All Delta Force: Hawk Ops game modes explained

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a tactical first-person shooter developed by Team Jade. Here’s a look into all the available game modes in the Alpha Test.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test has made quite an impression in the community. Players have praised its gameplay, weapons, and overall feel, with many believing it to be reminiscent of older shooters.

As of August 13, 2024, the game is running an Alpha Test that you can sign up for and play. In case you do, there are multiple game modes that you’ll have access to in Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops game modes

There are a total of three available game modes in the Alpha version of Delta Force: Hawk Ops:

Tactical Turmoil

Team Jade Tactical Turmoil is an extraction mode in Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Tactical Turmoil is an extraction mode similar to the likes of Escape from Tarkov or DMZ from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. In this mode, you can jump in, loot weapons, complete challenges, and then extract to access all the rewards.

However, there are enemies all across the map, including both AI and real players. If you die or fail to extract, everything you may have looted will be lost along with everything you decided to bring. It’s a high-risk and high-reward game mode, where only the smartest will survive.

Havoc Warfare

Team Jade You can use vehicles in Delta Force; Hawk Ops.

Havoc Warfare is the Battlefield type PvP multiplayer where you drop in to fight other players in face-to-face combat. The maps are immense, and being at the top of the leaderboard is quite challenging. You’ll pick your favorite operator and get dropped right in the middle of a battle with several others.

You also have access to vehicles, including Battle Tanks, Helicopters, Heavy ATVs, and much more. In this mode, you have to play around cover, as running out in the open is certain death. You must be aware of your surroundings and get the most out of your resources to secure the most kills and complete the objectives.

Campaign

Team Jade Black Hawk Down is the featured campaign in Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

This cinematic campaign features the remastered version of the classic Black Hawk Down. Experience the streets of Mogadishu as you witness street battles, night ops, and crash sites. You’ll also come across various iconic characters who will join you on your journey to victory.

This is all we know about the game modes in Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Test. There might be more modes upon official release, and we’ll update this article accordingly in the future.

In the meantime, if you want to learn more about Delta Force: Hawk Ops, check out our guides on its platforms and current server status.