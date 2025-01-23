With the launch of Doom: The Dark Ages comes a special Collector’s Bundle full of gruesome goodies and it’s also one of the only ways to play the game early.

Five years removed from Doom 2016’s frenetic follow-up in Doom Eternal, a third entry in the rebooted FPS franchise is now upon us. Harkening back the the Slayer’s origins, however, Doom: The Dark Ages serves as a prequel long before the events of the first two games.

Naturally, it’s a great entry point for newcomers to the series, but for the experienced players out there, devs have a special treat just for you. It’s become somewhat commonplace in the industry to hand out early access with various, premium editions of new releases, and now, The Dark Ages is following suit,

There’s a premium edition on the way, one packed full of physical goodies that any Doom fan is sure to want, but also, this pricier option is one of the few ways to get your hands on the game early. Here’s the full rundown.

Doom: The Dark Ages Standard Edition

Up first is the obvious Standard Edition. If you’re just eager to rip and tear through The Dark Ages of Doom lore, this is the edition for you.

For the price of $59.99 USD, you’ll have the full game at your disposal upon release on May 15, 2025. It’s also worth bearing in mind that Game Pass subscribers are able to jump into this one on day one for no additional cost.

id Software The Standard Edition of Doom The Dark Ages is the cheapest point of entry, especially with an active Game Pass subscription.

Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Edition

The Premium Edition is the right pick if you’re keen to get stuck in early, but don’t want to fork out for the most expensive edition on offer (more on that below).

The Dark Ages can be played two days ahead of schedule if you grab this Premium Edition, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This version also comes packing the Divinity Skin pack, providing shiny cosmetics for Doom Slayer himself, his Dragon, and his giant Mech.

Alongside that is a digital artbook and soundtrack, along with access to future Campaign DLC when it becomes available. There’s no word just yet on when the game’s DLC will launch.

Doom: The Dark Ages Collector’s Bundle

This is the real doozy. For the hardcore Doom fan, look no further than The Dark Ages Collector’s Bundle to quench your thirst for violence.

Topping the bill, this physical edition comes with an epic 12-inch statue of the Doom Slayer in action, standing tall over scattered carcasses of fallen demons. With Shotgun and Shield in hand, who wouldn’t want this in their collection?

On top of that, this edition also entitles you to future Campaign DLC when it becomes available. Though perhaps most alluring to the real grinders, purchasing this version of the game is the only way to unlock it early.

This Collector’s Bundle provides two days of early access, meaning you can jump in from May 13, 48 hours ahead of everyone else.

Below is the full look at everything included in this special edition:

12-inch Doom Slayer Statue (with detachable Shotgun, Flail, and Faux Fur Cape)

Steelbook Case

Key Card Replica

2 days of Early Access

Campaign DLC

Divinity Skin Pack

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Are there any pre-order bonuses?

At the time of writing, no pre-order bonuses have been announced for Doom: The Dark Ages. Though now that we have an official release date of May 15, 2025, there’s every chance that could change imminently.

We’ll be sure to update you here with any further details as they emerge.