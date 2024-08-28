Gaming

All cheats in Age of Mythology Retold & how to use them

Josh Taylor
Age of Mythology Retold cheats.World's Edge / Dexerto

Age of Mythology: Retold has arrived with plenty of cheats from the original game and even some brand-new ones to help you out during your matches.

World’s Edge has finally brought back the Age of Mythology series with Retold, twenty-two years since it won over the hearts of players with its Age of Empires spin-off.

Along with the iconic blend of gods, mythical creatures, and heroes that have gracefully returned, there is a fresh wave of cheats that you can use to give you an advantage, get out of a sticky situation, or even reminisce.

How to activate cheats

Activating a cheat in Age of Mythology Retold.Netmarble / Dexerto
Bring up the message box to activate a cheat in AoM Retold.

To activate any cheat in Retold, you will need to pull up your message box during a match, type in the relevant cheat code, and then hit send. You can follow this method on both PC and Xbox, and it is not case-sensitive, just make sure you remove any unnecessary spaces.

Please note that if you have used any cheats during your match, this will disable all achievements and you will therefore not be able to complete them in that session.

Every new and returning cheat

Here are all the cheats in Age of Mythology: Retold you can use, their benefits, and whether they were in the original game or are brand-new to the series.

We have broken these down into four categories: Resources, Units, God Powers, and Extra.

Resources

UFOs cheat in Age of Mythology Retold.World’s Edge / Dexerto
The DEVASD cheat not only gives you 10,000 of every resource, but also 3 UFO’s.
Cheat codeBenefitsNew/Returning
DEVASD10,000 of all resources, increases population cap by 200, instant workrate, unlimited God Power casts, spawns 3 UFO’s, disables Fog of War, and every scout unit gets fast movement speed.

If used a second time, the scout’s speed get reset to normal.		New
ATM OF EREBUS1,000 Gold.Returning
TROJAN HORSE FOR SALE1,000 Wood.Returning
JUNK FOOD NIGHT1,000 Food.Returning
MOUNT OLYMPUS1,000 Favor   1,000 Favor.Returning
ENGINEERED GRAINInstantly fattens herd animals.Returning
STONKS10,000 Food, Wood, Gold and Favor.Returning

Units

Flying Hippo cheat in Age of Mythology Retold.World’s Edge / Dexerto
Flying hippos, an army of monkeys, or a Mountain Giant with a football all be spawned as units.
Cheat codeBenefits
New/Returning
FOOTYSpawns a football and a Mountain Giant who can kick it.New
PIECE CARTS?Spawns Osiris the god.New
KRO NO!Spawns Kronos the god/titan.New
BIG PROMOSpawns Prometheus god/titan.New
MOTHER NATURESpawns Gaia the god/titan.New
I WANT TEH MONKEYS!!!1!Spawns 100 monkeys at your Town Center.Returning
WUV WOOSpawns a Flying Purple hippo at your Town Center.Returning
TINES OF POWERSpawns a Forkboy at your Town Center.Returning
O CANADASpawns a Lazer Bear at your Town Center.Returning
BARKBARKBARKBARKBARKSpawns Bella the Superdog.Returning
TITANOMACHYSpawn a Titan.Returning
ISIS HEAR MY PLEASpawns the heroes from the Fall of the Trident campaign at your Town Center.

These include: Arkantos, Amanra, Ajax, Odysseus, Chiron, Eitri, Brokk, Reginleif, and Setna.		Returning
ATLANTIS REBORNSpawns the heroes from the The New Atlantis campaign.

These include: Kastor, Older Amanra, Older Ajax and Folstagg.		Returning
SET ASCENDANTCan see all animals on the map.Returning
TINFOIL HATRandomly changes the ownership of all units.Returning
WRATH OF CYCLONETurns all living units belonging to non-Nature on the map into Titans.Returning
MR.MONDAYGives Titan AI a 1000% handicap.Returning

God Powers

Egyptian God Powers cheat in Age of Mythology Retold.World’s Edge / Dexerto
You can use various God Power cheats to give yourself random powers from different Pantheons.
Cheat codeBenefitsNew/Returning
GREEK TO MEFour random Greek God Powers replace any existing God Powers.New
N.D. NILEFour random Egyptian God Powers replace any existing God Powers.New
OF NORSE NOT!Four random Norse God Powers replace any existing God Powers.New
HOTLANTISFour random Atlantean God Powers replace any existing God Powers.New
DIVINE INTERVENTIONReceive +1 charge on all currently unlocked God Powers.Returning
PANDORAS BOXFour random God Powers from any of the Greek, Egyptian, Norse, and Atlantean Pantheons replace any existing powers.Returning
ZENOS PARADOXFour random God Powers from any Pantheon replace any existing powers.Returning
WRATH OF THE GODSGives you Lightning Storm, Earthquake, Meteor and Tornado God Powers with unlimited uses.Returning
GOATUNHEIMGives you the Goatunheim God Power and turns all units on the map into goats.Returning
FEAR THE FORAGEGet the walking berry bushes God Power. Like Walking Woods but works only on Berry Bushes.Returning
BAWK BAWK BOOMGet the chicken-meteor God Power which rains down explosive chickens.Returning

Extra

World’s Edge / Dexerto
Use the Reset Button cheat to cover all buildings on the map with a purple storm that unbuilds them.
Cheat codeBenefitsNew/Returning
ZAP EMIdle villagers get Bolted after 15 seconds.New
METEOR ROULETTEImmediately hits a random player or AI controlled unit on the map with a meteor.New
CLEAR SKIESRemoves the black map and disables Fog of War so that you can view the entire map. If activated again, re-enables black map and fog of war.New
LAY OF THE LANDReveals the map.Returning
UNCERTAINTY AND DOUBTHides the map.Returning
THRILL OF VICTORYInstantly wins the game.Returning
CHANNEL SURFINGSkip to next cutscene in the campaign.Returning
L33T SUPA H4X0RBuild, train, gather and research 100x faster.Returning
LETS GO! NOW!Sets game speed to 2x.Returning
CONSIDER THE INTERNETReduces the game speed.Returning
RED TIDETurns the water red which kills all the fish.Returning
IN DARKEST NIGHTCycles through four different light settings.Returning
RESET BUTTONA purple storm appears and after a few seconds resets all of the buildings on the map, excluding Town Centers or Citadel Centers.Returning

Age of Mythology: Retold released into Early Access on August 27, and will be fully launched on September 4.

