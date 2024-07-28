All Abilities in College Football 25: Types, tiers, more

Mobile Deadeye Physical When on the run outside the pocket, slight accuracy boost to wide receivers up to 15 yards downfield. When on the run outside the pocket, slight accuracy boost to wide receivers up to 20 yards downfield. When on the run outside the pocket, slight accuracy boost to wide receivers up to 30 yards downfield. When on the run outside of the pocket, ultimate accuracy boost to any receiver.

House Call Physical Slightly improved ability to catch interception attempts. Moderately improved ability to catch interception attempts. Significantly improved ability to catch interception attempts. Ultimate ability for players to catch interception attempts and unlimited stamina on returns.

Arm Bar Physical Slightly improved ability to break tackles when using stiff arms. Moderately improved ability to break tackles when using stiff arms. Significantly improved ability to break tackles when using stiff arms. Ultimate ability to improved to break tackles when using stiff arms and quicker broken tackles.

360 Physical Slightly improved ability to fake out defenders with Spin moves. Moderately improved ability to fake out defenders with Spin moves. Significantly improved ability to fake out defenders with Spin moves and increased responsiveness. Ultimate spin moves for responsiveness and faking out defenders.

Headfirst Physical Slight ability to break more tackles when using truck moves. Moderately ability to break more tackles when using truck moves. Significantly more ability to break more tackles when using truck moves. Ultimate ability to break more tackles when using truck moves and quicker broken tackles.

Step Up Physical Slightly improved accuracy when steeping up into the pocket and not under pressure. Moderately improved accuracy when steeping up into the pocket and not under pressure. Significantly improved accuracy when steeping up into the pocket and not under pressure. Ultimate accuracy when steeping up into the pocket and not under pressure.

Sleight of Hand Physical Slightly increased ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than three yards to gain. Moderately increased ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than three yards to gain. Significantly increased ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than three yards to gain. Ultimate ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than three yards to gain.

Magician Physical Slightly more agile in standard pocket movement. Moderately more agile in standard pocket movement. Significantly more agile in standard pocket movement. Ultimate ability to move around the pocket.

Off Platform Physical Slight accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 15 yards downfield. Moderate accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 20 yards downfield. Significant accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 30 yards downfield. Ultimate accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 15 yards downfield.

Safeety Valve Physical Slightly improved ability to catch the ball when aligned in the backfield (excluding knockouts). Moderately improved ability to catch the ball when aligned in the backfield (excluding knockouts). Significantly improved ability to catch the ball when aligned in the backfield (excluding knockouts). Ultimate ability to win man vs. man coverage and secure catches when aligned in the backfield.

Pocket Shield Physical Slightly improved double team pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less. Moderately improved double team pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less. Significantly improved double team pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less. Ultimate pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less.

Extender Physical Slightly improved ability to break sacks vs. defensive backs. Moderately improved ability to break sacks vs. defensive backs, slighting improved vs. all defenders. Significantly improved ability to break sacks vs. all defenders. Ultimate break sack ability.

Knockout Physical Slightly increased knockouts and less broken tackles on jumping catch attempts by the offense. Moderately increased knockouts and less broken tackles on jumping catch attempts by the offense. Significantly increased knockouts and less broken tackles on jumping catch attempts by the offense. Ultimate knockout ability and prevention of broken tackles on catch attempts by the offense.

Duress Physical Slightly increased pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front. Moderately increased pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front. Significantly increased pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front. Ultimate pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front.

Hammer Physical Slightly improved ability to land hit stick attempts (excluding weight mismatches). Moderately improved ability to land hit stick attempts (excluding weight mismatches). Significantly improved ability to land hit stick attempts. Ultimate hit stick attempts, including performing them from a distance

Wrap Up Physical Slight protection from broken tackles on standard tackles. Moderate protection from broken tackles and fakeouts on standard tackles. Significant protection from broken tackles and fakeouts on standard tackles. Ultimate protection from broken tackles and fakeouts on standard tackles.

Shifty Physical Slightly increased ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns when moving at high speeds. Moderately increased ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns when moving at high speeds. Significantly increased ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns. Ultimate ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns.

Side Step Physical Slightly improved ability to fake out defenders with juke moves. Moderately improved ability to fake out defenders with juke moves. Decently improved ability to fake out defenders with juke moves. Ultimate juke moves for responsiveness and faking out defenders.

