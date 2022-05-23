All Naraka Bladepoint mobile characters: Full roster & rumors

Naraka Bladepoint is finally coming to mobile, allowing players to dive into the Asian-inspired battle royale via handheld device, but which characters will you be able to play as? Here’s everything we know so far about the game’s full roster.

Set amid the cherry blossoms of an Eastern-inspired paradise, Naraka Bladepoint pits players against each other in a 60-man battle royale to the death. Already insanely popular on PC, the game will be coming to mobile, too, allowing players to take their shot at glory on the go.

As with every game, though, Naraka is defined by its extensive character roster, offering a vast array of different gameplay styles to suit your every need.

But just what Naraka Bladepoint characters will we see in the mobile version? Here’s everything we know so far about Naraka Mobile’s roster.

All Naraka Bladepoint Mobile characters: Full roster

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Naraka’s Lead Producer, Ray Kwan, confirmed that all of the characters from the PC game will be arriving on the mobile version of Morus Island.

“In regards to the launch roster, we won’t spoil too much here, but all heroes you’ve met in Naraka on PC will be in Naraka mobile as well,” he states, meaning that we’ll be seeing familiar faces like Matari and Takeda Nobutada return to the fray.

At the moment, Naraka Bladepoint Mobile’s roster is:

Tianhai

Viper Ning

Yoto Hime

Temulch

Tarka Ji

Kurumi

Matari

Valda Cui

Yueshan

Wuchen

Upcoming Naraka Bladepoint mobile characters

At the moment the devs remain pretty tight lipped about whether or not we’ll see any new characters accompany the mobile game – but we’re pretty sure we will.

Noting that Naraka Mobile is “an independent project,” we’ll likely see exclusive new warriors enter the fray in the style of Apex Legends Mobile – whether or not they eventually make it into the PC version is anyone’s guess.

So that’s everything we know so far about Naraka Bladepoint’s mobile roster.

