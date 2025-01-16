All confirmed courses in PGA Tour 2K25

PGA Tour 2K25 is bringing a host of new courses to the mix in February. So, here’s every course you’ll be playing this year.

For the longest time, EA SPORTS’ PGA Tour series was the only golfing game that fans had to play. When that went away after 2015, there was a void that needed to be filled.

2K Sports’ PGA Tour series has been a hit with fans over the last few years, especially with those who want to balance the arcade feel of things with more simulation stuff. The 2K series does that by bringing the fantasy courses into the mix.

Those fan creations can cause plenty of laughs and hijinx when you’re playing with friends. Though, there are plenty of real-life fairways for you to hit as well.

Full list of courses in PGA Tour 2K25

This year, when PGA Tour 2K25 releases, there will be 26 courses for fans to play including Oakmont Country Club, Portrush Golf Club, and Quail Hollow.

These three will be available in their respective U.S. Open Championship, Open Championship, and PGA Championship layouts for the first time. Though, of course, there are 23 other courses to golf on.

There are a number of classics, including Bay Hill, Pinehurst, and Torrey Pines. There are also more modern favorites like TPC Scottsdale with its stadium hole and the Tiger Woods-designed Payne’s Valley.

Atlantic Beach & Country Club

The Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Copperhead Course

Detroit Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club

Oakmont Country Club

Payne’s Valley

Pebble Beach

Pinehurst Resort & Country Club

Quali Hollow

The Rivera Country Club

Royal Portrush Golf Club

Spyglass Hill

St George’s Golf & Country Club

Top of the Rock

Torrey Pines

TPC Boston

TPC Deere Run

TPC Louisana

TPC River Highlands

TPC San Antonio

TPC Sawgrass

TPC Scottsdale

TPC Southwind

TPC Summerlin

TPC Twin Cities

2K Sports Pebble Beach is looking incredible in 2K25.

Why is Augusta National not in PGA Tour 2K25?

For pretty much every golf fan, the pinnacle is, of course, Augusta National. It’s the home of the Masters and the scene of many an iconic moment.

However, EA SPORTS’ PGA Tour series has exclusive rights to its use, so you won’t be seeing it in 2K’s series any time soon.

EA SPORTS The iconic Augusta National is exclusive to EA SPORTS.

Eagle-eyed fans will also have noticed that Royal Portrush and St George’s are the only two non-US-based courses in the field. That was the case last time too.

The Renaissance Club had been a part of PGA Tour 2K23, but it has been replaced by Portrush as the UK’s representative.

2K have not confirmed if any further courses will be released, but there is a whole globe to work with. So, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some others down the line.