All Delta Force: Hawk Ops weapons and how to unlock them

Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test has a total of 45 weapons in its vast arsenal, all of which you’ll need to unlock before you can use them.

There are a lot of weapons to use in the Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Testing phase, including Assault Rifles, SMGs, and Sniper Rifles. Each gun has a different unlock criteria, though all of them involve playing the game and grinding Operation Levels.

If you’re interested to know about all the weapons that you can unlock in the tactical shooters Alpha Test, we have you covered.

Assault Rifles

Here are all the 13 Assault Rifles and their unlock criteria in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test:

Weapon Name How to unlock CAR-15 Unlocked right from the start AKS-74 Unlocked right from the start M16A4 Unlocked right from the start QBZ95-1 Unlocked at Operation Level 7 M4A1 Unlocked at Operation Level 13 AK-12 Unlocked at Operation Level 22 PTR-32 Unlocked at Operation Level 31 AKM Unlocked at Operation Level 35 AS-VAL Unlocked at Operation Level 38 K416 Unlocked at Operation Level 11 AUG Unlocked at Operation Level 18 SG-552 Unlocked at Operation Level 15 SR-3M Compact Unlocked at Operation Level 30

Battle Rifles

There are a total of 4 Battle Rifles in the game, and this is how to unlock them:

Weapon Name How to unlock SCAR-H Unlocked at Operation Level 25 M7 Unlocked at Operation Level 20 ASh-12 Unlocked at Operation Level 40 G3 Unlocked right from the start

Submachine Guns (SMGs)

Here’s a full rundown of the 7 SMGs in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, and how to get your hands on them:

Weapon Name How to unlock Uzi Unlocked right from the start Bizon Unlocked at Operation Level 2 SMG-45 Unlocked at Operation Level 4 P90 Unlocked at Operation Level 24 MP5 Unlocked at Operation Level 29 Vityaz Unlocked at Operation Level 34 Vector Unlocked at Operation Level 39

LMGs

These are the 2 LMGs in the shooter, and how you can unlock them both:

Weapon Name How to unlock M249 Available right from the start PKM Unlocked at Operation Level 19

Sniper Rifles

There are a total of 4 Sniper Rifles in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test and this is how to unlock them:

Weapon Name How to unlock SV-98 Unlocked right from the start R93 Unlocked at Operation Level 5 M700 Unlocked at Operation Level 26 AWM Unlocked at Operation Level 36

Marksman Rifles

Here’s how to unlock all the 6 Marksman Rifles in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test:

Weapon Name How to unlock Mini-14 Unlocked right from the start VSS Unlocked at Operation Level 10 SVD Unlocked at Operation Level 16 SR-25 Unlocked at Operation Level 27 SKS Unlocked at Operation Level 37 M14 Unlocked at Operation Level 33

Shotguns

There are 3 Shotguns in the Alpha Test, and this is how to get them:

Weapon Name How to unlock M870 Unlocked right at the start M1014 Unlocked at Operation Level 8 S12K Unlocked at Operation Level 14

Pistols

There are a total of 6 Pistols in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test and here’s how to unlock them;

Weapon Name How to unlock G17 Unlocked right at the start QSZ-92G Unlocked right at the start Desert Eagle Unlocked at Operation Level 3 93R Unlocked at Operation Level 9 G18 Unlocked at Operation Level 21 Revolver Unlocked at Operation Level 28

Right now, this list only includes the weapons in the game’s Alpha Test. We’ll update it when later patches arrive adding more content.

