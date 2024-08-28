All cheats in Age of Mythology Retold & how to use them

All cheats in Age of Mythology Retold & how to use themWorld's Edge / Dexerto
Age of Mythology: Retold has arrived with plenty of cheats from the original game and even some brand-new ones to help you out during your matches.
World’s Edge has finally brought back the Age of Mythology series with Retold, twenty-two years since it won over the hearts of players with its Age of Empires spin-off.
Along with the iconic blend of gods, mythical creatures, and heroes that have gracefully returned, there is a fresh wave of cheats that you can use to give you an advantage, get out of a sticky situation, or even reminisce.
How to activate cheats
To activate any cheat in Retold, you will need to pull up your message box during a match, type in the relevant cheat code, and then hit send. You can follow this method on both PC and Xbox, and it is not case-sensitive, just make sure you remove any unnecessary spaces.
Please note that if you have used any cheats during your match, this will disable all achievements and you will therefore not be able to complete them in that session.
Every new and returning cheat
Here are all the cheats in Age of Mythology: Retold you can use, their benefits, and whether they were in the original game or are brand-new to the series.
We have broken these down into four categories: Resources, Units, God Powers, and Extra.
Resources
|Cheat code
|Benefits
|New/Returning
|DEVASD
|10,000 of all resources, increases population cap by 200, instant workrate, unlimited God Power casts, spawns 3 UFO’s, disables Fog of War, and every scout unit gets fast movement speed.
If used a second time, the scout’s speed get reset to normal.
|New
|ATM OF EREBUS
|1,000 Gold.
|Returning
|TROJAN HORSE FOR SALE
|1,000 Wood.
|Returning
|JUNK FOOD NIGHT
|1,000 Food.
|Returning
|MOUNT OLYMPUS1,000 Favor
|1,000 Favor.
|Returning
|ENGINEERED GRAIN
|Instantly fattens herd animals.
|Returning
|STONKS
|10,000 Food, Wood, Gold and Favor.
|Returning
Units
|Cheat code
|Benefits
New/Returning
|FOOTY
|Spawns a football and a Mountain Giant who can kick it.
|New
|PIECE CARTS?
|Spawns Osiris the god.
|New
|KRO NO!
|Spawns Kronos the god/titan.
|New
|BIG PROMO
|Spawns Prometheus god/titan.
|New
|MOTHER NATURE
|Spawns Gaia the god/titan.
|New
|I WANT TEH MONKEYS!!!1!
|Spawns 100 monkeys at your Town Center.
|Returning
|WUV WOO
|Spawns a Flying Purple hippo at your Town Center.
|Returning
|TINES OF POWER
|Spawns a Forkboy at your Town Center.
|Returning
|O CANADA
|Spawns a Lazer Bear at your Town Center.
|Returning
|BARKBARKBARKBARKBARK
|Spawns Bella the Superdog.
|Returning
|TITANOMACHY
|Spawn a Titan.
|Returning
|ISIS HEAR MY PLEA
|Spawns the heroes from the Fall of the Trident campaign at your Town Center.
These include: Arkantos, Amanra, Ajax, Odysseus, Chiron, Eitri, Brokk, Reginleif, and Setna.
|Returning
|ATLANTIS REBORN
|Spawns the heroes from the The New Atlantis campaign.
These include: Kastor, Older Amanra, Older Ajax and Folstagg.
|Returning
|SET ASCENDANT
|Can see all animals on the map.
|Returning
|TINFOIL HAT
|Randomly changes the ownership of all units.
|Returning
|WRATH OF CYCLONE
|Turns all living units belonging to non-Nature on the map into Titans.
|Returning
|MR.MONDAY
|Gives Titan AI a 1000% handicap.
|Returning
God Powers
|Cheat code
|Benefits
|New/Returning
|GREEK TO ME
|Four random Greek God Powers replace any existing God Powers.
|New
|N.D. NILE
|Four random Egyptian God Powers replace any existing God Powers.
|New
|OF NORSE NOT!
|Four random Norse God Powers replace any existing God Powers.
|New
|HOTLANTIS
|Four random Atlantean God Powers replace any existing God Powers.
|New
|DIVINE INTERVENTION
|Receive +1 charge on all currently unlocked God Powers.
|Returning
|PANDORAS BOX
|Four random God Powers from any of the Greek, Egyptian, Norse, and Atlantean Pantheons replace any existing powers.
|Returning
|ZENOS PARADOX
|Four random God Powers from any Pantheon replace any existing powers.
|Returning
|WRATH OF THE GODS
|Gives you Lightning Storm, Earthquake, Meteor and Tornado God Powers with unlimited uses.
|Returning
|GOATUNHEIM
|Gives you the Goatunheim God Power and turns all units on the map into goats.
|Returning
|FEAR THE FORAGE
|Get the walking berry bushes God Power. Like Walking Woods but works only on Berry Bushes.
|Returning
|BAWK BAWK BOOM
|Get the chicken-meteor God Power which rains down explosive chickens.
|Returning
Extra
|Cheat code
|Benefits
|New/Returning
|ZAP EM
|Idle villagers get Bolted after 15 seconds.
|New
|METEOR ROULETTE
|Immediately hits a random player or AI controlled unit on the map with a meteor.
|New
|CLEAR SKIES
|Removes the black map and disables Fog of War so that you can view the entire map. If activated again, re-enables black map and fog of war.
|New
|LAY OF THE LAND
|Reveals the map.
|Returning
|UNCERTAINTY AND DOUBT
|Hides the map.
|Returning
|THRILL OF VICTORY
|Instantly wins the game.
|Returning
|CHANNEL SURFING
|Skip to next cutscene in the campaign.
|Returning
|L33T SUPA H4X0R
|Build, train, gather and research 100x faster.
|Returning
|LETS GO! NOW!
|Sets game speed to 2x.
|Returning
|CONSIDER THE INTERNET
|Reduces the game speed.
|Returning
|RED TIDE
|Turns the water red which kills all the fish.
|Returning
|IN DARKEST NIGHT
|Cycles through four different light settings.
|Returning
|RESET BUTTON
|A purple storm appears and after a few seconds resets all of the buildings on the map, excluding Town Centers or Citadel Centers.
|Returning
Age of Mythology: Retold released into Early Access on August 27, and will be fully launched on September 4.