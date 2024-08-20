All Black Myth: Wukong Achievements & Trophies

Black Myth: Wukong promises to be the perfect balance between a boss-heavy soulslike and an action RPG, filled with various achievements to grab.

Whether you’re a casual adventurer or a completionist, there’s no denying the rush you get after earning an achievement. Some require considerable skill, while others simply checkpoint the latest chapter in your game.

As such, many chase these achievements and trophies as they play – and it’s no different with Black Myth Wukong.

All achievements & trophies

Game Science

There are 81 different achievements in Black Myth Wukong, meaning there’s plenty to work towards if you’re a completionist. However, there are 82 for PlayStation players thanks to the platinum trophy you get for completing all the achievements.

However, the descriptions for the achievements are a little different than most games, with none of them giving you a hint as to how to complete them. Thankfully, some are almost riddles, meaning completionists can work hard to figure out how to grab them.

Achievements & trophies list

A Curious Collection : Every rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept.

: Every rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept. A Duel of Destiny : Two minds’ long fray leaves but one to stay.

: Two minds’ long fray leaves but one to stay. A Family Finished : Together at last, the scorpions united.

: Together at last, the scorpions united. A Great Gust : There will be more sages if their maker still engages.

: There will be more sages if their maker still engages. A Willing Warrior : “I’ll live to serve him who brought my liege here.”

: “I’ll live to serve him who brought my liege here.” Absorb and Cultivate : Consume those who had consumed.

: Consume those who had consumed. Always Accompanied: How odd to encounter this old man at every corner!

How odd to encounter this old man at every corner! Behold the Betrayal: More eyes do not see more than mortal trifles.

More eyes do not see more than mortal trifles. Blazing Black Wind : Of all things to learn, you chose to play with fire?

: Of all things to learn, you chose to play with fire? Boundless Bitterness: Evening light on snow, rigidity ends in woe.

Evening light on snow, rigidity ends in woe. Brew of Bravery : Fresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task!

: Fresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task! Brewer’s Bounty: A blend for every brew to bring out its best.

A blend for every brew to bring out its best. Brews and Barrels : Now you can sate yourself with all the drinks.

: Now you can sate yourself with all the drinks. Buried in the Sand: The tiger, the child, both loat in the wild.

The tiger, the child, both loat in the wild. Cage of Claws : Smoke rises high, his doom shall arrive.

: Smoke rises high, his doom shall arrive. Corrupted Captains : How mighty would those four spirits be if I could harness their power

: How mighty would those four spirits be if I could harness their power Creative Concoction : Tonics are well and good, but not be wolfed like food!

: Tonics are well and good, but not be wolfed like food! Cursed Clan : A whole nest of rats scatters and falls.

: A whole nest of rats scatters and falls. Death in Despair : Resonant waves profound, he is now buried in the ground.

: Resonant waves profound, he is now buried in the ground. Devoted Disciples: Such a waste for those four grand titles.

Such a waste for those four grand titles. Enduring Echoes : Three bells sound, lost souls bound.

: Three bells sound, lost souls bound. Final Fulfillment : Each ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be.

: Each ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be. Flaming Fury: The golden child brought fire and smoke: when they cleared, the family broke.

The golden child brought fire and smoke: when they cleared, the family broke. Frost and Flame: The merging ice and fire, swift and severe.

The merging ice and fire, swift and severe. Full of Forms : Each guise grants a new horizon.

: Each guise grants a new horizon. Gleams of Gold: The drunk said there’s gold here. Do you believe him?

The drunk said there’s gold here. Do you believe him? Gnashing Grudge : Harsh, rash, ever unquelled. Rank, dank, muck-impelled.

: Harsh, rash, ever unquelled. Rank, dank, muck-impelled. Gourds Gathered: Rare is not the gourd but the friend to drink with.

Rare is not the gourd but the friend to drink with. Guardian of Gear: You are fully fitted. Now, swing that staff and fight!

You are fully fitted. Now, swing that staff and fight! Hammer and Hew: Armed head to toe, dread not the foe.

Armed head to toe, dread not the foe. Handy and Hardy: A good match calls for a good weapon.

A good match calls for a good weapon. Happy Harvest: Fields kept him leave him to skim.

Fields kept him leave him to skim. Home is Behind: The old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go.

The old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go. Karma of Kang-Jin: Now one less dwells in the dome stars.

Now one less dwells in the dome stars. Lust and Dust: Each and every one holds their own truth.

Each and every one holds their own truth. Mantled with Might: Shoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe-free as can be, doing as you please!

Shoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe-free as can be, doing as you please! Marvelous Melon: A quirky man, a vanished melon patch, a marvelous spell, and an unexpected meeting.

A quirky man, a vanished melon patch, a marvelous spell, and an unexpected meeting. Master of Magic: All spells we know are derived from the same source.

All spells we know are derived from the same source. Matches with the Macaque: You don’t need to wait for the perfect moment to soar to greater heights.

