AEW star Kenny Omega reportedly “hates” working with Yuke’s on video game

While AEW’s upcoming game, AEW Fight Forever, may have gotten its title, there seems to be trouble in paradise as Kenny Omega seemingly isn’t getting along with Yuke’s.

AEW has been determined to make it’s brand a direct competitor to the behemoth that is the WWE since the Jacksonville wrestling brand was founded in January 2019.

The wrestling promotion has been active; its popularity has steadily risen. To capitalize on its ascension, AEW announced in 2018 that they would be working with Yuke’s to create their own wrestling video game now titled Fight Forever.

But there seems to be trouble in paradise as one of AEW’s most famous figures is at odds with the legendary development company.

AEW’s Kenny Omega does not see eye-to-eye with Yuke’s

According to Sports Gamers Online, AEW and renowned wrestling sim-developer Yuke’s have run into a road bump during the development of their upcoming game.

Issues between AEW’s Kenny Omega and Yuke’s staff members have created a few setbacks as Omega has been quoted as “hating” working with the devs.

According to sources close to the situation, AEW’s Kenny Omega has felt like “Yuke’s was trying to take advantage of inexperienced Omega in this position.”

With the game having been in development for four years and AEW over their budget for the game, it’ll be interesting to see how this game turns out in the end.

If AEW wants to compete with the WWE truly, they will need a game that is worthy of going head-to-head with them on consoles. It’ll be exciting to see where we go from this situation between themselves and Yuke’s.