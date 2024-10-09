A Quiet Place game will have most immersive horror feature possible

A Quiet Place is one of the most unique and exciting horror films of the last few years. With the new video game adaptation in production, developers Stormind Games may have found one of the most genius yet simple features to make the game even more terrifyingly immersive.

For those unaware, A Quiet Place was a horror film that came out in 2018, featuring John Krasinski (who also directed it) as the main protagonist alongside on-screen and off-screen wife Emily Blunt.

In it, Lee and Evelyn Abbott – played by Krasinski and Blunt – have to guide their family through life in complete silence, as hundreds of lethal creatures took over the States, tearing apart anybody and anything that made a single noise.

There have since been two more A Quiet Place films and, in October 2024, a game called A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will join the franchise.

While the basis of the films would already make a great foundation for a scary game to sink your teeth into over Halloween, Stormind have added something to make it even more tense: microphone noise detection.

While it doesn’t sound particularly terrifying, this means that if you turn your microphone on, the deadly creatures can hear and react to every noise you make. If you so much as breathe wrong, these creatures will hunt you down and make your life hell.

Fortunately, for those who scare easily, the setting is optional and can be toggled on or off. Therefore if the immersion gets too much, or if you have a lot of noise in your home, you can get by as usual without the monsters hearing you.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead releases on October 17, 2024, centered around the journey of a young woman who’s struggling to survive the apocalypse after an alien invasion that has wiped out most of humanity.

It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. There has been no confirmation yet on whether it will ever come to last-gen consoles or the Nintendo Switch.