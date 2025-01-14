All Living Flame of Greorios locations & answers in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 is packed with side activities you can complete to earn extra rewards. One of these activities involves locating and feeding the Living Flames of Greorios.

While this can be a fun challenge, it can also be tricky. Like Nymphs, most of the Flames aren’t floating around in plain sight and must be uncovered from their hiding spots. Plus, you’ll need to feed them the correct item to claim your reward even after finding them.

In this guide, I’ll show you where to find each Flame of Greorios and provide the correct answer.

Flame of Greorios #1 – Okhema balcony F2







After speaking with the man on the rooftop during “Distant Travelers, listen to this World’s Player”, walk to the balcony across the cloth piece, and look to the left. Here, destroy the shield and reverse time to cause it to spawn. Feed it Feather of Flame to receive your rewards.

Flame of Greorios #2 – Across the Blacksmith







Outside the Blacksmith shop, you can find another flame of Greorios waiting to be fed, Give him an Extract of Medicinal Herbs to get your rewards.

Flame of Georios #3 – Dromas’ Workshop







You can find a third Flame of Georios in the Dromas’ Workshop behind Lucretia’s tent (the one with the big purple egg). Feed it Tranquilizer to get your rewards.

Flame of Greorios #4 – Balcony outside of the Bathhouse







Outside of the bathhouse, fix a broken pillar near a balcony to find another Flame of Georios. Feed it some Credits to get your rewards.

Flame of Greorios #5 – Hallway inside Bathhouse







Just down the stairs of the bathhouse, you’ll run into a broken pillar you can fix with your Rewind ability. After fixing it, a Flame of Greorios emerges. Feed it Phlogiston to get your rewards.

Flame of Gregorios #6 – Pool outside of Bathhouse library







Outside of the bath house’s library, you’ll find a broken pillar. Rewind to fix it and feed a Praise of the High Morals to the Living Flame of Georios to get your rewards.

Flame of Greorios #7 – Bath house’s center pool







On the first floor, you’ll find another Flame of Georios near the center pool of the bathhouse. Feed it Human-Height Auspicious Crops to get your rewards.

Flame of Greorios #8 – Bath house 2nd floor







Head up the stairs to reach the second floor of the bathhouse and look for a flame next to a large wooden table. Feed it some Seeds to get your reward.

That’s everything you need to know about Living Flames of Greorios. If you’re interested in other side activities, why not catch up on all the solutions to the Golden Scapegoat puzzles or find out how to use Crystal Memory Shards