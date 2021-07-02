All Mario Golf Super Rush Special Shots & Special Dashes and which is best

Mario Golf Super Rush brings that beloved Nintendo magic to the classic sport of golf, and two of the most over-the-top elements of the game are Special Shots and Special Dashes.

There are a total of 16 classic Mario characters (as well as your Mii!) to choose from in Mario Golf Super Rush, and each one has a different stat distribution and play style. They also have unique Special Shots and Special Dashes to help you secure that win.

Special Shots range from Bowser’s Meteor Strike, which blasts away balls on impact, to Boo’s Smokeball, which hides the flag and hole from other players. Special Dashes, meanwhile, will knock opponents out of your way when running across courses.

Both of these moves can help change the tide of a round of golf and leave your opponents with a Bogey. Below, we’ve listed all Special Shots and Special Dashes and explained what each one of them does.

All Special Shots in Mario Golf Super Rush

Here’s every Special Shot in Mario Golf Super Rush and what they do:

Character Special Shot What it does Boo Mischief Twister Haunts balls on impact, curving their trajectory Bowser Meteor Strike Blasts away balls on impact Bowser Jr. Smokeball Creates blinding smoke in landing zone Chargin’ Chuck Scrimmage Stinger Blasts away balls in its path Daisy Blossom Strike Blasts away balls on impact Donkey Kong Burly Strike Blasts away balls on impact King Bob-omb Bob-ombs Away Spawns bombs in landing zone Luigi Ice Flower Freeze Freezes ground on impact Mario Super Star Strike Blasts away balls on impact Mii Power Stinger Blasts away balls in its path Pauline Songbird Stinger Blasts away balls in its path Peach Spiral Stinger Blasts away balls in its path Rosalina Shooting Star Turns balls into Star Bits on impact Toad Toad Strike Makes the ball giant and blasts away balls on impact Waluigi Slim Stinger Blasts away balls in its path Wario Lightning Blast Generates lightning interference Yoshi Eggschanger Turns balls into eggs on impact

What is the best Special Shot in Mario Golf?

One of the most powerful Special Shots in Mario Golf Super Rush is Bob-ombs Away, which can be performed by King Bob-omb. This move spawns a bunch of Bob-ombs in the landing zone, which explode and send other golf balls flying.

Another great Special Shot is Lightning Blast from Wario. When this is pulled off, opposing players in the surrounding area will be affected by lightning interference, meaning they can’t hit a powerful shot on their next turn.

All Special Dashes in Mario Golf Super Rush

Here’s every Special Dash in Mario Golf Super Rush and what they do:

Character Special Shot What it does Boo Carousel Dash Summons more Boos around you to bash opponents Bowser Volcano Dash Leaps, slides, and roars flames at opponents Bowser Jr. Bullet Bill Dash Flies on top of a Bullet Bill Chargin’ Chuck End-Zone Dash Charges and dives Daisy Pinwheel Dash Runs, jumps, and pirouettes Donkey Kong DK Dash Bounces and rolls King Bob-omb Kaboom Dash Summons multiple Bob-ombs to carry him Luigi Speed-Skate Dash Ice-skates and leaves a trail of ice causing players to slip Mario Moonsault Dash Jumps and slides Mii Power Dash Runs fast Pauline Diva Dash Runs fast Peach Ribbon Dash Jumps and pirouettes with a gymnastics ribbon Rosalina Luma Dash Summons two Lumas to knock opponents out the way Toad Tumble Dash Flips Waluigi Dance-Off Dash Pirouettes and leaps Wario Jet-Pack Dash Turns his gold bag into a jetpack Yoshi Egg-Roll Dash Rolls on top of a giant egg

When should you use a Special Dash?

Special Dashes give you a burst of speed when you’re running across golf courses. As well as letting you travel faster up hills or through difficult terrain, it can also knock players over and break through obstacles.

In order to pull off a Special Dash, you’ll typically need to have at least half of your stamina bar left. Simply press L when running across the course in between shots and you’ll unleash your Special Dash!

If you don’t have enough stamina to perform a Special Dash, try to collect hearts scattered around the course to restore your stamina bar.

That’s everything you need to know about Special Shots and Special Dashes in Mario Golf Super Rush!

If you’re looking to become a Mario Golf champion, check out our guide to mastering topspin and backspin, details on how to unlock all golf courses, and tips for defeating the final boss Snow King.