All new match types in WWE 2K25: Bloodline Rules, Intergender, more

WWE 2K25 is set to introduce a number of exciting match types for the first time in the series, while others are returning to the game after years of absence. From the chaos of a Bloodline Rules match to a look at a new ‘Underground’ arena, here’s everything on the way.

A new year means a new WWE game and 2K25 has now been revealed in full. This year’s entry launches on March 7, 2025 in early access and boasts a ton of gameplay upgrades, new features, and plenty more in between.

Though as always, fans will certainly be eager to know more about new match types on the way. From Hell in a Cell shenanigans to a full-fledged Royal Rumble, everyone has their favorite picks for both solo and online play, and this year, a few new arrivals are set to shake things up.

Below is a comprehensive look at every new match type confirmed for WWE 2K25.

Bloodline Rules match type explained

2K Games One’s go up for the Bloodline.

Up first we have the more recent Bloodline Rules match type being added in WWE 2K25. As we’ve only seen four of these matches since its debut in 2024, you might be wondering how exactly it works in a video game, given its similarities to a regular No DQ match.

The difference here is the ability to set run-ins before the match starts. Up to six run-ins (three per side) can essentially be scheduled in the menus. Say you’re playing as Roman Reigns and need a hand, you can trigger a finisher-esque ability and have Jey Uso come down the ramp to help you out.

These run-ins can be AI-controlled or handled directly by other players. Once they’re out, the match all but transforms, with the potential to go all the way up to a four vs four contest.

As you fight, you’ll be filling a meter separate from your finisher, and when it’s charged all the way up, you can trigger it to call in your next ally. Expect all-out chaos with this one, just like we’ve seen from the real matches to date.

Return of Intergender matches in WWE 2K25

2K Games Mami can get her revenge in an intergender hardcore match, if she so chooses.

It’s been well over a decade since a mainline WWE game allowed men and women to fight one another, but that feature is finally on its way back as part of 2K25.

As Mami herself requested, Intergender matches will once again be possible as part of this year’s release, allowing any female superstar to take on any male superstar on the roster.

Rather than serving as its own separate match type, however, Intergender rules can be applied to all stipulations. Yes, this means if you want a mixed-gender Royal Rumble, you can make that happen.

Not only that, but WWE 2K25 is set to introduce Intergender titles that both male and female wrestlers can compete for.

Underground matches

2K Games Underground matches are a true test of grit.

Its 2020, WWE is in a bit of a ratings slump as competition surges, so what better way to draw eyeballs back to the product than a dingy, sweaty, dimly lit take on real mixed martial arts? Enter Raw Underground.

While we’ve seen the likes of a looser wrestling match type elsewhere, think Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, for instance, Raw Underground tried to replicate that feeling in a PG-13 show. It wasn’t entirely successful and the idea was ultimately shortlived, disappearing a few weeks after it emerged under Shane McMahon’s wing.

All these years later, however, WWE 2K25 is set to revitalize the Underground match type, featuring it in the new NXT arena.

The idea is simple, win your match via knockout or submission. There are no traditional pinfalls here. Moreover, the ring itself is the only thing present, with ropes and turnbuckles removed.

This is the match type for pure grappling violence. Expect to see plenty of mods bringing the best of Bloodsport into the game in no time.

For now, that’s every new match type confirmed for WWE 2K25. We’ll be sure to keep you posted if any further stipulations are announced in the lead-up to launch.