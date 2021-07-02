All Mario Golf Super Rush Special Shots & Special Dashes and which is best

Mario Golf Super Rush brings that beloved Nintendo magic to the classic sport of golf, and two of the most over-the-top elements of the game are Special Shots and Special Dashes.
There are a total of 16 classic Mario characters (as well as your Mii!) to choose from in Mario Golf Super Rush, and each one has a different stat distribution and play style. They also have unique Special Shots and Special Dashes to help you secure that win.
Special Shots range from Bowser’s Meteor Strike, which blasts away balls on impact, to Boo’s Smokeball, which hides the flag and hole from other players. Special Dashes, meanwhile, will knock opponents out of your way when running across courses.
Both of these moves can help change the tide of a round of golf and leave your opponents with a Bogey. Below, we’ve listed all Special Shots and Special Dashes and explained what each one of them does.
Contents
- All Special Shots
- What is the best Special Shot?
- All Special Dashes
- When should you use a Special Dash?
All Special Shots in Mario Golf Super Rush
Here’s every Special Shot in Mario Golf Super Rush and what they do:
What is the best Special Shot in Mario Golf?
One of the most powerful Special Shots in Mario Golf Super Rush is Bob-ombs Away, which can be performed by King Bob-omb. This move spawns a bunch of Bob-ombs in the landing zone, which explode and send other golf balls flying.
Another great Special Shot is Lightning Blast from Wario. When this is pulled off, opposing players in the surrounding area will be affected by lightning interference, meaning they can’t hit a powerful shot on their next turn.
All Special Dashes in Mario Golf Super Rush
Here’s every Special Dash in Mario Golf Super Rush and what they do:
When should you use a Special Dash?
Special Dashes give you a burst of speed when you’re running across golf courses. As well as letting you travel faster up hills or through difficult terrain, it can also knock players over and break through obstacles.
In order to pull off a Special Dash, you’ll typically need to have at least half of your stamina bar left. Simply press L when running across the course in between shots and you’ll unleash your Special Dash!
If you don’t have enough stamina to perform a Special Dash, try to collect hearts scattered around the course to restore your stamina bar.
That’s everything you need to know about Special Shots and Special Dashes in Mario Golf Super Rush!
If you’re looking to become a Mario Golf champion, check out our guide to mastering topspin and backspin, details on how to unlock all golf courses, and tips for defeating the final boss Snow King.