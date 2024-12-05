All maps and modes in Delta Force Open Beta

The Delta Force Open Beta is now live on PC, bringing plenty of modes and maps to give you a taste of what’s to come in the full release.

After being dormant for the better part of 15 years, Delta Force is the next self-titled entry in the long-running FPS franchise. Although its full release on all platforms, including mobile, isn’t planned until early 2025, the Open Beta is available now on PC.

This is just a small portion of what the final product will offer, so here’s a look at all the modes and maps in Delta Force Open Beta.

Delta Force modes

There are two modes in Delta Force at the start of the Open Beta: Hazard Operations and Havoc Warfare.

Warfare will be immediately familiar to anyone who’s played any game in the Battlefield series, as it features the same kind of large-scale matches. In this mode, teams of 32 compete in King of the Hill or Attack and Defend matches, where you must capture specific points on the huge maps, with the help of land, air, and sea vehicles.

Meanwhile, Operations, formerly known as Tactical Turmoil, is Delta Force’s take on an extraction shooter in the same vein as Escape from Tarkov or Warzone DMZ. Here, players join up with two friends to fight both real and AI enemies to secure valuable loot before escaping.

TiMi Studio Group

There is also a single-player campaign in the works titled Black Hawk Down, inspired by the classic 2001 movie of the same name. Although it’s not currently available in the Open Beta, the devs have confirmed it will be coming in January 2025.

Delta Force map list

There are nine maps available in the Delta Force Open Beta, split across the two core modes. Check them all out below:

Hazard Operations

Zero Dam

Layali Grove

Space City

Brakkesh

Havoc Warfare

Ascension

Cracked

Threshold

Shafted

Trench Lines

TiMi Studio Group

Long-time fans of the series will recognize many of the Havoc Warfare maps, as they’re remakes of classic maps from the series’ past. For example, Cracked was one of the maps in the original Delta Force back in 1998.

This lineup is only expected to grow once Delta Force launches on all platforms in early 2025, so we’ll be sure to update this page with the latest maps and modes.

In the meantime, check out the PC requirements to make sure your rig can run the game on the best settings.