All Like A Dragon Gaiden pre-order bonuses

There are various editions and pre-order bonuses available for Like A Dragon Gaiden, which are generating excitement in the gaming community. As fans gear up for the release on November 9, 2023, they’re eagerly exploring all the options to secure their copy of this latest installment in the storied Like a Dragon franchise.

With Like A Dragon Gaiden being available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, there are multiple platforms for fans to enjoy. Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by Sega, this spin-off continues the journey of original protagonist Kazuma Kiryu.

But with so many editions and pre-order bonuses to consider, what are the best options for fans looking to dive into this world? Let’s break it down.

SEGA Like A Dragon Gaiden is a new spin-off involving Kiryu.

All Like A Dragon Gaiden Editions & Pre-order Bonuses

Currently, only the standard edition of Like A Dragon Gaiden is available to pre-order, For those who pre-order it, however, a special treat awaits. By securing your copy by 11:59 PM on November 8, 2023 (JST), you will receive the exclusive Legendary Fighter Pack as a pre-order bonus.

This pack includes three iconic characters: Daigo Dojima, the sixth chairman of the Tojo Clan; Goro Majima, also known as The Mad Dog of Shimano; and Taiga Saejima, The Slayer of Eighteen. These characters will add a unique dynamic to your gameplay, providing additional challenges and opportunities for victory.

It’s important to note that to access this content, you must have the main game and ensure that the latest patch has been applied before diving in. Don’t worry if you miss the pre-order window, though, as the Legendary Fighter Pack will be available separately after the pre-order period ends.

Currently, “Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name” is only planned for digital release, with a limited physical edition available in select Asian territories. Regardless of the version you choose, you’re in for an adventure full of mystery, action, and intrigue. Take advantage of the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Kazuma Kiryu and experience the legacy of the Like a Dragon series.

This is all we have to say about the different editions and pre-order bonuses of Like A Dragon Gaiden. Meanwhile, check out similar content from Dexerto.

