All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Achievements & Trophies

With Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions now upon us, here’s the full rundown of every Achievement and Trophy up for grabs.

Following up on the wildly successful Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games is now delivering on a new Quidditch experience. Much like what we saw in the movies, it’s an action-packed sport with players assuming a number of different roles all with the goal of grabbing that Golden Snitch to win it all.

There are plenty of distinct game modes, maps, and even characters to unlock, but beyond that, completionists will be wanting to tackle every unique challenge on the game’s Achievement and Trophy lists.

Article continues after ad

While some are far easier than others, many will require not only skillful play, but also plenty of time as well. Here’s the full rundown so you can brush up on what needs to be done in Quidditch Champions.

Warner Bros. Games You’ll need to master every game mode and every role on the Quidditch field to earn the Platinum.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Achievements & Trophies

There are 31 Achievements and Trophies on offer, 32 if you count the hilariously titled Platinum as well.

Article continues after ad

While many are fairly straightforward, requiring a certain number of wins, or simply to reach a certain level, a handful are particularly difficult, demanding far more.

Article continues after ad

Catching a Snitch in less than 120 seconds could prove tricky as players figure out the fundamentals. Similarly, earning a Platinum medal for every single role will be a tall order, requiring you to master all the different playstyles.

Below is the full rundown so you can get a comprehensive look:

Yer a Wizard, Harry! – Earn all Trophies (Platinum)

Earn all Trophies (Platinum) The Keeper, That’s Me… – Complete Keeper Training

Complete Keeper Training Look! Mum Made You a Sweater! – Customize a character in your roster

Customize a character in your roster Bottle Fame – Complete a Career Challenge

Complete a Career Challenge Up! – Complete Chaser Training

Complete Chaser Training It’s Not Much, but it’s Home! – Complete The Weasley Burrow Garden Cup

Complete The Weasley Burrow Garden Cup Everyone Starts at the Beginning at Hogwarts – Win your first game

Win your first game Quidditch Champion – Win 100 Games of Quidditch

Win 100 Games of Quidditch Mischief Managed – Stun a Player while they are highlighted for a score event

Stun a Player while they are highlighted for a score event Hogwarts Hero – Win the Hogwarts Quidditch House Cup for the first time

Win the Hogwarts Quidditch House Cup for the first time Rough Game, Quidditch. Brutal! – Win a game of Quidditch without conceding any points

Win a game of Quidditch without conceding any points Tutshill Tornado – Win 25 games of Quidditch

Win 25 games of Quidditch Role-Star – Earn a Platinum medal for each role

Earn a Platinum medal for each role Triwizard Titan – Win the Triwizard Quidditch Cup for the first time

Win the Triwizard Quidditch Cup for the first time World Cup Wonder – Win the World Cup for the first time

Win the World Cup for the first time Quidditch is Easy Enough to Understand – Win any Cup on Champion difficulty

Win any Cup on Champion difficulty “E” for Exceeds Expectations – Reach level 45 in your Career

Reach level 45 in your Career Don’t Go Making Friends with the Wrong Sort… – Win 5 Games of Quidditch While in a Party

Win 5 Games of Quidditch While in a Party I Want a Nice, Clean Game – Play 5 PVP Matches

Play 5 PVP Matches Brew Glory – Complete a Mastery Challenge for each role

Complete a Mastery Challenge for each role I’ve Always Wanted to Use That Spell – Max out skill points in a single role

Max out skill points in a single role It’s Not Any Broomstick, it’s a Nimbus 2000 – Upgrade a broom to max level

Upgrade a broom to max level Chasers With Extra Responsibilities – Intercept a shot on your goals

Intercept a shot on your goals The Porskoff Ploy – Assist a goal by shovel-passing to a teammate shortly before they score

Assist a goal by shovel-passing to a teammate shortly before they score You’d Make a Fair Beater – Complete Beater Training

Complete Beater Training Brilliant, but Scary – Eliminate the opposing Beater without getting hit by a Bludger

Eliminate the opposing Beater without getting hit by a Bludger Knock on Wood – Get an assist by stunning the enemy Keeper shortly before a goal

Get an assist by stunning the enemy Keeper shortly before a goal A Superb Keeper! – Save a goal with your Power Save

Save a goal with your Power Save Playcaller – Save a shot on goal from a Chaser you recently debuffed

Save a shot on goal from a Chaser you recently debuffed The Youngest Seeker in a Century – Complete Seeker Training

Complete Seeker Training Roderick Plumpton’s Protégé – Catch a Snitch in less than 120 seconds

Catch a Snitch in less than 120 seconds Constant Vigilance! – Catch a Snitch without getting hit by a Bludger

That’s the full overview of every Achievement and Trophy on offer with Quidditch Champions, at least for now. As a live-service game, there’s sure to be plenty more content coming down the line. While not guaranteed, there’s a chance we see additional Achievements and Trophies roll out to accompany any bigger drops.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here if that’s the case, but for now, get cracking on the above and check out our guides for a helping hand.