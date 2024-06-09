AFK Journey codes (June 2024) — Free Diamonds and Gold

If you’re looking for any AFK Journey freebies in June 2024, here are all the active codes that reward resources such as Diamonds, Gold, and more.

AFK Journey shares much in common with its predecessor, AFK Arena — from the same universe to the colorful cast. This also means that AFK Journey is a gacha title, and while it is generous, the ever-valuable currencies of Gold and Diamonds will start to trickle out once you’re past most of the content.

Luckily, it has codes similar to any other gacha game, which can give a handful for free. So, here are all the ones for June 2024.

All codes were confirmed to be working, as of June 9, 2024.

All working AFK Journey codes (June 2024)

Here are all the AFK Journey codes that you can redeem in June 2024:

MARKIJOURNEY : 1000 Diamonds, 50k Gold

: 1000 Diamonds, 50k Gold hwidnabwbd : 10 Invite Letters

: 10 Invite Letters LILITH11AFKJ : 11 Invite Letters

: 11 Invite Letters AFKJRubberRoss : 300 Diamonds, 50k Gold

: 300 Diamonds, 50k Gold AFKJLudwig : 300 Diamonds, 50k Gold

: 300 Diamonds, 50k Gold AFKJLilyPichu : 300 Diamonds, 50k Gold

: 300 Diamonds, 50k Gold AFKJNEWSEASON : 500 Diamonds, 50k Gold

: 500 Diamonds, 50k Gold AFKJBARRY : 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJMTASHED : 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJZEEEBO : 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJVOLKIN : 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJCREATIONFEST : 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJCCPROGRAM : 200 Diamonds, 50k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 50k Gold AFKJUPDATE : 100 Diamonds, 10k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 10k Gold PLUTOMALLEXTRA5% : 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJAPRIL20 : 100 Diamonds, 50k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 50k Gold AFKJN2024: 200 Diamonds, 18k Gold

Codes are not case-sensitive in the game, so there is no need to worry about capitalization.

Lilith Games You can get a total of 3,600 Diamonds with all the active codes.

All AFK Journey expired codes (June 2024)

Here are all the AFK Journey codes that you can no longer redeem:

AFKJourneyZekiaPax : 200 Diamonds

: 200 Diamonds AFKJourneyDishPax : 100 Diamonds

: 100 Diamonds AFKJourneyLilyPax : 100 Diamonds

: 100 Diamonds AFKJourneyPAX : 400 Diamonds, 40k Gold

: 400 Diamonds, 40k Gold AFKJourneyART : 327 Diamonds, 16k Gold

: 327 Diamonds, 16k Gold AFKJourneyALPHARAD : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyPRESTON : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyHI : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneySpecialEDD : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyRUG: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyPG0 : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyJOSHDUB : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyJIANHAO : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyLGIO : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyVG : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyNOGLA : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyCMK : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyVIVA : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyTGT : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyDE : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyMSA : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneySQUEEZIE : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyCARBOT : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyZANNY : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourney88 : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyCREATOR : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJN2024 : 200 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyTT: 188 Diamonds, 18k Gold

How to redeem codes in AFK Journey

Redeeming a code in AFK Journey is pretty straightforward, just follow these steps:

Launch the game. Once you’re in, click on the three lines at the bottom right of your screen to bring forth a menu. You’ll see a cog icon for Setting, click on it (you can also find it in your profile menu after you click your avatar at the top right). Head to the Others section in the settings. You’ll find the “Redeem Code” button in the middle section. Now all you have to do is, add the code and hit the checkmark button.

That’s everything about reedming code in AFK Journey.

We’ll be constantly updating this page with available codes, so make sure to circle back often for all the free AFK Journey reward codes. If you need more codes for gacha games, check out the ones for Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Punishing Gray Raven, and Wuthering Waves.