All Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations and solutions

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 brings a new type of puzzle to the table: Golden Scapegoats.

Golden Scapegoats are an exploration activity you can complete in exchange for Stellar Jade, Celestial Ambrosia and other rewards. There’s two challenges standing between you and your goodies: finding the Golden Scapegoat puzzle and, of course, solving it.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and solve all Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail.

All Okhema Golden Scapegoat puzzles

We’ve found four Golden Scapegoat puzzles in the Eternal Holy City of Okhema. Here’s every location and solution for them:

Golden Scapegoat 1













Location: Hallway near Titan shrine

Follow these steps to solve the Golden Scapegoat: Right, right, left, right, left, up, right, right.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Poet’s Star-Studded Set, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

Golden Scapegoat 2









Location: Inside Bathhouse

Follow these steps to solve the Golden Scapegoat: Right, left, right, right, right, left, right, right.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Poet’s Star-Studded Set, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

Golden Scapegoat 3









Location: Outside of the bath house, down the stairs past the Dormas.

Follow these steps to solve the Golden Scapegoat: Right, right, left, right, left, and then right until you reach the altar.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Poet’s Star-Studded Set, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

Golden Scapegoat 4







Location: Inside the bath house, in one of the rooms with a rectangle-shaped pool.

Follow these steps to solve the Golden Scapegoat: Right, right, right, right, left, right.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Poet’s Star-Studded Set, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

That's everything you need to know about Golden Scapegoat puzzles.

All Strife Ruins Golden Scapegoat puzzles

We’ve found x Golden Scapegoat puzzles in the Strife Ruins of Castrum Kremnos. Here’s every location and solution for them:

Golden Scapegoat 5









Location: You can find this Golden Scapegoat puzzle in the first room of the Strife Ruins, just after fixing the broken bridge with Rewind.

To solve this Golden Scapegoat puzzle, follow these steps: Right, right, right right, left, left, left, up, right, and right until you reach the altar.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Poet’s Gilded Bracelet, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

Golden Scapegoat 6







Location: On top of the stairs on the west-side of the room with the corrupted area (second floor).

To solve this Golden Scapegoat puzzle, follow these steps: Right, down, right, right, right, left, left, up, right right, right.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

Golden Scapegoat 7









Location: On the second floor platform opposite the wrecking ball.

To solve this Golden Scapegoat puzzle, follow these steps: Right, left, right, right, left, right, left, left, right, right.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Scholar’s Silver-Rimmed Monocle, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

Golden Scapegoat 8









Location: Down the stairs, on the area you can reach by using Janus’ Secret Passage

To solve this Golden Scapegoat puzzle, follow these steps: Right, up, right, up, right, right, right, right, left, up, down, up, down, up, down, right, left, and then left until you reach the altar.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Scholar’s Felt Snowboots, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

All Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat puzzles

Golden Scapegoat 9











Location: This Golden Scapegoat puzzle can be found in the first room with puzzles, on a corner.

Follow these steps to solve it: Right, right, right, right, right, left, left, left, up, right, right, right right.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Poet’s Silver-Studded Shoes, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

Golden Scapegoat 10









Location: Past the hallway with corroded pillars

Follow these steps to solve this Golden Scapegoat puzzle: Right, right, right, left, left, left, left, right, right, right, left.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Poet’s Silver-Studded Shoes, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

Golden Scapegoat 11









Location: Down the stairs after finding the Garmentmaker

Follow these steps to solve this Golden Scapegoat puzzle: Right, right, right, right, right, right, left, up, down, up, down, up, left, left, down, left, then head to the altar.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains

Golden Scapegoat 12









Location: On the upper left corner of the second puzzle room

Here’s how to solve this Golden Scapegoat puzzle: Right, left, left, right, left, left, right, left, right, left.

Rewards: 20x Stellar Jade, 1x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Scholar’s Auxiliary Knuckle, 3x Lost Gold Fragment, 1x Scholar’s Tweed Jacket, 30x Celestial Ambrosia, 1x Golden Remains.

That's everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail's Golden Scapegoat puzzles.