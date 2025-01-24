All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 editions – Digital Deluxe, Lumiere, Collectors edition & more

The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date has finally been revealed thanks to January 23’s Xbox Developer Direct and there are a handful of editions to pre-order.

Promising a thrilling turn-based RPG where you and your team must battle to destroy the Paintress before she wipes out all humans aged 33, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is already shaping up to be unlike anything we’ve seen before.

However, as it usually goes with most releases, this title comes with four different editions, each offering various rewards, both digital and physical. So, here’s all you need to know about them, what they cost, and what they come with.

Standard Edition

Coming in at $50 / £41.99, the Standard Edition of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 includes just the base game. It’s available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Sandfall Interactive

Thankfully, players can pre-order this edition, but it won’t give you any additional digital or physical rewards.

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $60 / £49.99 and comes with the base game, and some digital rewards, as well as access to the “Flowers” Collection DLC.

You can find a full list of the rewards below:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 base game

The “Flowers” Collection DLC with unique cosmetic items

A “Clair” custom outfit for Maelle

An “Obscur” custom outfit for Gustave

Sandfall Interactive

Lumiere Edition

If you’re looking for something a little more physical, then the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Lumiere Edition is the one for you. It costs $70 and seems to only be available in the US at the moment for consoles.

Everything included, as well as the base game, have been listed below:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 base game

A collectible Steelbook case featuring unique cover art

The Expeditioner’s Journal 48-page hardcover artbook

The “Flowers” Collection DLC with unique cosmetic items

A “Clair” custom outfit for Maelle

An “Obscur” custom outfit for Gustave

Sandfall Interactive

Collector’s Edition (PS5 Exclusive)

The most expensive, and most packed edition for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the PS5 exclusive Collector’s Edition which comes with a hand-painted Monolith music box, Stealbook case, and everything listed in the previous editions.

It costs $150 / £140 and is available at GameStop and on the game’s website.

This is everything you’ll receive in it:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 base game

An 8-inch hand-painted Monolith music box

A collectible Steelbook case featuring unique cover art

The Expeditioner’s Journal 48-page hardcover artbook

The “Flowers” Collection DLC with unique cosmetic items

A “Clair” custom outfit for Maelle

An “Obscur” custom outfit for Gustave

Sandfall Interactive

While working out which one you want to buy, be sure to check out the full cast and characters you can expect to see in the game.