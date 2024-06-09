AFK Journey codes (June 2024) — Free Diamonds and Gold

AFK Journey codes (June 2024) — Free Diamonds and GoldLilith Games
If you’re looking for any AFK Journey freebies in June 2024, here are all the active codes that reward resources such as Diamonds, Gold, and more.
AFK Journey shares much in common with its predecessor, AFK Arena — from the same universe to the colorful cast. This also means that AFK Journey is a gacha title, and while it is generous, the ever-valuable currencies of Gold and Diamonds will start to trickle out once you’re past most of the content.
Luckily, it has codes similar to any other gacha game, which can give a handful for free. So, here are all the ones for June 2024.
All codes were confirmed to be working, as of June 9, 2024.
All working AFK Journey codes (June 2024)
Here are all the AFK Journey codes that you can redeem in June 2024:
- MARKIJOURNEY: 1000 Diamonds, 50k Gold
- hwidnabwbd: 10 Invite Letters
- LILITH11AFKJ: 11 Invite Letters
- AFKJRubberRoss: 300 Diamonds, 50k Gold
- AFKJLudwig: 300 Diamonds, 50k Gold
- AFKJLilyPichu: 300 Diamonds, 50k Gold
- AFKJNEWSEASON: 500 Diamonds, 50k Gold
- AFKJBARRY: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJMTASHED: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJZEEEBO: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJVOLKIN: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJCREATIONFEST: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJCCPROGRAM: 200 Diamonds, 50k Gold
- AFKJUPDATE: 100 Diamonds, 10k Gold
- PLUTOMALLEXTRA5%: 100 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJAPRIL20: 100 Diamonds, 50k Gold
- AFKJN2024: 200 Diamonds, 18k Gold
Codes are not case-sensitive in the game, so there is no need to worry about capitalization.
All AFK Journey expired codes (June 2024)
Here are all the AFK Journey codes that you can no longer redeem:
- AFKJourneyZekiaPax: 200 Diamonds
- AFKJourneyDishPax: 100 Diamonds
- AFKJourneyLilyPax: 100 Diamonds
- AFKJourneyPAX: 400 Diamonds, 40k Gold
- AFKJourneyART: 327 Diamonds, 16k Gold
- AFKJourneyALPHARAD: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyPRESTON: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyHI: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneySpecialEDD: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyRUG: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyPG0: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyJOSHDUB: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyJIANHAO: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyLGIO: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyVG: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyNOGLA: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyCMK: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyVIVA: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyTGT: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyDE: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyMSA: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneySQUEEZIE: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyCARBOT: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyZANNY: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourney88: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyCREATOR: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJN2024: 200 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyTT: 188 Diamonds, 18k Gold
How to redeem codes in AFK Journey
Redeeming a code in AFK Journey is pretty straightforward, just follow these steps:
- Launch the game.
- Once you’re in, click on the three lines at the bottom right of your screen to bring forth a menu.
- You’ll see a cog icon for Setting, click on it (you can also find it in your profile menu after you click your avatar at the top right).
- Head to the Others section in the settings.
- You’ll find the “Redeem Code” button in the middle section.
- Now all you have to do is, add the code and hit the checkmark button.
That’s everything about reedming code in AFK Journey.
We’ll be constantly updating this page with available codes, so make sure to circle back often for all the free AFK Journey reward codes. If you need more codes for gacha games, check out the ones for Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Punishing Gray Raven, and Wuthering Waves.