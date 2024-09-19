All Dragon Age: The Veilguard editions & pre-order bonuses

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s launch is closing in and if you’re looking to defend Thedas as part of the titular order, some planning is necessary. Here’s a rundown on every edition of Dragon Age: The Veilguard and their pre-order bonuses.

After close to a decade of waiting, we finally have a new Dragon Age game to get excited about. Despite some initial concerns over its reveal trailer, Opinions are softening towards Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Teases for the return of iconic characters and a similar vibe to the massively popular Baldur’s Gate 3 have created a simmering level of prerelease hype.

If you’re keen to jump back into the world of Thedas, you may be thinking of securing a copy ahead of time. Here’s what you need to know about the various editions of Dragon Age: The Veilguard including pricing and pre-order bonuses.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Standard Edition – $69.99 / £59.99

Pre-ordering the Dragon Age: The Veilguard Standard Edition will net you a copy of the game itself on your desired platform. Unlike most Standard Editions, Bioware has thrown in a small bonus.

Those who purchase this edition will get the Blood Dragon Armor cosmetic transmog. This is technically three different transmogs as their appearance varies depending on the class you’re playing. These are purely cosmetic and offer no bonuses to stats.

Bioware The Blood Dragon Armor looks to be a call-back to Dragon Age: Origins.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition – $89.99 / £79.99

The Deluxe Edition for Dragon Age the Veilguard ramps things up considerably in terms of bonus offerings. Not only do you get a copy of the base game and the Blood Dragon Armor, you also get a number of extra cosmetic items including:

6 Weapon Appearances for Rook. Cosmetic only.

1 Warrior Armor Set Appearance for Rook.

1 Mage Armor Set Appearance for Rook.

1 Rogue Armor Set Appearance for Rook.

7 Weapon Appearances for Companions.

7 Armor Set Appearances for Companions.

Much like the Blood Dragon Armor, the items included in the Deluxe Edition are entirely cosmetic and function as transmogs for your equipped gear. They will offer no statistical bonuses to your Rook or their companions.

Bioware The weapon transmogs from the Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition are available for companions as well.

Rook’s Coffer – $149.99 / £119.99

This one is a bit of an odd inclusion. Rook’s Coffer has all the makings of what we’d consider a Dragon Age: The Veilguard Collector’s Edition except for one key ingredient. It doesn’t come with the actual game.

You do get a tonne of physical goodies that are all related to the game in some way, however. These include:

A Light-Up Lyrium Dagger – A replica of the one Solas uses for his ritual.

– A replica of the one Solas uses for his ritual. Rook’s Card Deck – A deck of 52 cards featuring images from the world of the game.

– A deck of 52 cards featuring images from the world of the game. Enchanted Die – A D12 that features images of the dialogue-wheel icons to randomize your playthrough. Includes drawstring pouch.

– A D12 that features images of the dialogue-wheel icons to randomize your playthrough. Includes drawstring pouch. Glass Potion Flask – A decorative replica of your healing flask that Bioware has noted is not meant to be used as a drinking vessel.

– A decorative replica of your healing flask that Bioware has noted is not meant to be used as a drinking vessel. Cloth Map and Quiver – An illustrated map of Thedas and a Quiver Tube for storage.

– An illustrated map of Thedas and a Quiver Tube for storage. Dragon Age: The Veilguard Companion Lithographs – 18 x 24-inch artworks featuring the seven companions in the game.

– 18 x 24-inch artworks featuring the seven companions in the game. Thank You Letter – A letter from Game Director Corinne Busch and Creative Director John Epler.

Again, this bundle does not include a copy of Dragon Age: The Veilguard so if you’re looking to play it on release, you’ll need to grab one of the options above as well.

Bioware Please don’t attempt to stab anyone with the Lyrium Dagger.

Those are all the editions revealed for Dragon Age: The Veilguard so far. We’ll be sure to update this if any more are revealed in the lead up to the game’s launch on October 31, 2024.