All Black Myth: Wukong missables – don’t miss these bosses and quests

If Black Myth: Wukong players aren’t careful enough, they can easily miss certain bosses and quests without realizing it. This makes it impossible to experience them in your playthrough if you go past the point of no return.

As the Destined One levels up and progresses through each chapter, there are certain points of no return. These will make you miss out on special boss battles, quests, and even unlockables like Transformations.

To ensure you participate in everything Black Myth: Wukong has to offer, we’ll uncover all the possible missables throughout the game.

All missables in Black Myth: Wukong

Chapter One

Chapter One has one sneaky missable boss if you progress too far ahead. You can entirely miss out on defeating the Wandering Wight if you ignore him and enter the Chapter One secret area.

The Ancient Guanyin Temple is only accessible after ringing three bells, each with an enemy guarding it. Ring all three bells before defeating the Wandering Wight, and the boss will disappear for good.

Chapter Two

You can miss out on a Spirit transformation, the Second Rat Prince Spirit, if you don’t defeat the King of Flowing Sands first in their duo boss battle.

When fighting against these two in Sandgate Village, take down the King first to get the Spirit of the Prince after his following demise.

Chapter Three

Another Spirit you can easily miss out on is the Apramana Bat Spirit. This can happen if you unlock the Shrine that comes after you meet Zhu Bajie before defeating the Apramana Bat.

Speaking of this creature in the North Shore of the Bitter Lake, you can accidentally ignore obtaining a unique Soak called Turtle Tear if you don’t interact with the snake bones after the Apramana Bat fight. The giant turtle will cry out a tear you can then pick up and use in your Gourd.

One other thing you can miss in Chapter Three is the Auspicious Lantern, a Rare Curio. You’ll lose this item if you take down Captain Wise-Voice in the Pagoda Realm before defeating the nine Lantern Wardens.

Chapter Four

Chapter Four has a few things you can miss if you’re not careful. Don’t attempt to fight the Duskveil boss of this chapter’s secret area, Purple Cloud Mountain, until you’ve first fought the Scorpionlord and Daoist Mi.

Not only will you miss out on both of these boss fights, but you’ll also fail to gain the Stained Jade Gourd from Scorpionlord and the Violet Hail Transformation from Daoist Mi. Fight these two first before taking on the Duskveil final boss.

Chapter Five

In the last chapter of Black Myth: Wukong, you can miss a great Transformation called Dark Thunder. This is lost if you choose to defeat the Keeper of Flaming Mountains before speaking with the Horse Guai.

This friendly NPC, Ma Tianba, will be available to chat with in all five chapters of the game. Horse Guai’s long-stretching side quests will eventually lead you to obtaining this Transformation in Chapter Five.

Those are all the easily missed bosses, quests, and items in Black Myth: Wukong. If you’re someone who likes to unlock everything a game has to offer, make sure to check all the achievements.