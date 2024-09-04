All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Achievements & Trophies

All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Achievements & TrophiesWarner Bros. / Sony
With Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions now upon us, here’s the full rundown of every Achievement and Trophy up for grabs.
Following up on the wildly successful Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games is now delivering on a new Quidditch experience. Much like what we saw in the movies, it’s an action-packed sport with players assuming a number of different roles all with the goal of grabbing that Golden Snitch to win it all.
There are plenty of distinct game modes, maps, and even characters to unlock, but beyond that, completionists will be wanting to tackle every unique challenge on the game’s Achievement and Trophy lists.
While some are far easier than others, many will require not only skillful play, but also plenty of time as well. Here’s the full rundown so you can brush up on what needs to be done in Quidditch Champions.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Achievements & Trophies
There are 31 Achievements and Trophies on offer, 32 if you count the hilariously titled Platinum as well.
While many are fairly straightforward, requiring a certain number of wins, or simply to reach a certain level, a handful are particularly difficult, demanding far more.
Catching a Snitch in less than 120 seconds could prove tricky as players figure out the fundamentals. Similarly, earning a Platinum medal for every single role will be a tall order, requiring you to master all the different playstyles.
Below is the full rundown so you can get a comprehensive look:
- Yer a Wizard, Harry! – Earn all Trophies (Platinum)
- The Keeper, That’s Me… – Complete Keeper Training
- Look! Mum Made You a Sweater! – Customize a character in your roster
- Bottle Fame – Complete a Career Challenge
- Up! – Complete Chaser Training
- It’s Not Much, but it’s Home! – Complete The Weasley Burrow Garden Cup
- Everyone Starts at the Beginning at Hogwarts – Win your first game
- Quidditch Champion – Win 100 Games of Quidditch
- Mischief Managed – Stun a Player while they are highlighted for a score event
- Hogwarts Hero – Win the Hogwarts Quidditch House Cup for the first time
- Rough Game, Quidditch. Brutal! – Win a game of Quidditch without conceding any points
- Tutshill Tornado – Win 25 games of Quidditch
- Role-Star – Earn a Platinum medal for each role
- Triwizard Titan – Win the Triwizard Quidditch Cup for the first time
- World Cup Wonder – Win the World Cup for the first time
- Quidditch is Easy Enough to Understand – Win any Cup on Champion difficulty
- “E” for Exceeds Expectations – Reach level 45 in your Career
- Don’t Go Making Friends with the Wrong Sort… – Win 5 Games of Quidditch While in a Party
- I Want a Nice, Clean Game – Play 5 PVP Matches
- Brew Glory – Complete a Mastery Challenge for each role
- I’ve Always Wanted to Use That Spell – Max out skill points in a single role
- It’s Not Any Broomstick, it’s a Nimbus 2000 – Upgrade a broom to max level
- Chasers With Extra Responsibilities – Intercept a shot on your goals
- The Porskoff Ploy – Assist a goal by shovel-passing to a teammate shortly before they score
- You’d Make a Fair Beater – Complete Beater Training
- Brilliant, but Scary – Eliminate the opposing Beater without getting hit by a Bludger
- Knock on Wood – Get an assist by stunning the enemy Keeper shortly before a goal
- A Superb Keeper! – Save a goal with your Power Save
- Playcaller – Save a shot on goal from a Chaser you recently debuffed
- The Youngest Seeker in a Century – Complete Seeker Training
- Roderick Plumpton’s Protégé – Catch a Snitch in less than 120 seconds
- Constant Vigilance! – Catch a Snitch without getting hit by a Bludger
That’s the full overview of every Achievement and Trophy on offer with Quidditch Champions, at least for now. As a live-service game, there’s sure to be plenty more content coming down the line. While not guaranteed, there’s a chance we see additional Achievements and Trophies roll out to accompany any bigger drops.
We’ll be sure to keep you posted here if that’s the case, but for now, get cracking on the above and check out our guides for a helping hand.