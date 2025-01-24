PGA Tour 2K25 features some of the best golfers in the world, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and more.

For the first time since 2022, 2K announced a new golf-sim title. PGA Tour 2K25 features the U.S. Open Championship, Open Championship, and PGA Championship. In total, there are 26 courses, including Oakmont Country Club, Portrush Golf Club, and Quail Hollow.

In addition, the new EvoSwing system overhauls how players swing a golf club to feel more authentic. This includes new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements. Meanwhile, MyPlayer features a new progression system, expanded skill trees, and an equipment progression system.

For online players, Ranked Tours provides daily and weekly tournaments. PGA Tour 2K25 also has several pro players to use in matches. Let’s take a look at all of the confirmed ratings so far.

Every player rating in PGA Tour 2K25

Here are all of the confirmed player ratings so far. These are only a few attributes for every player, and the complete player profile will be released in a future update.

Tiger Woods

2K Sports

Contact: 95

95 Shaping: 91

91 Swing Path: 92

92 Overall: 99

Tiger Woods hasn’t won a major tournament since the 2019 Masters, but he is still one of the greatest golfers of all time, and this rating reflects his prime.

Matt Fitzpatrick

2K Sports

Putt Path: 98

98 Putt Contact: 95

95 Putt Ryhtym: 94

94 Overall: 85

Matt Fitzpatrick is the 47th-ranked player in the world and has plenty to show for that placement, wining the 2022 U.S. Open and the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Max Homa

2K Sports

Rhythm: 99

99 Recovery: 99

99 Transition: 95

95 Overall: 83

That means we still don’t know the ratings for these other featured golfers.

Brooke Henderson

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Lydia Ko

Rose Zhang

Tom Kim

Tony Finau

Will Zalatoris

We will provide an update when more ratings are revealed. If players pre-order PGA Tour 2K25, they get a free copy of 2K23 while waiting for the new game to drop.