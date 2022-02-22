AEW Console Game roster list: All confirmed wrestlers & legends

While the first All Elite Wrestling (AEW) console game is still in early development and only a few stars have been revealed, here’s a full look at every confirmed wrestler on the roster, along with a list of possible inclusions.

In just a few short years, AEW has flipped the professional wrestling landscape on its head. With legends jumping ship from WWE, icons coming out of retirement, and new talent rising to the top every week, the full roster is stacked full of talent.

Dozens of massively popular names make the weekly programming must-watch for any wrestling fan. But with such an extensive range of characters, who’s going to make the cut for the upcoming AEW console game?

While the title is still in early development and only a few key names have been revealed, there’s a chance we could see one of the best rosters of any wrestling game yet.

So before we learn more about the project, we’ve put together a list of every confirmed AEW wrestler set to appear in the console game, along with a list of every potential figure that could be playable.

Contents

Confirmed AEW wrestlers in console game

Since its reveal in 2020, just a select few AEW wrestlers have been confirmed for the upcoming console game.

What started with Kenny Omega, Hikaru Shida, and Chris Jericho in the reveal trailer, soon paved the way for Darby Allin and Jungle Boy to get their own teaser footage.

While we haven’t seen them in action just yet, a few additional names like the Young Bucks and even late wrestling legend Owen Hart have all been confirmed for the project as well.

Below is a full look at every confirmed AEW wrestler set to be playable in the console game:

Chris Jericho

Darby Allin

Hikaru Shida

Jungle Boy

Kenny Omega

Matt Jackson (Young Bucks)

Nick Jackson (Young Bucks)

Owen Hart

Possible AEW men’s division wrestlers in console game

There’s currently no telling just how big the scope of the AEW console game is. We could see a fairly small roster at launch with various DLC packs adding new characters down the line.

But there’s also a chance the game hits store shelves with one of the most stacked in-game rosters of any wrestling title yet.

With dozens of extremely talented and popular names wrestling for AEW, we’ve put together a list of all the possible names we could see in the upcoming console game:

Adam Page

Adam Cole

Alan Angels (The Dark Order)

Alex Reynolds (The Dark Order)

Andrade El Idolo

Anthony Bowens (The Acclaimed)

Anthony Ogogo

Austin Gunn (The Gunn Club)

Billy Gunn (The Gunn Club)

Bobby Fish (reDRagon)

Brody King (Kings of the Black Throne)

Bryan Danielson

Cash Wheeler (FTR)

Christian Cage

Christopher Daniels

Chuck Taylor (Best Friends)

CM Punk

Colt Cabana (The Dark Order)

Colten Gunn (The Gunn Club)

Danhausen

Daniel Garcia

Dante Martin

Darius Martin

Dax Harwood (FTR)

Dustin Rhodes

Eddie Kingston

Ethan Page (Men of the Year)

Evil Uno (The Dark Order)

Frankie Kazarian

Hook

Isiah Kassidy (Private Party)

Jake Hager

Jay Lethal

Jeff Parker (2Point0)

John Silver (The Dark Order)

Jon Moxley

Keith Lee

Kyle O’Reilly (reDRagon)

Lance Archer

Lee Moriarty

Luchasaurus

Malakai Black (Kings of the Black Throne)

Matt Hardy

Matt Lee (2Point0)

Matt Sydal

Max Caster (The Acclaimed)

Miro

MJF

Orange Cassidy

Ortiz

Pac

Penta El Zero M (Lucha Brothers)

Powerhouse Hobbs

Pres10 Vance (The Dark Order)

QT Marshall

Rey Fenix (Lucha Brothers)

Ricky Starks

Sammy Guevara

Santana

Scorpio Sky (Men of the Year)

Shawn Spears

Sonny Kiss

Stu Grayson (The Dark Order)

The Blade

The Butcher

Tony Nese

Trent Beretta

Wardlow

Possible AEW women’s division wrestlers in console game

Alongside the stacked men’s division in AEW comes an equally formidable women’s division. From veteran technicians like Serena Deeb to fresh stars like Jade Cargill, there are plenty of major players that could make an impact in the console game.

While only one AEW women’s wrestler has been confirmed for the title thus far, below is a list of every name that could appear on the roster at launch:

Abadon

Bunny

Anna Jay

Britt Baker D.M.D

Emi Sakura

Jade Cargill

Jamie Hayter

Kris Statlander

Leyla Hirsch

Mercedes Martinez

Nyla Rose

Penelope Ford

Rebel

Red Velvet

Riho

Ruby Soho

Serena Deeb

Tay Conti

Thunder Rosa

Possible legends in AEW console game

Beyond the current active wrestlers in AEW, we also know the game is looking to make use of various legends associated with the promotion.

With Owen Hart already confirmed, it opens the door for a range of popular veterans. Below is a look at some of the AEW legends we could see in the upcoming console game:

Arn Anderson

Brodie Lee

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

Mark Henry

Paul Wight

Sting

Taz

Tully Blanchard

So that’s a full look at every name we could see on the AEW console game roster. We’ll be sure to keep you updated right here as new wrestlers are confirmed ahead of launch.

In the meantime, be sure to brush up on everything else we know about the upcoming game with our dedicated hub.