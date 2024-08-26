Gaming

All bosses in Black Myth: Wukong & where to find them

Jessica Filby
lack Myth Wukong headerGame Science

Black Myth: Wukong may not be a Soulslike game, but it does feature the same emphasis on mechanic-heavy bosses.

Sure, there’s exploration, powerful spells, weapons and armor upgrades, and potion-brewing, but at its heart, Black Myth: Wukong is all about its bosses, or Yaoguai’s. Players must defeat certain ones to progress through the game, while others grant some powerful rewards, or are just satisfying to kill.

All bosses

There are 91 bosses to defeat in Black Myth: Wukong and some can be much harder to find (and defeat) than others. Especially if you’re looking to get all the game’s achievements.

So, here’s all the bosses you can find and take down, as well as all the characters you can meet, and benefit from. Some grant spells, others grant new resources, and a few will have you coming back every time you can, just to buff your stats.

All Chapter One bosses & location

Whiteclad noble defeated Black Myth WukongGame Science
While he starts out as a boss, the Whiteclad Noble will quickly become something else.

Black Myth Wukong’s first chapter takes the Destined One into the forest of the Black Wind Mountain, where players must defeat tricky enemies, from the Black Wind King boss to the frustrating Wandering Wight.

BossLocationBoss Type
BullguardForest of Wolves: Front HillsYaoguai Chief
Wandering WightForest of Wolves: Outside The Forestn/a
GuangzhiForest of Wolves: Outside The ForestYaoguai Chief
Baw-Li-Guhh-LangBamboo Grove: Snake TrailYaoguai Chief
GuangmouBamboo Grove: Snake TrailYaoguai Chief
Whiteclad NobleBamboo Grove: Marsh of White MistCharacter
Black Wind KingBlack Wind Cave: Cave InteriorYaoguai King
Black Bear GuaiBlack Wind Cave: Bodhi PeakYaoguai King
Elder JinchiAncient Guanyin Temple: Grand ChamberYaoguai King
The Red LoongForest Of Wolves: Loong Claw GroveYaoguai King
LingxuziForest of Wolves: Guanyin TempleYaoguai King

All Chapter Two bosses & locations

Yellow Wind Sage defeated Black Myth WukongGame Science
The Yellow Wind Sage finally solves the mystery of the headless bard.

Set in a desolate desert, Black Myth: Wukong’s second chapter takes place on the Yellow Wind Ridge, where you battle the tricky Tiger and Stone Vanguards, but also meet some pretty strange (yet useful) characters.

BossLocationBoss Type
Earth WolfSandgate Village: Village EntranceYaoguai Chief
King of Flowing Sands and Second Rat PrinceSandgate Village: Village EntranceYaoguai Chief
Lang-Li-Guhh-BawSandgate Village: Village EntranceYaoguai Chief
First Prince of Flowing SandsSandgate Village: Valley of DespairYaoguai Chief
Tiger’s AcolyteYellow Sand Formation: Windrest HamletYaoguai Chief
Mother of StonesFright Cliff: Squall HideoutYaoguai Chief
Gore-Eye DaoistYellow Sand Formation: Windseal GateYaoguai Chief
Mad TigerSandgate Village: Bottom of the WellYaoguai Chief
“Tiger Vanguard”Kingdom of Sahali: Sandgate PassYaoguai Chief
Tiger VanguardCrouching Tiger Temple: Temple EntranceYaoguai King
Stone VanguardFright Cliff: Rockrest FlatYaoguai King
ShigandangFright Cliff: Rockrest FlatYaoguai King
Yellow Wind SageYellow Wind Formation: Windseal GateYaoguai King
Black LoongFright Cliff: Hidden Loong CavernYaoguai King
FubanKingdom of Sahali: Sandgate BoundYaoguai King
Man-in-StoneFright Cliff: Squall HideoutCharacter
Yellow-Robed SquireFright Cliff: Rockrest FlatCharacter

All Chapter Three bosses & locations

Captain Wise Voice fightGame Science
Captain Wise-Voice is a challenge, unless you aim for the head.

Jumping straight from hot to cold, the Destined One is thrust into the chilly mountains of The New West, where players need to defeat the challenging Goldenbrow, as well as many other powerful Yaoguai Chiefs and Kings.

BossLocationBoss Type
Captain Kalpa-WaveValley of Ecstasy: Longevity RoadYaoguai Chief
Macaque ChiefSnowhill Path: Frost-Clad Path / Warding TempleYaoguai Chief
Captain Lotus-VisionPagoda Realm: Upper PagodaYaoguai Chief
Apramana BatBitter Lake: North ShoreYaoguai Chief
Non-WhiteValley of Ecstasy: CliffYaoguai Chief
Lang-Li-Guhh-LangValley of Ecstasy: ForestYaoguai Chief
Old Ginseng GuaiValley of Ecstasy: ForestYaoguai Chief
Non-AbleValley of Ecstasy: BrookYaoguai Chief
Captain Kalpa-WaveValley of Ecstasy: Longevity RoadYaoguai Chief
Captain Void-IllusionValley of Ecstasy: Longevity RoadYaoguai Chief
Non-PureNew Thunderclap Temple – EntranceYaoguai Chief
Non-VoidNew Thunderclap Temple: EntranceYaoguai Chief
Monk from the SeaNew Thunderclap Temple: EntranceYaoguai Chief
Yellowbrow and Macaque ChiefNew Thunderclap Temple: Mahavira HallYaoguai King
Captain Wise-VoicePagoda Realm: Mani WheelYaoguai King
Kang-Jin LoongSnowhill Path: MirrormereYaoguai King
Kang-Jin-StarBitter Lake: Turtle IslandYaoguai King
Cyan LoongBitter Lake: Turtle IslandYaoguai King
Chen LoongBitter Lake: North ShoreCharacter
Yin TigerZodiac Village: EntranceCharacter