You don’t need to wait for the perfect moment to soar to greater heights. Medicine Meal : “Here, have it, have it all.”

: “Here, have it, have it all.” Meet the Match: “Let go of him, and you let go of all.”

“Let go of him, and you let go of all.” Mei of Memory: Bonds from bygone days still pull at the heart.

Bonds from bygone days still pull at the heart. Misfit with Merit: Never will she see with him the world beyond.

Never will she see with him the world beyond. Mud on his face: An odd yaoguai killed, an odd mirror earned.

An odd yaoguai killed, an odd mirror earned. Nifty Nonsense: The fat monkey failed, for he spoke too much.

The fat monkey failed, for he spoke too much. Om Many Padme Hûm: Search each Buddha’s head, in his perilous land, stones reside.

Search each Buddha’s head, in his perilous land, stones reside. Page Preserver: “All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full”.

“All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full”. Portraits Perfected: Humans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodisattvas, All recorded and noted.

Humans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodisattvas, All recorded and noted. Pound and Perfect: “Through fire, armor is refined; through trials, strength is defined.”

“Through fire, armor is refined; through trials, strength is defined.” Precious Pills: In furnace there is fire, and in fire there are pills.

In furnace there is fire, and in fire there are pills. Scenic Seeker: The most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze.

The most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze. Secret in Purple Cloud: “What use are eight arms against twenty strikes with my staff?”

“What use are eight arms against twenty strikes with my staff?” Secret in the Scroll: Near the hut the crops thrive: in the Painted Palm, their hearts lie.

Near the hut the crops thrive: in the Painted Palm, their hearts lie. Seeds to Sow: Take more as fruit as your plants take root.

Take more as fruit as your plants take root. Shell and Scales: To die is as woeful as to live alone.

To die is as woeful as to live alone. Shifting Sands: The beetle came with dumbreats’ call, and left with waves’ gentle fall.

The beetle came with dumbreats’ call, and left with waves’ gentle fall. Six Senses Secured: After all that strife and struggle, what’s truly been gained?

After all that strife and struggle, what’s truly been gained? Slithering Snake: The white-clad one pled his case. Spare him some days of grace.

The white-clad one pled his case. Spare him some days of grace. Souls in the Stalks: You’ve picked them all, the easy ones and the hard ones.

You’ve picked them all, the easy ones and the hard ones. Sound in Stone: No words of kind. Pay them no mind.

No words of kind. Pay them no mind. Staffs and Spears: A walking vault of arms you have become!

A walking vault of arms you have become! Temple of Taint: Now at the end is the elder’s long wait for the journeyed.

Now at the end is the elder’s long wait for the journeyed. The Clamor of Frogs: Six frogs, six skills-how intriguing!

Six frogs, six skills-how intriguing! The Cloud Claimed: Wings alone pale beside his greater gift!

Wings alone pale beside his greater gift! The Cockerel Crowed: Long and short, far and near, and span has its year.

Long and short, far and near, and span has its year. The Five Skandhas: The powerful pill still carries her caring wish.

The powerful pill still carries her caring wish. The Furnace Boy: Ha! A devoted Daoist should not be so polished!

Ha! A devoted Daoist should not be so polished! The Loong Pattern: In the air they swing, yet it’s already ending.

In the air they swing, yet it’s already ending. The Passion Passes: Not even one of them looked back.

Not even one of them looked back. The Soaring Slash: A mere test of skill turned into a fight for the kill.

A mere test of skill turned into a fight for the kill. The Stone’s Secret: The odd boulder has something curious inside.

The odd boulder has something curious inside. The Tiger Family: The brothers and their father. You’ve met them all.

The brothers and their father. You’ve met them all. The Wayward Ways: “Is that ugliness a promise of immortality? Better leave it.”

“Is that ugliness a promise of immortality? Better leave it.” Thousand-Mile Quest: Oh woe, oh woe, long trails they did go.

Oh woe, oh woe, long trails they did go. Three Treams of Two: The six valiant captains who only fight in number.

The six valiant captains who only fight in number. Threaded Tracls: “Call of the chase! You’ve crushed every yaogua here…”

“Call of the chase! You’ve crushed every yaogua here…” Treasure Trove: “All the four vessels now belong to me!”

“All the four vessels now belong to me!” Urge Unfulfilled: “With my life I’ll repay this title he gave me!”

“With my life I’ll repay this title he gave me!” Voice Vanquished: Red eyes mark wrong charts. The scripture needs amends.

Red eyes mark wrong charts. The scripture needs amends. Warring with Wolves : False is his name. Slay him all the same!

: False is his name. Slay him all the same! With Full Spirit: Their mighty Spirits are no gathered within you.

Those are all the achievements and trophies in Black Myth: Wukong. Before diving in to complete them all, check whether your PC can run the game with our system requirements. Or see the game’s editions in case you want to upgrade.