 Activision Blizzard confirms new 'survival' game for PC & consoles
Activision Blizzard confirms new ‘survival’ game for PC & consoles

Published: 25/Jan/2022 18:28 Updated: 25/Jan/2022 19:04

by Alan Bernal
blizzard new IP
Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Blizzard

Blizzard are working on a new IP for the company that will introduce PC and console players to a yet-to-be-revealed survival game.

Activision Blizzard are heading into a new era for the company and so will its portfolio of games, starting with “a journey to a whole new universe.”

Blizzard, known for StarCraft, World of Warcraft, and Diablo, are embarking on a completely new intellectual property. This will be the company’s first major IP since releasing Overwatch back in 2016.

blizzard new IP
Blizzard
Blizzard is embarking on a brand new IP for the company.

Details of Blizzard’s new game are scarce but the developers are looking to bring on fresh talent as they explore a genre they’ve yet to dip into.

This story is developing…

