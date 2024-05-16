All free rewards from the Epic Games Mega Sale

The Epic Games Mega Sale is here, and is offering massive deals on AAA titles as well as free rewards for certain games from May 16 to June 13.

In addition to these rewards, Epic is giving away three free games, the first of which is Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition, free until May 23. The second free game will be announced in a week.

To know know what the other freebies are to get your hands on, here is a full list of all the free rewards available during the Epic Games Mega Sale.

All free rewards during the Epic Games Mega Sale

All free rewards can be found under the ‘Featured Giveaways’ tab on the main storefront. The sale lasts from May 16 to June 13, which gives you almost a month to grab the rewards for yourself.

Honkai Star Rail

50,000 credit

5 Traveler’s Guides

5 Refined Aether

5 Disposable Kenetic Arms

Genshin Impact

50,000 Mora

5 Hero’s Wit

5 Mystic Enhancement Ore

5 Adventure’s Breakfast Sandwich

Honkai Impact 3

500 Asterite

100,000 Coins

Discord

One month of Nitro

Fortnite

Grindspeed Weapon Wrap

Codeshear Cloak Back Bling

Fall Guys

Soda Crown Costume

Warframe

Pyra Syandana

Fire Color Picker

Dauntless

Golden Drake’s Eye Lantern skin

Seven days of Slayer Club membership

100 Aethersparks

25 Patrol Keys

14 Bounty Tokens

30 Tonics

Disney Speedstorm

Racing Suit for Racer Stitch: Monochromatic Classic

Kart livery for Racer Stitch: Monochromatic Classic

Cobra Bubbles Rare Crew Shards

5 Universal Box Credits

In addition to these free rewards, the Epic Games Mega Sale will also feature massive discounts on many AAA titles. With upwards of an 85% discount on games like Assassin’s Creed, Red Dead Redemption, and more.

These free rewards and discounts will only last from May 16 to June 13, leaving players less than a month to get in and grab the rewards for themselves.