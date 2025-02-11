Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 drops you into a vast open world teeming with sidequests, random encounters, and NPCs to meet (and romance).

If you pick the right options, Henry can be a medieval Casanova. You can romance almost everyone in the game in one playthrough with a couple of exceptions which we’ll detail below. There are some small story spoilers here, but nothing about the main plot.

While much of it boils down to always picking the nice dialogue option to increase your reputation, there are some pivotal moments in the story you’ll need to complete to unlock the romance options. They’re easy to miss, so here’s every romanceable character and how to trigger their romance scenes.

All romance options in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

How to romance Black Bartosch

Speak to Black Bartosh at the training yard when exploring Trosky castle. Train with him and exhaust all the dialogue options. During For Victory!, find Black Bartosh leaning against the wall while meeting the local lords. Say “I reckon I know what you’re getting at” and “Shall we spend the rest of the evening alone?” Make sure you finish the side activities first, or else Henry will fall asleep and it’ll be much more difficult in the morning.

Note: You can only romance Black Bartosh or Johanka during For Victory! – Henry falls asleep after the ‘alone time,’ locking out the other option.

How to romance Doubravka

Start the Wedding Crashers quest. When at the wedding, talk to Doubravka’s mother. Accept the dance with Doubravka. Ensure you’re picking complementary options – don’t make fun of her. Later in the wedding, speak to Doubravka again. Follow her to a secluded spot.

How to romance Hans







In Back in the Saddle, before riding out from Trosky, select “I care about you.” During Taking French Leave, tell Hans “We’ll manage it together.” In The Italian Job, say “We spend too little time together…” Then, say “I’m more concerned about you.” After escaping through the tunnels, tell him “The most important thing is that you are alright.” Say “I care about you.” In Hunger and Despair, go and visit Hans before leaving. While Hans is telling his story about the knights, say “We have a lot in common with them.” After his story, select the option to kiss him.

Note: If you romance Hans, you’ll be locked out of the Katherine romance scene, and vice versa.

How to romance Johanka of Zhernov

During For Victory! you get time to meet the local nobles at Trosky castle. Speak to Lady Johanka. She’s sitting at the table beside Father Nicodemus. Select “I’ll be glad to tell you what happened.” Pick the option with the easiest skill check to pass. Select “They chased us into the rocks (Scarily).” Continue the conversation then pick “I think I can convince you.” Again, make sure you finish all the side activities first, as Henry will fall asleep here too, and it’ll be much more difficult in the morning.

How to romance Katherine







You’ll speak to Katherine several times before getting to the romance. Try to get along with her, but don’t worry about the negative reputation pop-ups. Complete The Fifth Commandment side quest, which starts at the Hangman’s Halter Tavern in Kuttenberg. If you let Katherine kill the serial killer herself, you’ll improve your reputation with her. During The Lion’s Den, say to Katherine “It’s different with you” and “What about a kiss for luck?” Complete the side quest The Stalker before finishing The Lion’s Den. To start this, speak to her after the bath scene. The easiest way to complete this is to hang around outside her tent at midnight, and the stalker will appear. After completing the main objectives in The Italian Job, don’t speak to Zizka immediately, instead, look for the minting room. You’ll find a staircase beside a dead soldier, so head up there and speak to Katherine. Tell her “You look pretty.” You can also compliment her looks to get another reputation boost. During Hunger and Despair, ask Zizka about Katherine’s past. Find Katherine in the courtyard and speak with her. Tell her “I’ll bring help, and everything will be alright again.” Continue the mission as normal, and she’ll visit you on the castle wall for the romance scene.

How to romance Klara





In the Back in the Saddle quest, make sure you accept the duel with Michael. After, visit Klara at her hut to be healed. Help her pick flowers then follow her to hear her story. Choose any riddle answer other than “I’m not in the mood for this.” Later in the story, during The Finger of God, talk to Klara again. Help her heal the wounded soldiers: Mark: Clean and dress his wounds, and tell him not to sleep.

Clean and dress his wounds, and tell him not to sleep. Kozliek: Clean his wounds, cauterize them, change his bandages, and give him Fever Tonicum or Digestive Potion.

Clean his wounds, cauterize them, change his bandages, and give him Fever Tonicum or Digestive Potion. Zwerk: Clean and dress his wounds, rub Chamomile Brew on his ankle, and give him Savoir Schnapps to drink. Accept the romance. Go to bed.

How to romance Lousy Mary

When searching for Goatskin as part of Into the Underworld, speak to Lousy Mary at the bathhouse. Agree to have a drink with her. Agree to “have a little fun.”

How to romance Margaret







Head to the mill between Bylany and Old Lhota (marked on the map above). Listen out for a woman screaming for help from inside a barn. Lockpick the door to let her out. Look for the miller Return to the barn and either lie to the miller that you never saw her or pay the fine. In the meantime, acquire a Noblewoman’s cotehardie, some noble’s clothes, and a sleeping potion – you’ll need them later. Later, head to the lodgings directly south of Pchitoky, between Miskowitz and Kuttenberg (also marked on the map). If she’s not there for you, try heading back to the Trosky region and returning. Find her outside. Say “I like your sense of humour.” Agree to help her rob the merchant in Kuttenberg. Give her the Noblewoman’s cotehardie. Speak to her again while wearing the noble’s clothes. Meet her in Kuttenberg. Head to the Hangman’s Halter tavern and find tailor Latsek. Choose the dialogue option with the easiest skill check. When he goes to the toilet, put the sleeping potion in his drink. Carry him back to Margaret. Exhaust the dialogue then go for a nap. Say “Let’s go and get him!” Stay silent when Margaret is speaking to Latsek. Follow her back to the hayloft then speak to her. Select “I won’t forget (kiss).”

How to romance Rosa





While completing Taking French Leave, make sure you complete the Rosa’s book sidequest. You’ll find it in the main bedroom, where you can get the keys to the room Hans is locked in (see image above). In Dancing with the Devil, refuse to burn down the tower with Rosa inside. You’ll have to head into the tower and fight. During Oratores, promise to rescue the lords, saying “It’ll all be alright” and“Allies are our most valuable asset.” Say “I won’t let you go away!” Kiss Rosa.

