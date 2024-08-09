All Delta Force: Hawk Ops weapons and how to unlock them

All Delta Force: Hawk Ops weapons and how to unlock themTeam Jade
Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test has a total of 45 weapons in its vast arsenal, all of which you’ll need to unlock before you can use them.
There are a lot of weapons to use in the Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Testing phase, including Assault Rifles, SMGs, and Sniper Rifles. Each gun has a different unlock criteria, though all of them involve playing the game and grinding Operation Levels.
If you’re interested to know about all the weapons that you can unlock in the tactical shooters Alpha Test, we have you covered.
Assault Rifles
Here are all the 13 Assault Rifles and their unlock criteria in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test:
|Weapon
|Name
|How to unlock
|CAR-15
|Unlocked right from the start
|AKS-74
|Unlocked right from the start
|M16A4
|Unlocked right from the start
|QBZ95-1
|Unlocked at Operation Level 7
|M4A1
|Unlocked at Operation Level 13
|AK-12
|Unlocked at Operation Level 22
|PTR-32
|Unlocked at Operation Level 31
|AKM
|Unlocked at Operation Level 35
|AS-VAL
|Unlocked at Operation Level 38
|K416
|Unlocked at Operation Level 11
|AUG
|Unlocked at Operation Level 18
|SG-552
|Unlocked at Operation Level 15
|SR-3M Compact
|Unlocked at Operation Level 30
Battle Rifles
There are a total of 4 Battle Rifles in the game, and this is how to unlock them:
|Weapon
|Name
|How to unlock
|SCAR-H
|Unlocked at Operation Level 25
|M7
|Unlocked at Operation Level 20
|ASh-12
|Unlocked at Operation Level 40
|G3
|Unlocked right from the start
Submachine Guns (SMGs)
Here’s a full rundown of the 7 SMGs in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, and how to get your hands on them:
|Weapon
|Name
|How to unlock
|Uzi
|Unlocked right from the start
|Bizon
|Unlocked at Operation Level 2
|SMG-45
|Unlocked at Operation Level 4
|P90
|Unlocked at Operation Level 24
|MP5
|Unlocked at Operation Level 29
|Vityaz
|Unlocked at Operation Level 34
|Vector
|Unlocked at Operation Level 39
LMGs
These are the 2 LMGs in the shooter, and how you can unlock them both:
|Weapon
|Name
|How to unlock
|M249
|Available right from the start
|PKM
|Unlocked at Operation Level 19
Sniper Rifles
There are a total of 4 Sniper Rifles in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test and this is how to unlock them:
|Weapon
|Name
|How to unlock
|SV-98
|Unlocked right from the start
|R93
|Unlocked at Operation Level 5
|M700
|Unlocked at Operation Level 26
|AWM
|Unlocked at Operation Level 36
Marksman Rifles
Here’s how to unlock all the 6 Marksman Rifles in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test:
|Weapon
|Name
|How to unlock
|Mini-14
|Unlocked right from the start
|VSS
|Unlocked at Operation Level 10
|SVD
|Unlocked at Operation Level 16
|SR-25
|Unlocked at Operation Level 27
|SKS
|Unlocked at Operation Level 37
|M14
|Unlocked at Operation Level 33
Shotguns
There are 3 Shotguns in the Alpha Test, and this is how to get them:
|Weapon
|Name
|How to unlock
|M870
|Unlocked right at the start
|M1014
|Unlocked at Operation Level 8
|S12K
|Unlocked at Operation Level 14
Pistols
There are a total of 6 Pistols in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test and here’s how to unlock them;
|Weapon
|Name
|How to unlock
|G17
|Unlocked right at the start
|QSZ-92G
|Unlocked right at the start
|Desert Eagle
|Unlocked at Operation Level 3
|93R
|Unlocked at Operation Level 9
|G18
|Unlocked at Operation Level 21
|Revolver
|Unlocked at Operation Level 28
Right now, this list only includes the weapons in the game’s Alpha Test. We’ll update it when later patches arrive adding more content.
In the meantime, if you want to learn more about Delta Force: Hawk Ops, check out our guides on its platforms and current server status.