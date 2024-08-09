All Delta Force: Hawk Ops operators: Tactical Gear, Gadgets and Traits

Delta Force: Hawk Ops has six playable operators in the Alpha Test, all of which have unique abilities and gear. Here’s everything you need to know.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a tactical first-person shooter (FPS) game and you can play its Alpha Test across all platforms. Once you load your weapons and jump in to play the Havoc Warfare (multiplayer) game mode, you get the option to select an Operator.

These Operators have specialized Gadgets, Traits, and Gear, and feature a varied playstyle. In the Alpha Test, you can play a maximum of six, but more might be added on full release.

If you are eager to learn about all the Operators in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, we have you covered. Here’s a full list of all their Tactical Gear, Gadgets, and Traits.

D-Wolf

Team Jade D-Wolf is a powerful assault unit in Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Name: Kai Silva

Tactical Gear: Motorized Exoskeleton

Overload the power of the exoskeleton attached to his wrist and increase D-Wolf’s sprint speed. You restore HP upon knocking down enemies and also extend the duration.

Gadget: Triple Blaster

Equip the Triple Blaster and fire high-explosive grenades.

Gadget: Smoke

A low-load smoke grenade that will release a rapidly dissipating smoke upon impact.

Trait: Tactical Slide

Perform rapid Tactical Slides using the exoskeleton

Vyron

Team Jade Vyron is a Assault unit in Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Name: Wang Yuhao

Tactical Gear: QLL32 Crouching Tiger

Fire a compressed air round and knock down all nearby enemies upon impact.

Gadget: Dynamic Propulsion

Activate the Dynamic Auxilliary Device and advance to a designated direction. Knock down enemies to reduce the cooldown.

Gadget: Magnetic Bomb

Throw a high-explosive bomb that can stick to hard surfaces and detonate after a countdown.

Trait: Dynamic Auxiliary System

Increases system power when using a gadget or falling from a height. Reduces fall damage and boosts movement speed.

Stinger

Team Jade Stinger is a healer in Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Name: Roy Smee

Tactical Gear: Hive-Tech Pistol

Fire homing bullets that will slowly heal allies and suppress their pain. Pressing and holding the gadget will trigger self inject.

Gadget: Smokescreen

Lauch a UAV to emit a Smokescreen while flying forward. Pressing and holding the fire button will steer the UAV.

Gadget: Hive-Tech Smoke Grenade

Toss a Hive-Tech Smoke Grenade that will heal all allies when hit by the Hive-Tech Pistol.

Trait: Expertly Rescue

Rescue downed allies and recover more HP upon using Hive-Tech Pistol. Remove the reduced max HP debuff in Tactical Turmoil.

Shepherd

Team Jade Shepherd is a tank unit in Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Name: Terry Musa

Tactical Gear: Sonic Paralysis

Deploy a Sonic Drone to suppress enemies and reduce their fire rate. The drone will destroy enemy sonic devices that resonate with it and also interfere with recon devices. Pressing and holding the gadget button will deploy the drone on the spot.

Gadget: Sonic Trap

Deploys a Sonic Trap that can damage and slow down enemies when triggered. It also sticks to hard surfaces.

Gadget: Enhanced Frag Grenade

A defensive frag grenade that can destroy vests and explosive limbs.

Trait: Sonic Defense

Generate anti-phase sound waves that will protect allies from blast waves.

Luna

Team Jade Luna is a Recon unit in Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Name: Luna Kim

Tactical Gear: Detection Arrow

Fire a Detection Arrow that will expose enemies and leave micro-sensors to detect moving targets.

Gadget: Volt Arrow

Fire a Volt Arrow that generates electric current deals damage over time.

Gadget: Enhanced Frag Grenade

Defensive Frag Grenade that can damage ballistic vests and exposed limbs.

Trait: Enemy Analysis

Dealing damage with Luna will mark enemies for a short duration.

Hackclaw

Team Jade Hackclaw is a Recon unit in Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Name: Mai Xiaowen

Tactical Gear: Signal Decoder

Periodically scan up to three enemies and display the signals’ tracking paths on the contact lens. The closest path is displayed in red. The higher the warning level an enemy receives, the closer they are to Hackclaw.

Gadget: Flash Drone

Deploy a drone that will produce a blinding flash of light against all enemies within range. When the drone is aimed along the decoder’s trajectory, it will fly along a selected yellow line.

Gadget: Data Knife

Throw a Data Knife to hack into electronic devices upon impact and disable them. Enemies directly hit with the knife will take significant damage.

Silent Step

Walking and Crouching is faster and makes less noise

This is all we know about the playable Operators in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. if you want to learn more about Delta Force: Hawk Ops, check out our guides on its platforms and current server status.