switch games will be coming to the console at some point in 2022, providing they are not delayed:

Date Game TBC A Plague Tale: Requiem TBC Arkanoid Eternal Battle TBC Aztech Forgotten Gods TBC Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 TBC Bayonetta 3 TBC Berserk Boy TBC Blazing Strike TBC Blood Bowl 3 TBC Blossom Tales 2 TBC Bomb Rush Cyberfunk TBC Chinatown Detective Agency TBC CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story TBC Cosmic TBC Cursed Golf TBC DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace TBC Demon Throttle TBC Digimon Survive TBC The Diofield Chronicle TBC Disney Speedstorm TBC Dragon Ball: The Breakers TBC Dying: 1983 TBC Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes TBC Elderland TBC Front Mission 1st TBC Gestalt: Steam & Cinder TBC Gigabash TBC Getsu Fūma Den: Undying Moon TBC Instinction TBC Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor TBC JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R TBC The Last Worker TBC The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 TBC Lil’ Gator TBC The Lord of the Rings: Gollum TBC Madison TBC Marvel’s Midnight Suns TBC Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope TBC MATCHPOINT – Tennis Championships TBC Metal Slug Tactics TBC Moo Lander TBC My Time at Sandrock TBC No Man’s Sky TBC Phantom Breaker: Omnia TBC Portal: Companion Collection TBC Project Golden Nekker TBC Read Only Memories: Neurodiver TBC Roller Champions TBC RWBY: Arrowfall TBC SD Gundam Battle Alliance TBC Serial Cleaners TBC Shadowrun Trilogy TBC Song of Nuno TBC Sonic Frontiers TBC Splatoon 3 TBC Star Wars: Hunters TBC Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge TBC Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection TBC There Is No Light TBC Turbo Overkill TBC Wizard With A Gun TBC WrestleQuest TBC XIII

So, that's all the new Switch games coming in 2022 so far.

