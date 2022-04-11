Is Ahsoka in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Release date explained

Wondering if Ahsoka is in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Well, this fan-favorite character already has a DLC release date, so let’s find out when you can play as her.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has over 300 characters to unlock at launch, from obvious main characters like Anakin Skywalker and Leia to more obscure ones like Admiral Holdo and Wicket.

But quite a few fans have been left wondering if Ahsoka Tano is in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. After appearing in The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, the Jedi has become quite a popular character.

Below, you’ll find everything we know about Ahsoka in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga so far.

Is Ahsoka in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

The bad news is that Ahsoka is not currently in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, so there’s no way to unlock her right now, no matter how many missions you complete or cheat codes you enter.

The good news, though, is that Ahsoka will be added to the game with DLC in the future – and there’s not long to wait!

Ahsoka release date in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Ahsoka will be added to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with The Mandalorian Season 2 DLC pack, which is scheduled for release on May 4, 2022.

Given the importance of this date for the Star Wars franchise, it seems very unlikely that the DLC pack will be delayed, which is good news for Ahsoka fans.

The Mandalorian Season 2 DLC pack also includes Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon. It costs $2.99 individually, or you can get it as part of the Character Collection Season Pass for $15.99.

That’s everything you need to know about Ahsoka Tano! Check out some of our other LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides below:

