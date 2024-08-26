All bosses in Black Myth: Wukong & where to find them

All bosses in Black Myth: Wukong & where to find themGame Science
Black Myth: Wukong may not be a Soulslike game, but it does feature the same emphasis on mechanic-heavy bosses.
Sure, there’s exploration, powerful spells, weapons and armor upgrades, and potion-brewing, but at its heart, Black Myth: Wukong is all about its bosses, or Yaoguai’s. Players must defeat certain ones to progress through the game, while others grant some powerful rewards, or are just satisfying to kill.
All bosses
There are 91 bosses to defeat in Black Myth: Wukong and some can be much harder to find (and defeat) than others. Especially if you’re looking to get all the game’s achievements.
So, here’s all the bosses you can find and take down, as well as all the characters you can meet, and benefit from. Some grant spells, others grant new resources, and a few will have you coming back every time you can, just to buff your stats.
All Chapter One bosses & location
Black Myth Wukong’s first chapter takes the Destined One into the forest of the Black Wind Mountain, where players must defeat tricky enemies, from the Black Wind King boss to the frustrating Wandering Wight.
|Boss
|Location
|Boss Type
|Bullguard
|Forest of Wolves: Front Hills
|Yaoguai Chief
|Wandering Wight
|Forest of Wolves: Outside The Forest
|n/a
|Guangzhi
|Forest of Wolves: Outside The Forest
|Yaoguai Chief
|Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang
|Bamboo Grove: Snake Trail
|Yaoguai Chief
|Guangmou
|Bamboo Grove: Snake Trail
|Yaoguai Chief
|Whiteclad Noble
|Bamboo Grove: Marsh of White Mist
|Character
|Black Wind King
|Black Wind Cave: Cave Interior
|Yaoguai King
|Black Bear Guai
|Black Wind Cave: Bodhi Peak
|Yaoguai King
|Elder Jinchi
|Ancient Guanyin Temple: Grand Chamber
|Yaoguai King
|The Red Loong
|Forest Of Wolves: Loong Claw Grove
|Yaoguai King
|Lingxuzi
|Forest of Wolves: Guanyin Temple
|Yaoguai King
All Chapter Two bosses & locations
Set in a desolate desert, Black Myth: Wukong’s second chapter takes place on the Yellow Wind Ridge, where you battle the tricky Tiger and Stone Vanguards, but also meet some pretty strange (yet useful) characters.
|Boss
|Location
|Boss Type
|Earth Wolf
|Sandgate Village: Village Entrance
|Yaoguai Chief
|King of Flowing Sands and Second Rat Prince
|Sandgate Village: Village Entrance
|Yaoguai Chief
|Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw
|Sandgate Village: Village Entrance
|Yaoguai Chief
|First Prince of Flowing Sands
|Sandgate Village: Valley of Despair
|Yaoguai Chief
|Tiger’s Acolyte
|Yellow Sand Formation: Windrest Hamlet
|Yaoguai Chief
|Mother of Stones
|Fright Cliff: Squall Hideout
|Yaoguai Chief
|Gore-Eye Daoist
|Yellow Sand Formation: Windseal Gate
|Yaoguai Chief
|Mad Tiger
|Sandgate Village: Bottom of the Well
|Yaoguai Chief
|“Tiger Vanguard”
|Kingdom of Sahali: Sandgate Pass
|Yaoguai Chief
|Tiger Vanguard
|Crouching Tiger Temple: Temple Entrance
|Yaoguai King
|Stone Vanguard
|Fright Cliff: Rockrest Flat
|Yaoguai King
|Shigandang
|Fright Cliff: Rockrest Flat
|Yaoguai King
|Yellow Wind Sage
|Yellow Wind Formation: Windseal Gate
|Yaoguai King
|Black Loong
|Fright Cliff: Hidden Loong Cavern
|Yaoguai King
|Fuban
|Kingdom of Sahali: Sandgate Bound
|Yaoguai King
|Man-in-Stone
|Fright Cliff: Squall Hideout
|Character
|Yellow-Robed Squire
|Fright Cliff: Rockrest Flat
|Character
All Chapter Three bosses & locations
Jumping straight from hot to cold, the Destined One is thrust into the chilly mountains of The New West, where players need to defeat the challenging Goldenbrow, as well as many other powerful Yaoguai Chiefs and Kings.
|Boss
|Location
|Boss Type
|Captain Kalpa-Wave
|Valley of Ecstasy: Longevity Road
|Yaoguai Chief
|Macaque Chief
|Snowhill Path: Frost-Clad Path / Warding Temple
|Yaoguai Chief
|Captain Lotus-Vision
|Pagoda Realm: Upper Pagoda
|Yaoguai Chief
|Apramana Bat
|Bitter Lake: North Shore
|Yaoguai Chief
|Non-White
|Valley of Ecstasy: Cliff
|Yaoguai Chief
|Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang
|Valley of Ecstasy: Forest
|Yaoguai Chief
|Old Ginseng Guai
|Valley of Ecstasy: Forest
|Yaoguai Chief
|Non-Able
|Valley of Ecstasy: Brook
|Yaoguai Chief
|Captain Kalpa-Wave
|Valley of Ecstasy: Longevity Road
|Yaoguai Chief
|Captain Void-Illusion
|Valley of Ecstasy: Longevity Road
|Yaoguai Chief
|Non-Pure
|New Thunderclap Temple – Entrance
|Yaoguai Chief
|Non-Void
|New Thunderclap Temple: Entrance
|Yaoguai Chief
|Monk from the Sea
|New Thunderclap Temple: Entrance
|Yaoguai Chief
|Yellowbrow and Macaque Chief
|New Thunderclap Temple: Mahavira Hall
|Yaoguai King
|Captain Wise-Voice
|Pagoda Realm: Mani Wheel
|Yaoguai King
|Kang-Jin Loong
|Snowhill Path: Mirrormere
|Yaoguai King
|Kang-Jin-Star
|Bitter Lake: Turtle Island
|Yaoguai King
|Cyan Loong
|Bitter Lake: Turtle Island
|Yaoguai King
|Chen Loong
|Bitter Lake: North Shore
|Character
|Yin Tiger
|Zodiac Village: Entrance
|Character
All Chapter Four bosses & locations
Chapter four marks the halfway point, featuring tons of unique bosses and some great secret locations, filled with some not-so-great enemies, and of course, a few choice characters to meet.
|Boss
|Location
|Boss Type
|The Second Sister
|Village of Lanxi: Estate of the Zhu
|Yaoguai Chief
|Elder Amourworm
|Webbed Hollow: The Verdure Bridge
|Yaoguai Chief
|Venom Daoist
|Webbed Hollow: Pool Of Shattered Jade
Temple Of The Yellow Flower: Court Of Illumination
|Yaoguai Chief
|Centipede Guai
|Webbed Hollow: Middle Hollow
|Yaoguai Chief
|Buddha’s Right Hand
|Webbed Hollow: Cliff Of Oblivion
|Yaoguai Chief
|Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw
|Webbed Hollow: Lower Hollow
|Yaoguai Chief
|Commander Beetle
|Temple Of The Yellow Flower: Forest Of Ferocity
|Yaoguai Chief
|Fungiwoman
|Temple Of The Yellow Flower: Court Of Illumination
|Yaoguai Chief
|Violet Spider
|Webbed Hollow: The Gathering Cave
|Yaoguai King
|Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master
|Temple Of The Yellow Flower: Court Of Illumination
|Yaoguai King
|Scorpionlord
|Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain: Bounds Of Deity’s Abode
|Yaoguai King
|Duskveil
|Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain: Cloudnest Peak
|Yaoguai King
|Daoist Mi
|Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain: Bounds Of Deity’s Abode
|Character
|Zhu Bajie
|Webbed Hollow: Hut Of Immortality
|Character
All Chapter Five bosses & locations
While only six of these bosses are required to continue through to chapter six, there are 17 for you to come across. So if you’re looking to 100% the game, be sure to explore the many secrets and locations in this fiery desolate plain.
|Boss
|Location
|Boss Type
|Brown-Iron Cart
|Woods Of Ember: Ashen Pass I
|Yaoguai Chief
|Gray-Bronze Cart
|Woods Of Ember: Height Of Ember
|Yaoguai Chief
|Crimson-Silver Cart
|Furnace Valley: The Emerald Hall
|Yaoguai Chief
|Father Of Stones
|Woods Of Ember: Height Of Ember
|Yaoguai Chief
|Fast As Wind + Quick As Fire
|Woods Of Ember: Height Of Ember
|Yaoguai Chief
|Flint Chief
|Furnace Valley: Valley Entrance
|Yaoguai Chief
|Cloudy Mist + Misty Cloud
|Furnace Valley: Valley Entrance
|Yaoguai Chief
|Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai
|Field Of Fire: Ashen Pass III
|Yaoguai Chief
|Baw-Lang-Lang
|Secret: Bishui Cave
|Yaoguai Chief
|Top Takes Bottom + Bottom Takes Top
|Secret: Bishui Cave
|Yaoguai Chief
|Keeper Of Flaming Mountains + Yin-Yang Fish
|Furnace Valley: The Emerald Hall
|Yaoguai King
|Red Boy / Yaksha King
|Field Of Fire: Fallen Furnace Crater
|Yaoguai King
|Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast
|Secret: Bishui Cave
|Yaoguai King
|Pale-Axe Stalwart
|Woods Of Ember: Ashen Pass I
|Character
All Chapter Six bosses & locations
Chapter six marks the final stretch of Black Myth Wukong, and can prove to be quite a challenge. It’s not got as many enemies as the other chapters, but you’ll meet the final Yaoguai King, as well as a few recognizable characters near the end.
|Boss
|Location
|Boss Type
|Poison Chief
|Foothills: Verdant Path
|Yaoguai Chief
|Water-Wood Beast
|Foothills: Verdant Path
|Yaoguai Chief
|Son of Stones
|Foothills: Verdant Path
|Yaoguai Chief
|Lang-Baw-Baw
|Foothills: Verdant Path
|Yaoguai Chief
|Gold Armored Rhino
|Foothills: Rhino Watch Slope
|Yaoguai Chief
|Cloudtreading Deer
|Foothills: Deer Sight Forest
|Yaoguai Chief
|Feng-Tail General
|Foothills: Mantis-Catching Swamp
|Yaoguai Chief
|Emerald-Armed Mantis
|Foothills: Mantis-Catching Swamp
|Yaoguai Chief
|Giant Shigandang
|Foothills: Verdant Path
|Yaoguai King
|Supreme Inspector
|Foothills: Verdant Path
|Character
|Stone Monkey / The Great Sage’s Broken Shell
|Birthstone: Heart Of Birthstone
|Character
So, those are all the bosses of Black Myth: Wukong, as well as how you can find them. While hunting down the enemies, be sure to check out how to get hold of Silk or Refined Iron Sand to upgrade your weapons and armor.