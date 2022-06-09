Aliens Dark Descent gameplay trailer and release date revealed

An all-new Aliens game, Aliens Dark Descent, took center stage during Summer Game Fest and will land in stores sometime in 2023.

The announcement of a new interactive Aliens experience comes less than a year after developer Cold Iron Studios unleashed Aliens: Fireteam Elite on consoles and PC.

A third-person cooperative shooter, Fireteam Elite took place over two decades after the events of the original film trilogy.

Next year, fans of the groundbreaking science fiction franchise will have yet another action-packed adventure to sink their teeth into.

Aliens Dark Descent arrives in 2023

One of the first games shown during the Geoff Keighley-hosted Summer Game Fest event was Aliens Dark Descent, a new title from publisher Focus Entertainment and indie developer Tindalos Interactive.

Advertisement

The two companies unveiled the project in partnership with Disney-owned 20th Century Games, teasing a third-person action experience set on the Moon Lethe in 2198.

Admittedly, the teaser trailer does not reveal much in the way of concrete details. However, viewers see a Colonial Marine recounting a harrowing Xenomorph encounter, which seems to have involved the Alien Queen.

Focus Entertainment’s YouTube description for the world premiere trailer notes that Aliens: Dark Descent will invite players to venture into “an enthralling single player squad-based action game.”

Read More: Modern Warfare 2 campaign gameplay debuted at Summer Game Fest

Tindalos CEO and Creative Director Romain Clavier added that developers took inspiration from classic tactical games and CRPGs while building the experience. These influences aside, Clavier assured fans that they can still look forward to “nerve-wracking, real-time action.”

Advertisement

While a firm release date presently remains unknown, Focus Entertainment at least confirmed that this original Aliens tale will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

As of now, there’s no word on when more of Aliens: Dark Descent will be shown to the public.