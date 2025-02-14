All Avowed voice actors: Kai, Yatzli, Marius & Giatta

Avowed places players into the Living Lands, a region bustling with monsters, refugees, and a colorful collection of characters for you to meet. Some of which you might recognize from previous games and TV shows.

Whether you’re heading through the main quests, exploring all the many side quests, or hunting down the Dead Man’s Mail treasure map for some fantastic armor, you’re bound to hear some recognizable voices.

After all, the main cast, which consists of the four companions, is particularly star-studded. So, here are all the Avowed voice actors and where you may have heard them before.

All voice actors in Avowed

Kai: Brandon Keener

Obsidian / WireImage

The loveable yet increasingly troubled retired soldier Kai is voiced by legendary voice actor Brandon Keener.

Many may have recognized Keener from his role as Garrus Vakarian in Mass Effect, Detective Caldwell in L.A. Noire, or Salmael in Persona 5 Tactica. He’s been in a variety of genres, so the chances are, you’ve likely played a game with him in it. Especially given his appearances in Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Marius: Scott Whyte

thescottwhyte / Obsidian

Marius is the second companion you come across in Avowed and instantly takes a shine to the Envoy, though that doesn’t stop him from keeping his own anxiety and feelings trapped behind his harsh exterior.

Marius is played by Scott Whyte, who previously starred as a player voice in Remnant II, Rathma in Diablo 4, and various voices in Black Ops 6, Spider-Man 2, and the Arcane TV show.

Giatta: Mara Junot

Tina Bernard / Obsidian

Giatta is the Animancer healer you come across after you meet Kai and Marius. She’s a high-spirited mage who’s easy to love and even easier to add to a battlefield, coming in as the best companion in Avowed.

She’s played by Mara Junot. Many will recognize her as Storm in Marvel Rivals, Ikora Rey from Destiny 2, or Lisa in Genshin Impact. On top of that, she’s lent her voice to games like Mortal Kombat 1, Starfield, Remnant II, and TC shows, voicing J’mon Sa Ord in The Legend of Vox Machina.

Yatzli: Anjali Bhimani

Matthew Kenneth / Obsidian

Following on from the Critical Role feature is Anjali Bhimani, who voices the colorful and firey Yatzli, a historian and mage hellbent on learning all there is to know about the Godless and the Living Lands’ history.

Anjali Bhimani has appeared in countless Critical Role episodes but has also lent her voice to Overwatch 2 as Symmetra, Apex Legends as Rampart, and Medusa in Stray Gods: Orpheus.

So, those are all the voice actors for the main characters of Avowed. While diving into the game and working to unlock all the companions, be sure to check out the best class to choose or the best abilities to unlock early on in the game.