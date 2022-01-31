All new cars coming in Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Vehicle list

Playground Games has revealed series 4 of Forza Horizon 5 and with it comes eight new cars for players around the world to enjoy.

On January 31, Playground Games revealed the next month-long series for Forza Horizon 5, and with it are eight new cars for players to drive around Mexico.

Included in Horizon 5’s monthly refresh is the Horizon World Cup, an event in which players can route for their favorite country using cars from those locations in various races.

Information about Series 4 was revealed during a one-hour update on Twitch, as developers ran through what to expect in the coming weeks.

The theme for Series 4 is the Year of the Tiger, with Playground Games releasing several Chinese manufactured vehicles in the game for the first time in the franchise.

New cars list: Forza Horizon 5 Series 4

The following eight cars will be added to Forza Horizon 5 throughout series 4, with four coming from the festival playlist and four from the car pass DLC.

2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0

2013 Wuling Sunshine S

2015 MG MG3

2016 NIO EP9

These cars are available in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass DLC, with one dropping every week throughout Series 4.

1992 Mazda 323 GT-R

2005 MG XPower SV-R

2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic

2021 Volkswagen Golf R

When does Forza Horizon 5 series 4 start?

According to the stream, Forza Horizon 5 series 4 will start on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 6:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM ET.

Now that we have early patch notes for the next series of the game, all eyes will turn to the players to see what cars become fan favorites.

For more information regarding Horizon 5 Series 4 and other community news, head over to our hub.