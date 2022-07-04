Action-figure FPS game Hypercharge goes viral on TikTok: Everything we know

Bill Cooney . 20 hours ago

A brand new FPS has gone viral on TikTok, and it’s one of the most unique-looking games we’ve seen in quite some time. Here’s everything we know about ‘Hypercharge: Unboxed.’

From a very small dev team, Hypercharge absolutely exploded online when video of the game went viral.

Players take control of an action figure and battle it out with toys through various stages like a toy store, kid’s bedroom, a backyard, and more.

Looking at some of the videos that have blown up over the last few days, it’s not hard to see what all the fuss is about.

Made by Digital Cybercherries, the team behind Hypercharge is small, only made up of five people, which makes the clean-looking game even more impressive.

In an interview with Jake Lucky after video of the game started going viral, Hypercharge devs said that inspiration came from ‘de_rats’ in Counterstrike 1.6, the 1998 film ‘Small Soldiers,’ along with a general love of action figures.

Hypercharge does seem like a game everyone has thought of as a little kid, and the best part is it’s now a reality you can play yourself.

Hypercharge: Unboxed release date

If you’ve seen clips of the game and want to jump in, the good news is you can! At least if you’re going to play on PC or Nintendo Switch. While Hypercharge is currently available on Steam and the Switch store, it’s not on PlayStation or Xbox, yet.

It will be coming to Xbox soon though, and you can sign up to be notified exactly when that happens right here.

Hypercharge is definitely one of the most unique games we’ve seen in a long time, so hopefully all of this exposure means more people will play, and the devs can continue making it better and better.