Lay Out Physical Slightly improved ability to secure dive catches. Moderately improved ability to secure dive catches. Significantly improved ability to secure dive catches. Ultimate ability to secure dive catches.

Take Down Physical Slightly increased ability to prevent broken sack attempts. Moderately increased ability to prevent broken sack attempts. Significantly increased ability to prevent broken sack attempts and force sack fumbles. Ultimate ability to prevent broken sack attempts and force sack fumbles.

50/50 Physical With positional advantage, slightly improved 1v1 jump balls 30+ yards downfield or in the end zone. With positional advantage, moderately improved 1v1 jump balls 30+ yards downfield or in the end zone. With positional advantage, significantly improved 1v1 jump balls 20+ yards downfield or in the end zone. With positional advantage, ultimate ability to win 1v1 jump balls 15+ yards downfield or in the end zone.

Balanced Physical Slightly improved ability to break strip attempts. Moderately improved ability to break hit stick and strip attempts. Significantly improved ability to break hit stick and strip attempts. Ultimate ability to break hit stick and strip attempts.

Blow Up Physical Slightly improved ability to beat impact block attempts. Moderately improved ability to beat impact block attempts. Significantly improved ability to beat impact block attempts. Ultimate ability to beat impact block attempts.

Bouncer Physical Slightly fatigue opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage. Moderately fatigue opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage. Significantly fatigue opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage. Ultimate fatigue opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage.

Jammer Physical Slightly increased ability to press receivers at line of scrimmage. Moderately increased ability to press receivers at line of scrimmage. Significantly increased ability to press receivers at line of scrimmage. Ultimate ability to press receivers at line of scrimmage.

Blanket Coverage Physical Slightly improved cut reaction in man coverage. Moderately improved cut reaction in man coverage. Significantly improved cut reaction in man coverage. Ultimate cut reaction in man coverage.

Mobile Coverage Physical Slightly improved ability to resist pressure on the run. Moderately improved ability to resist pressure on the run. Significantly improved ability to resist pressure on the run. Ultimate ability to resist pressure on the run.

Recoup Physical Slightly improved fatigue recovery when off the field. Moderately improved fatigue recovery when off the field. Significantly improved fatigue recovery when off the field and stamina recovery during plays. Ultimate ability to resist fatigue accrual and recover stamina during plays.

Road Dog Mental Slightly increased composure gains on the road. Moderately increased composure gains on the road. Significantly increased composure gains on the road. Ultimate increased composure gains on the road.

Winning Time Mental Slightly increased composure with two minutes to go when the score difference is three or less. Moderately increased composure with two minutes to go when the score difference is four or less. Significantly increased composure with two minutes to go when the score difference is seven or less. Slightly increased composure with two minutes to go when the score difference is 10 or less.

Fan Favorite Mental Slightly increased composure gains at home. Moderately increased composure gains at home. Significantly increased composure gains at home. Ultimate increased composure gains at home.

Headstrong Mental Resists hot routes being incorrect and slight composure from stadium pulse. Resists hot routes being incorrect or failing and moderate composure from stadium pulse. Resists hot routes being incorrect or failing and significant composure from stadium pulse. Resists any pre-play adjustment failing and ultimate composure protection from stadium pulse.

Resistance Physical When standing in the pocket, slight protection from medium pressure. When standing in the pocket, moderate protection from medium pressure, slight protection from heavy pressure. When standing in the pocket, significant protection from medium pressure, moderate protection from heavy pressure. When standing in the pocket, ultimate protection from pressure.

Dot! Physical Slight accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket. Moderately accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket. Significantly accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket. Ultimate accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket.

Pull Down Physical Slightly improved ball security when sacked while standing in the pocket. Moderately improved ball security when sacked while standing in the pocket. Significantly improved ball security when sacked while standing or throwing in the pocket. Ultimate ball security when sacked or throwing, including scrambling behind line of scrimmage.

Sidekick Physical Slightly improved cut blocks when in pass protection. Decently improved cut blocks when in pass protection. Significantly improved cut blocks when in pass protection. Ultimate ability cut blocks when in pass protection.

Field General Mental When on schedule, moderate ability to see post snap blitzers. When on schedule, moderate ability to see post snap blitzers close to line of scrimmage. When on schedule, moderate ability to see pre snap blitzers and coverage shell. When on schedule, ultimate ability to see pre snap blitzers, coverage shell, and slight ability to see disguised coverages.

