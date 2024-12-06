All Marvel Rivals Achievements & Trophies: 40 challenges to complete in-game

Marvel Rivals is now live and it brings with it a full set of Achievements and Trophies for players to unlock. Here’s the complete list of challenges that await.

After a massively popular Beta period, the full release of Marvel Rivals is now upon us. There are 33 heroes and villains to master, a number of game modes to check out, and of course, all the cosmetics you can shake a Groot-shaped stick at.

Naturally, for players looking to get the edge on the competition, knowing the kits and abilities of everyone on the roster is vital. Expanding your game sense is one thing, but actually going hands-on with all 33 characters is your best bet, and that’s exactly what will get you the vast majority of achievements and trophies on offer too.

Article continues after ad

With 40 distinct challenges on offer, if you want to ‘perfect’ the game or net that Platinum, you’ll need to learn the ropes with every launch hero and tackle some extra tasks on the side too. Below is the full rundown.

Article continues after ad

NetEase Games Marvel Rivals might be free to play, but it still comes with a full set of Achievements and Trophies, including a Platinum.

Full Marvel Rivals Achievement & Trophy list

The full Marvel Rivals Achievement & Trophy list is as follows:

The Collector [Platinum]: Collect all Trophies.

Collect all Trophies. Rising Star : Reach level 20.

: Reach level 20. Inevitable !: Win 100 matches.

!: Win 100 matches. Assemble! : Team up with a friend for a match.

: Team up with a friend for a match. Onslaught!: Land a 3-player KO streak.

Land a 3-player KO streak. Thumbs Up : Upvote 1 player.

: Upvote 1 player. You Do You : Use the customizable wheel once.

: Use the customizable wheel once. Master of Modes : Complete 1 Arcade match.

: Complete 1 Arcade match. Smart Is New Smash : As Bruce Banner, land 1 KO within 3 seconds of calming down from the Hulk to Banner.

: As Bruce Banner, land 1 KO within 3 seconds of calming down from the Hulk to Banner. Smoke Screen : As the Punisher, land 3 KOs amidst the smoke of Scourge Grenade in a single game.

: As the Punisher, land 3 KOs amidst the smoke of Scourge Grenade in a single game. To Me, My X-Men! : As Storm, assist X-Men members 10 times.

: As Storm, assist X-Men members 10 times. God of Treachery : As Loki, land one KO by stabbing from behind.

: As Loki, land one KO by stabbing from behind. Perilous Portal : As Doctor Strange, land 1 terrain KO with the portal.

: As Doctor Strange, land 1 terrain KO with the portal. Victory in Bloom : As Mantis, assist allies in achieving a team wipe.

: As Mantis, assist allies in achieving a team wipe. West Coast, Best Coast : As Hawkeye, partner with the Avengers to land 10 KOs.

: As Hawkeye, partner with the Avengers to land 10 KOs. Justice for All! : As Captain America, land 3 KOs with a single use of Freedom Charge.

: As Captain America, land 3 KOs with a single use of Freedom Charge. Go Get ‘Em, Guardians! : As Rocket Raccoon, revive the Guardians of the Galaxy members 5 times.

: As Rocket Raccoon, revive the Guardians of the Galaxy members 5 times. Terror of the Ten Realms : As Hela, land a 3-player KO streak in Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path.

: As Hela, land a 3-player KO streak in Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path. Symphony of Light and Dark : As Cloak & Dagger, assist allies in achieving a team wipe.

: As Cloak & Dagger, assist allies in achieving a team wipe. King of the Dead : As Black Panther, land a 3-player KO streak in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia.

: As Black Panther, land a 3-player KO streak in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia. Vicious Vines : As Groot, imprison 4 enemies with a single use of Strangling Prison.

: As Groot, imprison 4 enemies with a single use of Strangling Prison. Demon’s Roar : As Magik, land 3 KOs within a single transformation into Darkchild.

: As Magik, land 3 KOs within a single transformation into Darkchild. Punishment of the Moon : As Moon Knight, hit 4 enemies with a single use of Hand of Khonshu.

: As Moon Knight, hit 4 enemies with a single use of Hand of Khonshu. Multiverse Tour : As Luna Snow, complete a match on 5 maps with different themes.

: As Luna Snow, complete a match on 5 maps with different themes. “Ahhh, those tiny claws!” : As Squirrel Girl, land 3 KOs with a single use of Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami.

: As Squirrel Girl, land 3 KOs with a single use of Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami. Deadly Bites : As Black Widow, land 3 KOs with critical hits in a single match.

: As Black Widow, land 3 KOs with critical hits in a single match. Flawless Design : As Iron Man, hit 4 enemies with a single use of Invincible Pulse Cannon.

: As Iron Man, hit 4 enemies with a single use of Invincible Pulse Cannon. Grip of Hunger : As Venom, snare 4 enemies with a single use of Cellular Corrosion.

: As Venom, snare 4 enemies with a single use of Cellular Corrosion. Spider-Sense Tingling! : As Spider-Man, detect an enemy with Spider-Sense and land a winning counterattack.

: As Spider-Man, detect an enemy with Spider-Sense and land a winning counterattack. Homo Superior : As Magneto, assist Mutant allies 10 times.

: As Magneto, assist Mutant allies 10 times. No More Mutants : As Scarlet Witch, take down Mutant enemies 10 times.

: As Scarlet Witch, take down Mutant enemies 10 times. Divine Justice : As Thor, strike down 4 enemies with a single use of God of Thunder.

: As Thor, strike down 4 enemies with a single use of God of Thunder. Arm Race : As Winter Soldier, land 3 KOs with a single use of Kraken Impact.

: As Winter Soldier, land 3 KOs with a single use of Kraken Impact. Watch Your Step! : As Peni Parker, blast 3 enemies with a single use of Arachno-Mine.

: As Peni Parker, blast 3 enemies with a single use of Arachno-Mine. Vengeance for the Milano! : As Star-Lord, land 10 KOs with assists from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

: As Star-Lord, land 10 KOs with assists from the Guardians of the Galaxy. Aquatic Assault : As Namor, summon Monstro Spawn to land 10 KOs in a single game.

: As Namor, summon Monstro Spawn to land 10 KOs in a single game. Family Ties : As Adam Warlock, forge a soul bond with 3 allies from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

: As Adam Warlock, forge a soul bond with 3 allies from the Guardians of the Galaxy. Snack Attack! : As Jeff the Land Shark, swallow 4 enemies with a single use of It’s Jeff!

: As Jeff the Land Shark, swallow 4 enemies with a single use of It’s Jeff! Rage Uncaged : As Wolverine, land 3 KOs with a single use of Last Stand.

: As Wolverine, land 3 KOs with a single use of Last Stand. Might of Fuxi : As Iron Fist, land 3 KOs with a single use of Living Chi.

: As Iron Fist, land 3 KOs with a single use of Living Chi. Way of the Butterfly: As Psylocke, contest the mission area for 60 seconds in a single match.

So, there you have it — those are all the unique Trophies and Achievements that you can get your hands on as you grind Marvel Rivals. But as a live-service game, the start is just the tip of the iceberg with plenty more content to come.