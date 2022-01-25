Activision Blizzard confirms new ‘survival’ game for PC & consoles

Blizzard are working on a new IP for the company that will introduce PC and console players to a yet-to-be-revealed survival game.

Activision Blizzard are heading into a new era for the company and so will its portfolio of games, starting with “a journey to a whole new universe.”

Blizzard, known for StarCraft, World of Warcraft, and Diablo, are embarking on a completely new intellectual property. This will be the company’s first major IP since releasing Overwatch back in 2016.

Details of Blizzard’s new game are scarce but the developers are looking to bring on fresh talent as they explore a genre they’ve yet to dip into.

This story is developing…