Option King Physical Slight accuracy increase on quick pitches. Moderate accuracy increase on quick pitches, speed increase on strong pitches. Significant accuracy/speed increase on quick pitches, Wear and Tear protection on option plays. Ultimate accuracy/speed increase on quick pitches, Wear and Tear protection on option plays.

Workhorse Physical Slight protection from Wear and Tear effects when colling with other players. Moderate protection from Wear and Tear effects when colling with other players. Significant protection from Wear and Tear effects when colling with other players. Ultimate protection from Wear and Tear effects when colling with other players.

Downhill Physical Slightly more broken tackles after reaching max speed. Moderately more broken tackles after reaching max speed. Significantly more broken tackles when reaching 90% of max speed. Ultimate ability to break tackles after reaching 80% of max speed.

Sure Hands Physical Slightly improved ability to avoid drops (excludes dives and jumping catches). Decently improved ability to avoid drops and knockouts (excludes dives and jumping catches). Significantly improved ability to avoid drops and knockouts (excludes dives and jumping catches). Ultimate ability to avoid drops and knockouts (excludes dives and jumping catches).

Cutter Physical Slightly improved cut moves against man coverage (excluding double moves). Decently improved cut moves against man coverage (excluding double moves). Significantly improved cut moves against man coverage (excluding double moves). Ultimate cut moves against man coverage (excluding double moves).

Double Dip Physical Slightly improved cut moves against single man coverage when running double move routes. Moderately improved cut moves against single man coverage when running double move routes. Significantly improved cut moves against single man coverage when running double move routes. Ultimate ability to win double move routes against single man coverage.

Press Pro Physical Slightly improved ability to beat press attempts from defenders. Moderately improved ability to beat press attempts from defenders. Significantly improved ability to beat press attempts from defenders. Ultimate ability to beat press attempts from defenders.

Quick Drop Physical Slightly improved movement on standard pass plays. Moderately improved movement on standard pass plays. Significantly improved movement on standard pass plays. Ultimate pass blocking movement on standard pass plays.

Option Shield Physical Slightly improved blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage. Moderately improved blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage. Significantly improved blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage. Ultimate blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage.

Inside Shield Physical Slightly improved double team blocks on inside runs when close to the line of scrimmage. Moderately improved blocking on inside run plays when close to the line of scrimmage. Significantly improved blocking on inside run plays when close to the line of scrimmage. Ultimate blocking on inside run plays when close to the line of scrimmage.

Screen Enforcer Physical Slightly improved blocking on screen plays. Moderately improved blocking on screen plays. Significantly improved blocking on screen plays. Ultimate blocking on screen plays including ability to pancake defenders.

PA Shield Physical Slightly improved blocking on play action plays on first down or less than three yards to gain. Moderately improved blocking on play action plays on first down or less than three yards to gain. Significantly improved blocking on play action plays on first down or less than three yards to gain. Ultimate blocking on play action plays on first down or less than three yards to gain.

Second Level Physical Slightly improved blocking after getting to the second level of the defense. Moderately improved blocking after getting to the second level of the defense. Significantly improved blocking after getting to the second level of the defense. Ultimate blocking after getting to the second level of the defense.

Outside Shield Physical Slightly improved double teams blocks on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage. Moderately improved double teams blocks on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage. Significantly improved double teams blocks on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage. Ultimate first level blocking on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage.

Inside Disruptor Physical Slightly improved shedding against single blockers on inside runs. Moderately improved shedding against single blockers on inside runs. Significantly improved shedding against single blockers on inside runs. Ultimate shedding against inside runs including double teams.

Option Disruptor Physical Slightly improved shedding against single blockers on outside runs. Moderately improved shedding against single blockers on outside runs. Significantly improved shedding against single blockers on outside runs. Ultimate shedding against outside runs including double teams.

Pocket Disruptor Physical Slightly improved pass rush on third/fourth down and eight or more yards. Moderately improved pass rush on third/fourth down and eight or more yards. Significantly improved pass rush on any down and distance, especially third/fourth down and eight or more yards. Ultimate pass rush, especially on third/fourth down and eight or more yards.

