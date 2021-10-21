Age of Empires IV PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs

Age of Empires IV will launch on PC this month, but can your rig run it? Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Age of Empires IV.

Real-time strategy franchise Age of Empires will finally return after over fifteen years with a new mainline installment when Age of Empires IV launches on PC on October 28.

Offering a series of civilizations to take control of in the Middle Ages, the game was originally announced back in 2017. If you’ve been curious about the legendary franchise but haven’t played an entry before, you’ll be able to jump in as part of your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Whichever way you choose to play, though, you’ll want to make sure your PC can run Age of Empires IV. Thankfully, the minimum and recommended requirements are pretty modest. Here are the Age of Empires PC requirements as per the game’s Steam page.

Age of Empires IV minimum requirements

Here’s what you’ll need to run Age of Empires IV at its most basic settings:

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Windows 10 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6300U or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G | CPU with AVX support required

Intel Core i5-6300U or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G | CPU with AVX support required Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD 520 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 11

Intel HD 520 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

Age of Empires IV recommended requirements

Below are the Age of Empires IV recommended PC requirements – although you’ll undoubtedly be able to scale upwards if you have the right hardware.

The recommended settings are:

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Windows 10 64bit Processor: 3.6 GHz 6-core (Intel i5) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 | CPU with AVX support required

3.6 GHz 6-core (Intel i5) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 | CPU with AVX support required Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 970 GPU or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU with 4GB of VRAM

Nvidia GeForce 970 GPU or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU with 4GB of VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Additional Notes: 4 GB of video RAM and 16 GB of system RAM