All Chapter Four bosses & locations

Venom Daoist Black Myth WukongGame Science

Chapter four marks the halfway point, featuring tons of unique bosses and some great secret locations, filled with some not-so-great enemies, and of course, a few choice characters to meet.

BossLocationBoss Type
The Second SisterVillage of Lanxi: Estate of the ZhuYaoguai Chief
Elder AmourwormWebbed Hollow: The Verdure BridgeYaoguai Chief
Venom DaoistWebbed Hollow: Pool Of Shattered Jade
Temple Of The Yellow Flower: Court Of Illumination		Yaoguai Chief
Centipede GuaiWebbed Hollow: Middle HollowYaoguai Chief
Buddha’s Right HandWebbed Hollow: Cliff Of OblivionYaoguai Chief
Baw-Li-Guhh-BawWebbed Hollow: Lower HollowYaoguai Chief
Commander BeetleTemple Of The Yellow Flower: Forest Of FerocityYaoguai Chief
FungiwomanTemple Of The Yellow Flower: Court Of IlluminationYaoguai Chief
Violet SpiderWebbed Hollow: The Gathering CaveYaoguai King
Hundred-Eyed Daoist MasterTemple Of The Yellow Flower: Court Of IlluminationYaoguai King
ScorpionlordSecret: Purple Cloud Mountain: Bounds Of Deity’s AbodeYaoguai King
DuskveilSecret: Purple Cloud Mountain: Cloudnest PeakYaoguai King
Daoist MiSecret: Purple Cloud Mountain: Bounds Of Deity’s AbodeCharacter
Zhu BajieWebbed Hollow: Hut Of ImmortalityCharacter

All Chapter Five bosses & locations

Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast Black Myth WukongGame Science
Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast is a secret boss you’ll likely regret coming up against.

While only six of these bosses are required to continue through to chapter six, there are 17 for you to come across. So if you’re looking to 100% the game, be sure to explore the many secrets and locations in this fiery desolate plain.

BossLocationBoss Type
Brown-Iron CartWoods Of Ember: Ashen Pass IYaoguai Chief
Gray-Bronze CartWoods Of Ember: Height Of EmberYaoguai Chief
Crimson-Silver CartFurnace Valley: The Emerald HallYaoguai Chief
Father Of StonesWoods Of Ember: Height Of EmberYaoguai Chief
Fast As Wind + Quick As FireWoods Of Ember: Height Of EmberYaoguai Chief
Flint ChiefFurnace Valley: Valley EntranceYaoguai Chief
Cloudy Mist + Misty CloudFurnace Valley: Valley EntranceYaoguai Chief
Nine-Capped Lingzhi GuaiField Of Fire: Ashen Pass IIIYaoguai Chief
Baw-Lang-LangSecret: Bishui CaveYaoguai Chief
Top Takes Bottom + Bottom Takes TopSecret: Bishui CaveYaoguai Chief
Keeper Of Flaming Mountains + Yin-Yang FishFurnace Valley: The Emerald HallYaoguai King
Red Boy / Yaksha KingField Of Fire: Fallen Furnace CraterYaoguai King
Bishui Golden-Eyed BeastSecret: Bishui CaveYaoguai King
Pale-Axe StalwartWoods Of Ember: Ashen Pass ICharacter

All Chapter Six bosses & locations

Giant Shigandang Black Myth WukongGame Science
Giant Shigandang is the only Yaoguai King in Chapter Six.

Chapter six marks the final stretch of Black Myth Wukong, and can prove to be quite a challenge. It’s not got as many enemies as the other chapters, but you’ll meet the final Yaoguai King, as well as a few recognizable characters near the end.

BossLocationBoss Type
Poison ChiefFoothills: Verdant PathYaoguai Chief
Water-Wood BeastFoothills: Verdant PathYaoguai Chief
Son of StonesFoothills: Verdant PathYaoguai Chief
Lang-Baw-BawFoothills: Verdant PathYaoguai Chief
Gold Armored RhinoFoothills: Rhino Watch SlopeYaoguai Chief
Cloudtreading DeerFoothills: Deer Sight ForestYaoguai Chief
Feng-Tail GeneralFoothills: Mantis-Catching SwampYaoguai Chief
Emerald-Armed MantisFoothills: Mantis-Catching SwampYaoguai Chief
Giant ShigandangFoothills: Verdant PathYaoguai King
Supreme InspectorFoothills: Verdant PathCharacter
Stone Monkey / The Great Sage’s Broken ShellBirthstone: Heart Of BirthstoneCharacter

So, those are all the bosses of Black Myth: Wukong, as well as how you can find them. While hunting down the enemies, be sure to check out how to get hold of Silk or Refined Iron Sand to upgrade your weapons and armor.