Strong Grip Physical Slight boost to lateral shed prevention on run plays. Moderate boost to lateral shed prevention on run plays. Significant boost to lateral shed prevention on run and pass plays. Ultimate prevention of lateral sheds on run and pass plays.

Ground ‘N Pound Physical Successful pancakes on run plays add slight fatigue to the engaged defender. Successful pancakes on run plays add moderate fatigue to the engaged defender. Successful pancakes on run plays add significant fatigue to the engaged defender. Successful pancakes on run plays add ultimate fatigue to the engaged defender.

Grip Breaker Physical Slightly increased lateral sheds on run plays. Moderately increased lateral sheds on run plays. Significantly increased lateral sheds on run and pass plays. Ultimate ability to shed laterally on run and pass plays.

Wear Down Physical Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add slight fatigue to the engaged defender. Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add moderate fatigue to the engaged defender. Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add significant fatigue to the engaged defender. Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add ultimate fatigue to the engaged defender.

Aftershock Physical Slightly increased wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles. Moderately increased wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles. Significantly increased wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles. Ultimate wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles.

Robber Physical Slightly improved movement in zone coverage. Moderately improved movement in zone coverage. Significantly improved movement in zone coverage. Ultimate movement in zone coverage.

Ballhawk Physical Slightly improved ability to break after a pass has been released. Moderately improved ability to break after a pass has been released. Significantly improved ability to break after a pass has been released. Ultimate ability to break after a pass has been released.

Takeoff Physical Slightly quicker release off the line when not being pressed. Moderately quicker release off the line when not being pressed. Significantly quicker release off the line when not being pressed. Ultimate release off the line when not being pressed.

Quick Jump Physical Slightly quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing. Moderately quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing. Significantly quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing. Ultimate jump off the snap when pass rushing.

Quick Step Physical Slightly improved movement as a pull blocker. Moderately improved movement as a pull blocker. Significantly improved movement as a pull blocker. Ultimate movement as a pull blocker.

Clearheaded Mental Slight protection from composure loss. Moderate protection from composure loss. Significant protection from composure loss. Ultimate protection from composure loss.

Clutch Kicker Mental Slightly easier accuracy timing on field goals with two or less minutes remaining. Moderately easier accuracy timing on field goals with two or less minutes remaining. Significantly easier accuracy timing on field goals with two or less minutes remaining. Ultimate accuracy timing on field goals with two or less minutes remaining.

Deep Range Physical Slightly easier accuracy timing on 50+ yard field goals. Moderately easier accuracy timing on 50+ yard field goals. Significantly easier accuracy timing on 50+ yard field goals. Ultimate accuracy timing on 50+ yard field goals.

Mega Leg Physical Slight chance to avoid the penalty for over kicking on all kicks. Moderate chance to avoid the penalty for over kicking on all kicks. Significant chance to avoid the penalty for over kicking on all kicks. Ultimate chance to avoid the penalty for over kicking on all kicks.

Coffin Corner Physical Slightly easier accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer. Moderately easier accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer. Significantly easier accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer. Ultimate accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer.

The Natural Mental Slightly improved ability to resist weather impacts. Moderately improved ability to resist weather impacts. Significantly improved ability to resist weather impacts. Ultimate ability to resist weather impacts.

Team Player Mental Slight protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position. Moderate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position. Significant protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position. Ultimate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position.

Best Friend Mental Slight composure gain for the QB when making a first down catch on third or fourth down. Moderate composure gain for the QB when making a first down catch on third or fourth down. Significant composure gain for the QB when making a first down catch on third or fourth down. Ultimate composure gain for the QB when making a first down catch on third or fourth down.

Defensive Rally Mental Sacks slightly increase composure of other defensive linemen. Sacks moderately increase composure of other defensive linemen. Sacks significantly increase composure of other defensive linemen. Sacks give ultimate increase composure gain of other defensive linemen.

Offensive Rally Mental Slight composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancake. Moderate composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancake. Significant composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancake. Ultimate composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancake.

Legion Mental Slight composure gain for other defensive backs when intercepting or deflecting a pass. Moderate composure gain for other defensive backs when intercepting or deflecting a pass. Significant composure gain for other defensive backs when intercepting or deflecting a pass. Ultimate composure gain for other defensive backs when intercepting or deflecting a pass.

Field Flip Physical Slightly better accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further. Moderately better accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further. Significantly better accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further. Ultimate accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further.