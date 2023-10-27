Alan Wake 2 shotgun: How to find the combination in the general store

Are you wondering how to get the shotgun in the general store in Alan Wake 2? Worry not, we have you covered. Here’s how to get into the locked cabinet and the combination you’ll need to get it.

Alan Wake 2 is a game full to the brim with spooky vibes and all sorts of nasties looking to reach out from the dark and grab you. Alan and Saga’s journey will take them through the proverbial hell of the Dark Place, which is full of secrets to uncover.

With that in mind, there are plenty of puzzles for you to solve throughout the game. Some of these will block your story progress, but others will allow you to get your hands on some powerful items you might have otherwise missed.

One of those items is a shotgun that you can get early in the game. However, if you aren’t diligent, you can walk straight past it. That or you may be left scratching your head for the code. Don’t worry – we have you. Here’s how you get Saga’s shotgun in the game.

How to find the combination for Saga’s shotgun in Alan Wake 2

To get Saga’s shotgun, you have to be in the Return 2 The Heart chapter of the game. When you come back to the general store, you’re in for a couple of scares. A deer will run past, but also a cultist will jump through the wall like a spooky Kool-Aid man.

Once you’ve dispatched him, the room he came from will be accessible. In there, you’ll find the shotgun on the right wall. To get it though, you’ll need to get the combination.

A post-it note will direct you to the counter, back in the main room. There, you will see several three-number combinations scratched out on a piece of paper. All of them begin with 7, so it’s a safe bet to assume the new combination does too. You will also see a lottery ticket next to the paper.

If you’re eagle-eyed, you’ll notice the numbers on the lotto ticket are being used for the combination. If you go along from the left and get to the last number scratched out, next to that you’ll see 39 is the next number to be used.

So, adding it all together, the three numbers for the lock combination is 739. Head back over to the cabinet, enter the combination number, and get your hands on a new shotgun.

