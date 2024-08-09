Gaming

All Delta Force: Hawk Ops weapons and how to unlock them

A screenshot from the game Delta Force: Hawk OpsTeam Jade

Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test has a total of 45 weapons in its vast arsenal, all of which you’ll need to unlock before you can use them.

There are a lot of weapons to use in the Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Testing phase, including Assault Rifles, SMGs, and Sniper Rifles. Each gun has a different unlock criteria, though all of them involve playing the game and grinding Operation Levels.

If you’re interested to know about all the weapons that you can unlock in the tactical shooters Alpha Test, we have you covered.

Assault Rifles

Here are all the 13 Assault Rifles and their unlock criteria in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test:

WeaponNameHow to unlock
CAR 15 Delta Force: Hawk OpsCAR-15Unlocked right from the start
AKS-74 Delta Force: Hawk OpsAKS-74Unlocked right from the start
M16A4 Delta Force: Hawk OpsM16A4Unlocked right from the start
QBZ95-1 Delta Force: Hawk OpsQBZ95-1Unlocked at Operation Level 7
M4A1 Delta Force: Hawk OpsM4A1Unlocked at Operation Level 13
AK12 Delta Force: Hawk OpsAK-12Unlocked at Operation Level 22
PTR-32 Delta Force: Hawk OpsPTR-32Unlocked at Operation Level 31
AKM Delta Force: Hawk OpsAKMUnlocked at Operation Level 35
AS-VAL Delta Force: Hawk OpsAS-VALUnlocked at Operation Level 38
K416 Delta Force: Hawk OpsK416Unlocked at Operation Level 11
AUG Delta Force: Hawk OpsAUGUnlocked at Operation Level 18
SG-552 Delta Force: Hawk OpsSG-552Unlocked at Operation Level 15
SR-3M Compact SR-3M CompactUnlocked at Operation Level 30

Battle Rifles

There are a total of 4 Battle Rifles in the game, and this is how to unlock them:

WeaponNameHow to unlock
SCAR-HSCAR-HUnlocked at Operation Level 25
M7 Delta Force: Hawk OpsM7Unlocked at Operation Level 20
ASh-12 Delta Force: Hawk Ops ASh-12Unlocked at Operation Level 40
G3 Delta Force: Hawk OpsG3Unlocked right from the start

Submachine Guns (SMGs)

Here’s a full rundown of the 7 SMGs in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, and how to get your hands on them:

WeaponNameHow to unlock
UZI Delta Force: Hawk OpsUziUnlocked right from the start
Bizon Delta Force: Hawk OpsBizonUnlocked at Operation Level 2
SMG-45 Delta Force; Hawk OpsSMG-45Unlocked at Operation Level 4
P90 Delta Force: Hawk OpsP90Unlocked at Operation Level 24
MP5 Delta Force: Hawk OpsMP5Unlocked at Operation Level 29
Vityaz Delta Force: Hawk OpsVityazUnlocked at Operation Level 34
Vector Delta Force: Hawk OpsVectorUnlocked at Operation Level 39

LMGs

These are the 2 LMGs in the shooter, and how you can unlock them both:

WeaponNameHow to unlock
M249 Delta Force: Hawk OpsM249Available right from the start
PKM Delta Force: Hawk OpsPKMUnlocked at Operation Level 19

Sniper Rifles

There are a total of 4 Sniper Rifles in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test and this is how to unlock them:

WeaponNameHow to unlock
SV-98 Delta Force: Hawk OpsSV-98Unlocked right from the start
R93 Delta Force: Hawk OpsR93Unlocked at Operation Level 5
M700 Delta Force: Hawk OpsM700Unlocked at Operation Level 26
AWM Delta Force: Hawk OpsAWMUnlocked at Operation Level 36

Marksman Rifles

Here’s how to unlock all the 6 Marksman Rifles in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test:

WeaponNameHow to unlock
Mini-14 Delta Force: Hawk OpsMini-14Unlocked right from the start
VSS Delta Force: Hawk OpsVSSUnlocked at Operation Level 10
SVD Delta Force: Hawk OpsSVDUnlocked at Operation Level 16
SR-25 Delta Force: Hawk OpsSR-25Unlocked at Operation Level 27
SKS Delta Force: Hawk OpsSKSUnlocked at Operation Level 37
M14 Delta Force: Hawk OpsM14Unlocked at Operation Level 33

Shotguns

There are 3 Shotguns in the Alpha Test, and this is how to get them:

WeaponNameHow to unlock
M870 Delta Force: Hawk OpsM870Unlocked right at the start
M1014 Delta Force: Hawk OpsM1014Unlocked at Operation Level 8
S12K Delta Force; Hawk OpsS12KUnlocked at Operation Level 14

Pistols

There are a total of 6 Pistols in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test and here’s how to unlock them;

WeaponNameHow to unlock
G17 Delta Force: Hawk OpsG17Unlocked right at the start
QSZ-92G Delta Force: Hawk OpsQSZ-92GUnlocked right at the start
Desert Eagle Delta Force; Hawk OpsDesert EagleUnlocked at Operation Level 3
93R Delta Force: Hawk Ops93RUnlocked at Operation Level 9
G18 Delta Force: Hawk OpsG18Unlocked at Operation Level 21
Revolver Delta Force: Hawk OpsRevolverUnlocked at Operation Level 28

Right now, this list only includes the weapons in the game’s Alpha Test. We’ll update it when later patches arrive adding more content.

In the meantime, if you want to learn more about Delta Force: Hawk Ops, check out our guides on its platforms and current server status.

