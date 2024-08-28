All cheats in Age of Mythology Retold & how to use them

Age of Mythology: Retold has arrived with plenty of cheats from the original game and even some brand-new ones to help you out during your matches.

World’s Edge has finally brought back the Age of Mythology series with Retold, twenty-two years since it won over the hearts of players with its Age of Empires spin-off.

Along with the iconic blend of gods, mythical creatures, and heroes that have gracefully returned, there is a fresh wave of cheats that you can use to give you an advantage, get out of a sticky situation, or even reminisce.

How to activate cheats

Bring up the message box to activate a cheat in AoM Retold.

To activate any cheat in Retold, you will need to pull up your message box during a match, type in the relevant cheat code, and then hit send. You can follow this method on both PC and Xbox, and it is not case-sensitive, just make sure you remove any unnecessary spaces.

Please note that if you have used any cheats during your match, this will disable all achievements and you will therefore not be able to complete them in that session.

Every new and returning cheat

Here are all the cheats in Age of Mythology: Retold you can use, their benefits, and whether they were in the original game or are brand-new to the series.

We have broken these down into four categories: Resources, Units, God Powers, and Extra.

Resources

World’s Edge / Dexerto The DEVASD cheat not only gives you 10,000 of every resource, but also 3 UFO’s.

Cheat code Benefits New/Returning DEVASD 10,000 of all resources, increases population cap by 200, instant workrate, unlimited God Power casts, spawns 3 UFO’s, disables Fog of War, and every scout unit gets fast movement speed.



If used a second time, the scout’s speed get reset to normal. New ATM OF EREBUS 1,000 Gold. Returning TROJAN HORSE FOR SALE 1,000 Wood. Returning JUNK FOOD NIGHT 1,000 Food. Returning MOUNT OLYMPUS1,000 Favor 1,000 Favor. Returning ENGINEERED GRAIN Instantly fattens herd animals. Returning STONKS 10,000 Food, Wood, Gold and Favor. Returning

Units

World’s Edge / Dexerto Flying hippos, an army of monkeys, or a Mountain Giant with a football all be spawned as units.

Cheat code Benefits

New/Returning FOOTY Spawns a football and a Mountain Giant who can kick it. New PIECE CARTS? Spawns Osiris the god. New KRO NO! Spawns Kronos the god/titan. New BIG PROMO Spawns Prometheus god/titan. New MOTHER NATURE Spawns Gaia the god/titan. New I WANT TEH MONKEYS!!!1! Spawns 100 monkeys at your Town Center. Returning WUV WOO Spawns a Flying Purple hippo at your Town Center. Returning TINES OF POWER Spawns a Forkboy at your Town Center. Returning O CANADA Spawns a Lazer Bear at your Town Center. Returning BARKBARKBARKBARKBARK Spawns Bella the Superdog. Returning TITANOMACHY Spawn a Titan. Returning ISIS HEAR MY PLEA Spawns the heroes from the Fall of the Trident campaign at your Town Center.



These include: Arkantos, Amanra, Ajax, Odysseus, Chiron, Eitri, Brokk, Reginleif, and Setna. Returning ATLANTIS REBORN Spawns the heroes from the The New Atlantis campaign.



These include: Kastor, Older Amanra, Older Ajax and Folstagg. Returning SET ASCENDANT Can see all animals on the map. Returning TINFOIL HAT Randomly changes the ownership of all units. Returning WRATH OF CYCLONE Turns all living units belonging to non-Nature on the map into Titans. Returning MR.MONDAY Gives Titan AI a 1000% handicap. Returning

God Powers

World’s Edge / Dexerto You can use various God Power cheats to give yourself random powers from different Pantheons.

Cheat code Benefits New/Returning GREEK TO ME Four random Greek God Powers replace any existing God Powers. New N.D. NILE Four random Egyptian God Powers replace any existing God Powers. New OF NORSE NOT! Four random Norse God Powers replace any existing God Powers. New HOTLANTIS Four random Atlantean God Powers replace any existing God Powers. New DIVINE INTERVENTION Receive +1 charge on all currently unlocked God Powers. Returning PANDORAS BOX Four random God Powers from any of the Greek, Egyptian, Norse, and Atlantean Pantheons replace any existing powers. Returning ZENOS PARADOX Four random God Powers from any Pantheon replace any existing powers. Returning WRATH OF THE GODS Gives you Lightning Storm, Earthquake, Meteor and Tornado God Powers with unlimited uses. Returning GOATUNHEIM Gives you the Goatunheim God Power and turns all units on the map into goats. Returning FEAR THE FORAGE Get the walking berry bushes God Power. Like Walking Woods but works only on Berry Bushes. Returning BAWK BAWK BOOM Get the chicken-meteor God Power which rains down explosive chickens. Returning

Extra

World’s Edge / Dexerto Use the Reset Button cheat to cover all buildings on the map with a purple storm that unbuilds them.

Cheat code Benefits New/Returning ZAP EM Idle villagers get Bolted after 15 seconds. New METEOR ROULETTE Immediately hits a random player or AI controlled unit on the map with a meteor. New CLEAR SKIES Removes the black map and disables Fog of War so that you can view the entire map. If activated again, re-enables black map and fog of war. New LAY OF THE LAND Reveals the map. Returning UNCERTAINTY AND DOUBT Hides the map. Returning THRILL OF VICTORY Instantly wins the game. Returning CHANNEL SURFING Skip to next cutscene in the campaign. Returning L33T SUPA H4X0R Build, train, gather and research 100x faster. Returning LETS GO! NOW! Sets game speed to 2x. Returning CONSIDER THE INTERNET Reduces the game speed. Returning RED TIDE Turns the water red which kills all the fish. Returning IN DARKEST NIGHT Cycles through four different light settings. Returning RESET BUTTON A purple storm appears and after a few seconds resets all of the buildings on the map, excluding Town Centers or Citadel Centers. Returning

Age of Mythology: Retold released into Early Access on August 27, and will be fully launched on September 4.