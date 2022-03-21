 All new Nintendo Switch games in 2022 - Dexerto
All new Nintendo Switch games in 2022

Published: 21/Mar/2022 16:03

by Sam Smith
new switch games 2022
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is now five years into its life and shows no signs of slowing down. Here’s all the new Switch games coming to the console in 2022.

While the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gave the Nintendo Switch some stiff competition, the portable hybrid console has continued to sell well. From fantastic first-party Switch games to ports of older titles finding new life on the system, the Nintendo Switch continues to thrive even in the face of advancing gaming technology.

In 2022, the system has been given a shot in the arm thanks to the OLED model, however, what really makes the console stand out is the release of new Switch games each month. From Mario, Pokemon, Zelda and so many others – here’s all the new Nintendo Switch games coming our way this year.

Contents

Nintendo Switch OLED in the docked mode with joy con grip
Nintendo
Nintendo’s latest Switch revision feels more premium.

March 2022 new Switch games

The following new Switch games will be coming to the console in March 2o22:

Date Game
March 22 A Place for the Unwilling
March 22 Krakan Academy!!
March 22 Rune Factory 5
March 23 Tempest 4000
March 23 Bunny Memory
March 23 Chippy
March 24 Thunder Kid
March 24 Andro Duno 2
March 24 Aery – Calm Mind 2
March 24 Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
March 24 MUSICUS!
March 24 OddBallers
March 24 Super Nanaru
March 25 BouncyBoi in Puzzle
March 25 Devastator
March 25 Kirby and the Forgotten Land
March 25 Taqoban
March 29 Crystar
March 29 Ikai
March 29 WRC 10
March 30 Agent Intercept
March 30 Catie in MeowmeowLand
March 30 Take Off: The Flight Simulator
March 31 Coromon
March 31 Cosplay Love! Enchanted Princess
March 31 Marble Maid
March 31 Weird West
Super Mario Switch
Nintendo
Mario continues to dominate Nintendo’s handheld hybrid.

April 2022 new Switch games

The following new Switch games will be coming to the console in April 2022:

Date Game
April 1 tERRORbane
April 5 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
April 5 MLB: The Show 22
April 6 Outbreak: Contagious Memories
April 6 Z-Warp
April 7 Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
April 7 The House of the Dead: Remake
April 7 The Last Friend
April 7 Mokoko X
April 7 Slipstream
April 8 Astrodogs
April 12 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
April 14 Cat Cafe Manager
April 14 Defend the Rock
April 14 Labyrinth of the Chaka King
April 14 Tormented Souls
April 17 Sociable Soccer ’22
April 19 Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars
April 20 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
April 21 Anuchard
April 21 Hot Wheels Unleashed: Monster Trucks Expansion
April 21 Metal Tales: Overkill
April 21 Revita
April 22 Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro
April 26 The Serpent Rogue
April 26 Zombie Army 4: Dead War
April 28 Abyss Memory: Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic
April 28 TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight
April 28 Transiruby
April 29 Nintendo Switch Sports
Lego Star Wars Skywalker
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Lego Star Wars hits the Switch in April.

May 2022 new Switch games

The following new Switch games will be coming to the console in May 2022:

Date Game
May 4 Wildcat Gun Machine
May 5 RiffTrax: The Game
May 6 Football Drama
May 10 Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2
May 12 The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
May 13 Evil Dead: The Game
May 13 Instant Sports +
May 15 Figment 2: Creed Valley
May 17 Hidden Objects Collection Volume 2
May 17 Two Point Campus
May 19 Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
May 19 Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
May 20 Cotton Fantasy
May 24 Mozart Requiem
May 24 Touken Ranbu Warriors
May 27 Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers
May 27 My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure
May 27 Pac-Man Museum+
May 31 Pocky & Rocky Reshrined
Zelda switch
Nintendo
A Breath of the Wild sequel is still planned for 2022.

Summer and beyond

The following new Switch games will be coming to the console from June 2022 onwards:

Date Game
June TBD LEGA Brawls
June 10 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
June 10 Mario Strikers: Battle League
June 10 Metal Max Xeno Reborn
June 17 Omari
June 24 Capcom Fighting Collection
June 24 Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
June 30 Cuphead: Delicious Last Course
June 30 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
July 1 Beasties
July 5 Classic Racers Elite
July 5 Yurukill: The Calumniation Games
July 8 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
July 22 Live A Live
August 16 Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3
September TBD Xenoblade Chronicles 3
September 22 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
September 27 The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
October 7 Chaos;Head Noah / Chaos;Child Double Pack
October 11 In Sound Mind
October 18 Hidden Objects Collection Volume 4
December 31 LoverPretend
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Starters screenshot.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be with us in late 2022.

To be confirmed

The following new Switch games will be coming to the console at some point in 2022, providing they are not delayed:

Date Game
TBC A Plague Tale: Requiem
TBC Arkanoid Eternal Battle
TBC Aztech Forgotten Gods
TBC Azure Striker Gunvolt 3
TBC Bayonetta 3
TBC Berserk Boy
TBC Blazing Strike
TBC Blood Bowl 3
TBC Blossom Tales 2
TBC Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
TBC Chinatown Detective Agency
TBC CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story
TBC Cosmic
TBC Cursed Golf
TBC DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
TBC Demon Throttle
TBC Digimon Survive
TBC The Diofield Chronicle
TBC Disney Speedstorm
TBC Dragon Ball: The Breakers
TBC Dying: 1983
TBC Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
TBC Elderland
TBC Front Mission 1st
TBC Gestalt: Steam & Cinder
TBC Gigabash
TBC Getsu Fūma Den: Undying Moon
TBC Instinction
TBC Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor
TBC JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
TBC The Last Worker
TBC The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
TBC Lil’ Gator
TBC The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
TBC Madison
TBC Marvel’s Midnight Suns
TBC Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
TBC MATCHPOINT – Tennis Championships
TBC Metal Slug Tactics
TBC Moo Lander
TBC My Time at Sandrock
TBC No Man’s Sky
TBC Phantom Breaker: Omnia
TBC Portal: Companion Collection
TBC Project Golden Nekker
TBC Read Only Memories: Neurodiver
TBC Roller Champions
TBC RWBY: Arrowfall
TBC SD Gundam Battle Alliance
TBC Serial Cleaners
TBC Shadowrun Trilogy
TBC Song of Nuno
TBC Sonic Frontiers
TBC Splatoon 3
TBC Star Wars: Hunters
TBC Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
TBC Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
TBC There Is No Light
TBC Turbo Overkill
TBC Wizard With A Gun
TBC WrestleQuest
TBC XIII

So, that’s all the new Switch games coming in 2022 so far. For more Nintendo news, check out some of the following articles:

