All Frostpunk 2 Prologue Endings: Should you sacrifice the elders, eat the seals, or do nothing?

In Frostpunk 2, the choices you make during the Whiteout Draws Near event around Week 65 lead to one of several distinct outcomes.

Each decision you make not only influences the immediate survival of your city, but also shapes the emotional, moral, and practical consequences for your people.

You’ll be remembered either as a pragmatic leader who made hard choices, or one whose failure led to disaster. So, here’s a breakdown of the possible endings and their broader implications:

All Prologue endings in Frostpunk 2

Dexerto/11 Bit Studios

Here’s every choice you can make in The Prologue of Frostpunk 2 and how it affects this section’s ending:

Sacrifice the Seals – Ending: The Great Hunt

Sacrifice the seals to surve.

TL; DR: Your Wanderers survive the Frostpunk 2 Prologue, but they are left shaken by the moral cost of their actions.

If you choose to slaughter the last seal colony, you’ll get the ending “The Great Hunt.” By eliminating the seals, your camp gathers enough food to survive the upcoming whiteout.

The elders, who were willing to sacrifice themselves, appreciate that they were spared this fate.

While some elders are thankful, others in the camp view this choice as reckless and short-sighted. You’ve wiped out an entire species – the last of its kind on Earth. This can take a toll on the morale and mental health of your people, as many may feel the weight of this irreversible act.

The elimination of the seals means that your camp loses a potential renewable food source. While you survive this crisis, you’ve sacrificed a key part of the ecosystem. The cost of this decision might haunt future generations.

Let the Elders Go – Ending: Survival Through Sacrifice

Dexerto/11 Bit Studios

TL; DR: Your Wanderers survive the Frostpunk 2 Prologue, but at the cost of their elders, who vanish into the icy wilderness, never to return.

Choosing to let the elders leave the camp and walk into the frost results in the ending “Survival Through Sacrifice.” This decision reduces the strain on your food supply and keeps your population fed, but it comes at a high emotional cost.

Your camp gathers enough food by sacrificing the elders. The remaining Wanderers make it through the whiteout, but the loss is felt deeply throughout the camp.

Do Nothing – Endings: Against All Odds or Chaos and Starvation

Dexerto/11 Bit Studios If you manage to survive without making any sacrifices, you get this ending.

Choosing not to act immediately opens up two potential outcomes depending on how well you manage your resources:

If you succeed in gathering enough food without sacrificing the seals or the elders, you’ll achieve the ending “Against All Odds.” In this case, your resource management skills save the camp, and you make it through the whiteout without resorting to extremes. The camp’s morale is high, and your people feel a renewed sense of Your Wanderers survive , and the future looks promising.

If you fail to gather enough food, you'll receive the grim ending "Chaos and Starvation." In this outcome, the whiteout hits your camp hard, and without enough food, the situation quickly spirals into chaos. The Wanderers do not survive, and your leadership ends in tragedy.

That’s all you need to know about the Prologue endings in Frostpunk 2. If you need an extra hand, check out our permanent fuel, Heartstamps, or Prefabs guides.